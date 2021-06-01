The Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch in June on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and Amazon Prime

While everyone waits for things to get back to "normal," TV is still in pandemic mode, happy to keep you glued to your couch with plenty of new shows and movies to watch. In fact, HBO Max is leading the charge with two Warner Bros. movies that will stream on HBO Max the same day they hit theaters: Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical In the Heights and the horror film The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. HBO Max doesn't want you to leave your house ever again, and I'm strangely OK with that.

But there are other options to watch as well, including Hulu's Love, Victor, the final season of Amazon's Bosch, and the continuation of Netflix's international hit Lupin. Below, we've gathered the best shows and movies to stream in May on HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Netflix.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, In the Heights Macall Polay

This month, HBO Max is getting two movies that Warm up some artificially flavored butter substitute for some popped corn and get ready for the new Lin-Manuel Miranda film In the Heights, a musical about a young dreamer set in New York City, and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, which doesn't have any song-and-dance numbers in it, but if it did, the songs would all be about how Satan possessed a young man to brutally murder people. Think about it for your next movie, Lin-Manuel!

Here's our full list of picks for HBO Max in June.







Michael Cimino, Love, Victor Hulu

Hulu in June starts off strong with the streaming premiere of the incredibly important and relevant documentary Changing the Game, following a trio of transgender athletes as they battle bigotry and hatred to compete in the sports they love. Pride month also gets the second season of Love, Victor, a TV series about a teen struggling with his sexual orientation set in the same universe as the film Love, Simon.

Here's our full list of picks for Hulu in June, but if you want to sort through the list of new releases yourself, here's a list of everything new to Hulu in June.







Titus Welliver, Bosch Amazon

If you want to celebrate the arrival of summer by staying inside and watching stuff on TV, far be it for us to judge you. There are a lot of new movies and TV shows to check out on Amazon in June, the biggest being the seventh and final season of the Boschiest show on TV, Bosch, which premieres on June 25. Season 2 of the Anna Paquin dramedy Flack is set to premiere on June 11, and the new Brazilian crime series, Dom, premieres on June 4.

Here's our full list of picks for Amazon Prime in June, but you want to sort through the list of new releases yourself, here's a list of everything new to Amazon Prime in June.







Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Kim's Convenience Netflix

Looking for the best new shows and movies to watch on Netflix in June? Get your TV passport stamped with new episodes of the fun French crime caper Lupin, the Spanish teen drama Elite, the British comedy Feel Good, and the beloved Canadian sitcom Kim's Convenience. It's like taking an international vacation without having to pack for it. -Kelly Connolly

Here's our full list of picks for Netflix in June, but you want to sort through the list of new releases yourself, here's a list of everything new to Netflix in June.

Looking for more recommendations of what to watch next? We have a ton of them! And if you're looking for more hand-picked recommendations based on TV shows you love, we have those too.