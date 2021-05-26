The Bold Type's Katie Stevens Teases Jane Is in 'A Lot of Trouble' After That Premiere Twist

[The following contains spoilers from the Season 5 premiere of The Bold Type! Read at your own risk!]

Oh no, Tiny Jane (Katie Stevens) has messed up! The Bold Type Season 5 premiere saw the intrepid reporter continue to chase down the story about an abusive editor at States and Nations and publish an expose once she got his assistant to anonymously corroborate her primary source's claims about the editor's abhorrent behavior. However, after Jane hit publish, her own editorial assistant hit her up to say that the primary source's story doesn't line up. That's a big problem considering the nature of the story, and the fact that the Editor-in-Chief of the magazine in question was recently sleeping with Jacqueline's (Melora Hardin) husband. As Jacqueline warned, the article had to be bulletproof for it to run and suddenly there are a lot of bullet holes in Jane's story.

"[Jane is in] a lot of trouble," Katie Stevens confirmed to TV Guide after the episode. "But, this is all part of her journey learning that as a boss, as a journalist in general, there is the requirement to be bulletproof and to be factual, especially at a magazine like Scarlet. I think that Jane is just going to be learning about the pressure and how to navigate that, and how to be the best boss that she can be. So many times we've seen Jane kind of seeking Jacqueline's approval and now she's trying to earn Jacqueline's respect as a boss in her own right."

Yes, Jacqueline will be a big issue. First, Jane is going to have to figure out what is going on with her source and then tell her boss/mentor that she didn't nail down the story exactly as she was instructed, and it will definitely cause some tension between the two before Jacqueline does what she does best.

"Jacqueline is really upset with her, and takes her under her wing, so to speak, and guides her as [Jacqueline] has done so often," Stevens teased. "I think that this whole situation is going to be a really big learning lesson for Jane. Moving forward, we're going to see Jane kind of step into her power in terms of how she wants to address the fact that she had a story released that had misinformation and watch her take ownership of that, and not want Jacqueline to take the fall for it."

Katie Stevens, The Bold Type Freeform

While Jane's misstep is going to cause problems for her, Jacqueline, and Scarlet, inevitably it is going to lead Jane to become the person she needs to be and make the moves she wants to make to set herself up for the end of the season.

"We're finally going to see her on that path to the place that she's always wanted to be, which is [to be] Jacqueline, and watch her step into her power, but really battle with what does Jane look like as a boss? Jacqueline's incredible in her own right and Jane has always admired her, but Jane doesn't want to be a carbon copy of who Jacqueline is. She wants to make her own way in the world with that inspiration."

So it sounds like "boss" is the keyword for Jane this season, but what about her romantic life? Season 4 was a rough time for Jane after learning that Ryan (Dan Jeonette) had slept with someone else, inevitably torpedoing their relationship. Now Jane has a flirtation with her subordinate, but with her already being in hot water at work that doesn't seem like the best idea. Stevens said that Jane is more focused on embracing herself in the show's final episodes anyway.

"This season is about Jane's relationship with herself. She's finally at a place where she has a job of her dreams and is entering into this new phase where she's finally feeling confident in her own body and the choices that she's made about her health," the actress explained. "We're just going to kind of watch that blossom and continue."

We just don't know how to deal with the fact we only have five more episodes to watch Jane and the rest of the trio grow.

The Bold Type Season 5 continues Wednesdays at 10/9c on Freeform, with new episodes landing on Hulu the next day.