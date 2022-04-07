The Blacklist Sneak Peek: Cooper Has a Secret He Doesn't Want Red to Find Out

Usually on The Blacklist, Red Reddington (James Spader) is the one with the secrets. But this time, it's upstanding FBI Agent Harold Cooper (Harry Lennix) who doesn't want the Task Force to know what's going on with him.

In The Blacklist Season 9, Episode 15, "Andrew Kennison," Red comes to the Task Force with a new Blacklister to find. The titular Blacklister, Andrew Kennison (Joe Carroll), is an MIT scientist who designed the mysterious tracking device pill that Liz Keen (Megan Boone) had in her system when she died. Kennison developed the pill after his wife tragically killed her mother and her sister after she stopped taking her antipsychotic medication, Red explains. Red and the Task Force need to talk to him to get more information about Liz's murder. But first, they have to track him down, because he went missing a few weeks ago.

What Red and the other Task Force members don't know is that somebody in the room does know how to find Kennison, because he's the one who made him disappear. In Episode 12, Cooper's enigmatic blackmailer who's framing him for murder had him put Kennison into witness protection. Neither Cooper nor Kennison knew why he had to go into witness protection, but Cooper just found out. The blackmailer is trying to hide Kennison from Red.

Cooper is in a real pickle, and you can see how troubled he is in the clip. Does he impede the investigation into finding out what really happened with Liz's murder in order to protect himself, or does he come clean about his situation and risk making things worse for himself? And what will Red do if he finds out Cooper is keeping such an explosive secret from him?

Find out on the next episode of The Blacklist Friday, April 8 at 8/7c, or stream it the day after on Peacock.