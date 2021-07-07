The Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch in July on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and Amazon Prime

I remember a time when summer was such a bad season for TV that when the temperatures started rising, we'd all just roll our television sets down a hill and *gasp* spend time with our families rather than endure another network reality show cobbled together because two TV execs standing at urinals made a bet about who could get the worst show on air. But those days are long gone, and now the year is just a blur of non-stop quality television with year-round hits.

This month features the returns of bonafide hits (American Horror Story, Never Have I Ever, and more), a reboot of a pop culture phenomenon (Gossip Girl), and must-see movies that were derailed by the pandemic (Freaky). Below, we've gathered the best shows and movies to stream in May on HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Netflix.

Savannah Lee Smith and Jordan Alexander, Gossip Girl Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max

The new releases on HBO and HBO Max in July are all about second chances and returns to form. Two radically daring movies -- Freaky and The Hunt -- that had opening theatrical weekends right around the time the world shut down have an opportunity for new life on streaming. And my sources tell me there's a new Gossip Girl, too.

American Horror Stories FX on Hulu

The biggest drop of the month (in certain circles) is probably Ryan Murphy's latest anthology series, American Horror Stories, which is decidedly not a new season of American Horror Story, but instead a spin-off of the spooky, scary, campy show we all know and love. But do not sleep on Questlove's excellent Summer of Soul, a documentary about the Harlem Cultural Festival in 1969 that's sure to pick up some awards. -Allison Picurro

Chris Pratt, The Tomorrow War Amazon Studios

Amazon Prime Video jumps into July with one of its biggest releases ever, the action-packed sci-fi film The Tomorrow War starring Chris Pratt as a scientist flung three decades into the future to fight a war against an alien invasion that hasn't yet started in his own timeline. Even with middling reviews, it's made our list of the best things to watch on Amazon Prime Video right now, because this is a list for everyone.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever ISABELLA B. VOSMIKOVA/NETFLIX

The best shows and movies on Netflix are heating up this July, just like seemingly every place under the sun. At the head of the class this month are favorites like Mindy Kaling's high school-set comedy Never Have I Ever and the cult hit sketch series I Think You Should Leave. They're joined by the final season of Atypical, as well as Season 3 of everyone's aunt's favorite show, Virgin River. -Kelly Connolly

