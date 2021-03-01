Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Justice League WB

If you're on a very specific corner of the internet, you've probably had your calendar marked for the day HBO Max would release the "Snyder Cut" — aka the long-awaited director's cut of Zack Snyder's 2017 superhero filmJustice League — for a while. The four-hour (!) movie lands on the streaming service on March 18.

While that's definitely the HBO Max March drop, there are also some other exciting things coming this month, like the new teen series Genera+ion on March 11, a Tina Turner documentary on March 27, and the premiere of Godzilla vs. Kong on March 31. Plus, some great movies like the entire Rocky franchise, Blade, and The King's Speech are all available March 1.

Watch This Now Looking for your next binge? TV Guide editors handpick the shows that are actually worth watching and deliver daily recommendations straight to your inbox. By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy . You may unsubscribe at any time.

Our list of suggestions for the best shows and moves on HBO Max in March is below, but if you'd like even more hand-picked suggestions, click over to our recommendations for the best things to watch on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime this month.

The Best TV Shows and Movies on HBO Max in March

Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's Twelve, and Ocean's Thirteen

Available March 1

There are many iconic movie trilogies out there, but only one is about a group of cool dudes who love pulling off elaborate heists together. Steven Soderbergh's Ocean's movies — all of which follow Danny Ocean (George Clooney) and his crew of talented criminals, including Brad Pitt and a Cockney-accented Don Cheadle, as they steal massive amounts of money — have a timeless quality about them, an uncomplicated charm that's solidified them as endlessly rewatchable crowd pleasers. Eleven is both the scrappiest and the most cohesive, Twelve is by far the silliest, and Thirteen has Al Pacino. They're a lot of fun!

Speed

Available March 1

When was the last time you rewatched Speed? If the answer isn't "very recently," you should fix that soon. It's about a bus that has been hijacked by a terrorist, who warns that if the bus slows down, it will blow up, killing everyone inside. What results is a fast-paced adventure through Los Angeles led by an LAPD officer (played by Keanu Reeves), who tasks himself with keeping the passengers safe and tracking down the person who did it all at once. A young Sandra Bullock co-stars, and she and Reeves are so good together.

Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests

Available March 4

Who among us hasn't taken a personality test at least once in our lives? This doc explains the history behind our collective obsession with letting these tests tell us who we are, and looks at all the ways they may do more harm than good.



COVID Diaries NYC

Available March 9

This documentary seeks to look back at the first wave of the pandemic, letting a group of New Yorkers share their experiences of living through the COVID-19 pandemic while trying to get by in the city.



Genera+ion

Available March 11

The teens are at it again. Genera+ion centers on a group of high schoolers exploring sexuality, gender identity, relationships, and family dynamics, all while trying to get by day to day in their conservative community. Personally, I was sold by the presence of Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, who plays the school's new guidance counselor, but I'm equally happy to see Detective Pikachu's Justice Smith in another starring role.

Zack Snyder's Justice League

Available March 18

What else is there to say about Zack Snyder's Justice League? The trailer — in which Jared Leto's Joker says the words, "We live in a society" — has already been memed beyond recognition, and everyone who's excited about it is still very much excited about it. Much like the 2017 non-Snyder cut, this Justice League follows a team of superheroes, comprised of Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher), as they attempt to save the world from a powerful super villain. If you plan on watching, maybe eat a full meal or something before, because Snyder's version clocks in at around four hours.



Tina

Available March 27

She's simply the best. A music icon is celebrated in this doc about the life and career of Tina Turner, and it features new interviews with the woman herself, who talks about how she got to where she is today. There's a 100% chance you'll cry.



Godzilla vs. Kong

Available March 31

Godzilla's squaring off against King Kong for reasons that are unclear to me but will probably make for some exciting scenes anyway. The frankly enormous cast includes Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Alexander Skarsgård, and Rebecca Hall. If you love watching CGI monsters fight each other, this one's for you.



Looking for more recommendations of what to watch next? We have a ton of them! And if you're looking for more hand-picked recommendations based on TV shows you love, we have those too.