The Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch on Amazon in March 2021

Arsenio Hall and Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America Amazon Studios

If you're looking for all the best shows and movies to watch on Amazon in March, we've got you covered. Of course, the big March Amazon drop is Coming 2 America, the sequel to Eddie Murphy's classic 1988 rom-com that you and everyone you know is rightfully excited about (premiering March 5). The other big Amazon original set to premiere in March is the new animated superhero show Invincible (March 26), from The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman.

There are also some classic movies on the way, like the Back to the Future trilogy, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, and Rushmore, all of which arrive on March 1, and some modern greats like Attack the Block and 50/50 (also March 1).

Watch This Now Looking for your next binge? TV Guide editors handpick the shows that are actually worth watching and deliver daily recommendations straight to your inbox. By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy . You may unsubscribe at any time.

Our picks for the best shows and movies to watch on Amazon in March are below, but here's the list of everything coming to the streaming service. If you're looking for even more suggestions, click over to our full list of recommendations.





The Best Shows and Movies on Amazon in March

Back to the Future, Back to the Future Part II, and Back to the Future Part III

Available Mar. 1

Who among us wouldn't drop everything in favor of watching Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) and Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) time travel? There's are a million reasons the Back to the Future trilogy is still so beloved and, all these years later, still constantly referenced in pop culture. They're great movies! You could definitely waste your time asking questions like, "Why is a teenager friends with a mad scientist? Who decided that the young version of Marty's mom should have a crush on him?" You wouldn't necessarily be wrong to do that, but in my opinion, these weirdo movies are worth enjoying for the kooky, thrilling adventures they are.

Wet Hot American Summer

Available Mar. 1

This cult classic has a deeply devoted fanbase that has rallied behind it hard enough over the years to get it a totally fine Netflix prequel series and a totally fine Netflix sequel series. None of that takes away from how good the original movie, set during the last day of a fictional summer camp in 1981, still is. It's an absurd, oddball comedy that parodies '80s sex comedies and stars a bunch of people who would go on to become super famous later, like Bradley Cooper, Amy Poehler, Paul Rudd, and Christopher Meloni, among others. Come to see the younger versions of your favorite celebrities, stay for the talking can of mixed vegetables.



Coming 2 America

Available Mar. 5

The Coming to America sequel finds the newly crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) discovering he has a son all the way out in New York City. Determined to find a male heir to the Zamundan throne, he goes back to America to find him, bringing along his trusted aide Semmi (Arsenio Hall). This looks like the rare sequel that could maybe be as fun as its predecessor, and even if it's not, it's always a joy to see Murphy and Hall let loose and play a bunch of colorful side characters.

Invincible

Available Mar. 26

No one would blame you for having superhero fatigue, but Invincible promises to be a little different from your average Marvel movie. From The Walking Dead's Robert Kirkman, this animated series follows Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), a 17-year-old kid who just so happens to be the son of the world's greatest superhero. When his own powers begin to develop, he learns some shocking information about himself and his father's legacy. Alongside Yeun is an incredibly stacked cast that includes J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Mahershala Ali, Gillian Jacobs, Seth Rogen, Mark Hamill, Mae Whitman, and many, many more.



Want to know what else is out on Amazon? Here's everything new on Amazon in March, here's what came out on Amazon in February, and here are our picks for what came out on Amazon in February.