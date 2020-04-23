Hulu has announced everything that's coming to the streaming service in April, but you are much too important to spend time sorting through a long list of shows and movies for peasants. Lucky for you, I have no pride and am more than happy to your dirty work, selecting only the finest TV shows and movies on Hulu in April that are worthy of your time.

The biggest release on Hulu in April is the winner of the Best Picture award at this year's Academy Awards, Bong Joon Ho's South Korean comedy-drama-thriller Parasite, which made its streaming debut on April 8. On the TV side of things, FX on Hulu's Mrs. America has been making quite a buzz with critics and premiered on April 15. The drama stars Cate Blanchett and revisits the Equal Rights Movement of the 1970s.

Our whole list of picks is below, but here's the full list of what's new on (and what's leaving) Hulu in April. If you're looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, click over to our Watch This Now! page.





The Best Shows and Movies on Hulu in April

Wednesday, April 1

There isn't a more socially important comedy featuring a scene of cowboys rippin' toots or a town drunk screaming a racial slur while being drowned out by church bells than Blazing Saddles. Mel Brooks' silly comedy set in the Old West is a cinematic classic, telling the story of a black man who gets elected sheriff of a town that is overwhelmingly white and whelmingly racist. It's non-stop laughs, with great performances from Cleavon Little, Gene Wilder, Madeline Kahn, and Harvey Korman, and hasn't been streaming on the big services for a little while. (Trailer)

Future Man

Season 3 premieres Friday, April 3

This comedy from producers Seth Rogen and Adam Goldberg is about a young man who is on a mission to save the world from a dangerous threat. It's also about time-traveling soldiers from the future who heal by having sex with each other. In other words, Future Man crashes right into bro comedy territory, incorporating sex jokes, video games, and comical violence, but it never takes itself seriously and is all the better for it. Season 3 is the show's last, and it's going out with a Bill & Ted's-style storyline as Josh (Josh Hutcherson), Tiger (Eliza Coupe), and Wolf (Derek Wilson) go back in time and encounter historical figures like Gandhi, Abraham Lincoln, and Jesus while on the run from bad guys. This show is so stupid that it's good. (Trailer)





Wednesday, April 8

Parasite, this year's winner for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, makes its streaming debut on Hulu this month, so you are really running out of excuses for not having seen it. Though technically not at all about any parasites, it's the parasitic metaphor that really strikes hard as a low-income family slowly infiltrates a wealthy family, living off them like ticks on a dog. But both sides have deep, dark secrets that come to light by the movie's totally bonkers ending. The movie's message isn't the only thing to watch for; Bong's immaculate direction and cinematography are bolstered by a truly incredible performance by its ensemble cast. Don't be that person who hasn't seen Parasite. (Trailer)





Thursday, April 9

How many times do we have to tell you? Do not eff with nature. In this creepy cautionary tale about the risks of genetic engineering, scientists cross strains until they develop a plant that somehow has the ability to make people happy. And then they don't make people happy. Quite the opposite, in fact. Painted with stark whites, greens, and reds, it's a gorgeous film featuring a great performance by Emily Beecham, who won Best Actress at Cannes for the role. Ben Whishaw also stars. (Trailer)





Series premieres Wednesday, April 15

Cate Blanchett! That's all you really need to know, but we'll tell you the rest anyway. Blanchett stars in this FX on Hulu historical drama about the battle for the Equal Rights Amendment of the early 1970s as Phyllis Schlafly, a conservative author who fought back against the ERA. The all-star cast features Rose Byrne, Uzo Aduba, and Sarah Paulson. (Trailer)(Review)





Friday, April 24

We know what you're thinking. You've already seen Smallfoot and Missing Link, do you really need to see another animated movie about a yeti/Sasquatch? Probably, as this one is lauded as the best of the three. Abominable follows a Chinese teenager (Chloe Bennet) who discovers a yeti and works with a couple friends to bring it home. Though not wholly original, it's vividly animated and a good choice for family movie night. (Trailer)





Normal People

Wednesday, April 29

Based on Irish author Sally Rooney's 2018 book, Normal People is a romantic drama following two Irish teenagers, Connell (Paul Mescal) and Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones), as they try to balance a friendship and a secret relationship with each other. It's told over several years, showing how the relationship changes based on the progression of their lives and how the passion between them stays as strong as ever despite these changes. (Trailer)(Review)

