The Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: American Horror Stories, Never Have I Ever Season 2

Many of this week's TV picks are all about horror. The horror of Ryan Murphy's nightmares turned into the American Horror Story anthology spin-off American Horror Stories. The horror that's not taken so seriously in Wellington Paranormal. The horror of being a teenage girl in high school in Never Have I Ever. And the horror of being trapped in a town that's stuck in a 1940s musical like in Schmigadoon. Everything is scary in its own way this week!

Our list of editors' picks for the week of July 11-17 is below, but if that's not enough and you're looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, check out our picks for last week or sign up for our free, spam-free Watch This Now newsletter that delivers the best TV show picks straight to your inbox. You can also look at our massive collection of recommendations, as well as our list of suggestions of what to watch next based on shows you already like.

Mike Minogue and Karen O'Leary, Wellington Paranormal Stan Alley/New Zealand Documentary Board Ltd

U.S. series premiere Sunday at 9/8c on The CW

The CW picks up this 2018 New Zealand mockumentary series that's a spin-off of the supernatural comedy film What We Do in the Shadows (which itself was turned into a very funny FX show), and follows a pair of cops who investigate unexplained phenomena. Created by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, it's a delightfully absurd take on The X-Files and horror films that embrace its lower budget, which still manages to pull off convincing projectile vomiting. [TRAILER]







Murray Bartlett, Jolene Purdy, Natasha Rothwell, Lukas Gage; The White Lotus HBO

Limited series premieres Sunday at 9/8c on HBO, HBO Max

Mike White returns to HBO for his first television series since the groundbreaking Enlightened, and he's bringing the iconic sea turtle back with him in this social satire set in an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The White Lotus, a limited series, follows both the vacationers and the resort employees as things go inevitably wrong, and the cast (Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Murray Bartlett, Sydney Sweeney, Molly Shannon, and more) alone makes this a highlight of the month. [TRAILER]







Geraldine Viswanathan, Daniel Radcliffe, and Steve Buscemi, Miracle Workers Patrick Wymore for TBS

Season 3 premieres Tuesday at 10:30/9:30c on TBS

After residing in Heaven for Season 1 and the Middle Ages for Season 2, Simon Rich's time-traveling anthology comedy circles the wagons for The Oregon Trail in Season 3. The charming cast -- including Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, and Geraldine Viswanathan -- return playing all-new characters manifesting their own destiny as they head west and tangle with bounty hunters, rugged wilderness, and, of course, dysentery. [TRAILER]







Lena Headey and Karen Gillan, Gunpowder Milkshake Reiner Bajo/Studiocanal SAS

Wednesday on Netflix

As Saoirse Ronan said in Little Women, "Women!" Action thriller Gunpowder Milkshake stars Lena Headey and Karen Gillan as estranged mother-daughter hitwomen who team up to save a young girl, get revenge on the people who've wronged them, and do cool stunts with their friends. Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, and Carla Gugino also star. Women! -Kelly Connolly







American Horror Stories FX

Premieres Thursday on Hulu

This is not -- I repeat! -- not a new season of American Horror Story. But it is new, scary Ryan Murphy content, and sometimes that's all you need. There's truly not much to know about this show yet, other than the fact that each episode will feature a different creepy tale, and the poster shows a woman with a cracked face and a black widow spider crawling in her skull. Murphy hasn't given many other hints about this new series just yet, but he did say on Twitter that it will delve "into horror myths, legends, and lore." Sure! -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]







Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever Isabella B. Vosmikova/Netflix

Season 4 available Friday on Netflix

Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and friends are back for more high school hijinks. Season 2 finds Devi feeling insecure about a new classmate as she tries to choose between Ben (Jaren Lewison) and Paxton (Darren Barnet)... unless she can find a way to date both at once. Never have we ever missed John McEnroe's narration so much. -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER]







Schmigadoon! Apple TV+

Series premieres Friday on Apple TV+

Despite being perfectly enjoyable, musical comedy series don't have the most successful track record (Galavant, where art thee?). But that might change with Apple TV+'s genre-busting series Schmigadoon!, which is 2021's most fun TV show to say. Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong star as a couple who come across a magical town where everyone seems stuck in a 1940s musical, and I assume that's where the singing comes in. They get stuck in the town, which makes it a bit of a Twilight Zone episode or horror movie where everyone sings about corn pudding. Also, Martin Short plays a leprechaun. This show is demented. [TRAILER]







Rick Rubin and Paul McCartney, McCartney 3,2,1 Hulu

Friday on Hulu

Have you heard of this guy, Paul McCartney? He's pretty underground, which is why he needs this documentary to finally put a spotlight on him. I'm kidding; this film looks great: In it, McCartney sits down with the prolific music producer Rick Rubin to discuss his life, career, and time with a little band called The Beatles. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]

