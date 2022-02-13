Super Bowl 2022 has come and gone, and TV Guide had everything you need to know about the big game, the halftime show, and the Puppy Bowl, but if you are one of those people that loves the tradition of fancy Super Bowl commercials, you've arrived at the right place. The Super Bowl is the most-watched singular television event in America, which means that companies go above and beyond to show off and show out for spots during the big game. With a 30-second spot costing in the millions of dollars, there's a lot of time and energy put into advertising your product in between quarters and time-outs.

This year's spectacular lineup of commercials was no exception when it comes to big-name talent with Zendaya, Megan Thee Stallion, Scarlett Johansson, and more appearing in ads for the NFL Championship Game. Some commercials go for the funny, while others, like Budweiser's new spot directed by Marvel's Eternals' Chloe Zhao, pull at your heartstrings. Here are the best and most notable spots that aired during the game.

Sally's Seashells | Squarespace

Zendaya hits the beach for Squarespace's Super Bowl spot in which she plays Sally, who sells seashells by the seashore. When business hits a lull, the entrepreneur turns to Squarespace and manages to turn her little ocean hutch into the hippest spot in town. Bonus: Outkast rapper Andre 3000 makes a guest appearance as the narrator of Sally's story, too.

Willie Nelson | Skechers

Willie Nelson thinks Skechers feel so good the man had to try and outlaw them, but it turns out everyone can wear Skechers wherever they want.

Push It | Cheetos

While you can't see Megan Thee Stallion and Charlie Puth in the full Flamin' Hot Cheetos and Doritos ad, they have been teeing it up for weeks, and you do finally get to see what all those animal clues were about. We give this extra points for the inclusion of Salt-n-Pepa's "Push It," which remains a forever banger.

The Cable Guy | Verizon

It was a good dose of '90s nostalgia when Jim Carrey showed up in a Verizon Super Bowl commercial as his famous character fromThe Cable Guy.

A Lot in Common | AT&T

Demi Moore and Mila Kunis prove they aren't afraid of a good joke in this AT&T ad which pokes fun at their shared romantic connection to Ashton Kutcher. While both women lose out on their high school alumni award to Anna Gomez (who 9-1-1 Lone Star fans will recognize as emergency operator Bree (Nina Concepcion)), it's hilarious to see them team up like this.

Bowling | Michelob Ultra

It's bowling night for sports legends everywhere in the MIchelob Ultra Super Bowl ad featuring Peyton Manning and Serena Williams.

New Generation | Chevy Silverado

Chevy recruited The Sopranos alums Jamie Lynn-Sigler and Robert Iler for a Super Bowl spot paying homage to the HBO drama's iconic opening credits.

Top Gun | Porsche

We may never find out when Top Gun 2 will be in theaters, but we were reminded that no one tops Maverick (Tom Cruise) in the skies with this Super Bowl Porsche ad.

Make Time For Life | Stella Artois

It's time to chill out with this super chill Stella Artois Super Bowl ad.

Zero in the Way of Possibility | Bud Light NEXT

Alternatively, the Bud Light Super Bowl spot is all about seizing your moment.

Snoop Dogg and Martha | BIC Lighters

Snoop Dogg is not just a Halftime performer at the Super Bowl. He and his Puppy Bowl co-host Martha Stewart also have their own Super Bowl ad for BIC Lighters. Pass that bowl (of strawberries) and enjoy.

Zeus & Hera | BMW USA

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek team up as holy duo Zeus and Hera for BMW's Super Bowl Ad for their new electric car.

I'll Take It | Greenlight

Ty Burrell goes broke in the Super Bowl ad for the financial advising app, Greenlight.

Welcome to Irish Spring | Irish Spring

Things get a bit intense for this Broncos fan when he stumbles into the Irish Spring...

Your Cousin From Boston | Samuel Adams

Robots love to party too in the Samuel Adams beer commercial. This is one way to make sure they don't kill you first in the eventual electronics uprising.

Alexa the Mind Reader | Amazon

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost imagine a very dystopian and probably marriage-ruining future in which their Alexa can read their minds. Note to everyone: psychic robots are doom.

No Food Waste | Hellman's

Hellman's wants to make sure you aren't wasting food that could easily be repurposed with mayonnaise so it recruited Patriots defensive lineman Jerod Mayo and SNL's Pete Davidson to help it get the message across.

Lindsay Lohan Hits the Gym | Planet Fitness

Lindsay Lohan is back and having a lot of fun with celebrity friends in this trippy ad for Planet Fitness. It almost makes us want to get on an elliptical. Almost.

Thrill Driver | Nissan

Stars, stars, stars! There are so many Marvel and Schitt's Creek stars in this Nissan ad featuring Brie Larson and Eugene Levy. It's potentially the best mashup of all time. Yeah, we said it.

Robo Dog | Kia

Don't think that just because this commercial is about a robo dog that it can't get you in the feels, because it can. He just wants to do parkour, you know?

Memories with Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd | Lays

Best bros Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd team up for another big game ad this year, this time for Lay's. It's a disturbing trip down memory lane that ends in a trippy wedding, but it is very effective in making you crave some Lay's chips.

A Clydesdale Journey | Budweiser

Do you love heartwarming stories about different animals being best friends? Budweiser is going for serious tears in this year's Clydesdale-centric ad about an injured horse who perseveres thanks to the love of his golden retriever best friend. You can thank commercial director Chloe Zhao for the emotional gut-punch.

Land of Loud Flavors | Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda

Time to take a trip to the Land of Loud Flavors, where the mayor and king of flavors Guy Fieri gives his blessing to this Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda.

Hannah Waddingham Plays Poker | Rakuten

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham hits the poker tables and ends up in a spot of bad luck in the shopping platform Rakuten's first big game ad!

Here's to the Lazy Ones | Cutwater

Cutwater Cocktails in a Can gave a shout out to the unsung heroes among us, the "lazy" ones who have figured out how to live life working smarter, not harder, and it's a toast we can definitely get behind.

Dolly & Miley | T-Mobile

T-Mobile went for broke with three separate star-studded slots in the Super Bowl. The first two spots feature Dolly Parton and her goddaughter Miley Cyrus shilling for T-Mobiles 5G phones. The third spot was a Scrubs affair with Zach Braff and Donald Faison teaming up.