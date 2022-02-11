Super Bowl 2022 weekend is here and TV Guide has everything you need to know about the big game, the halftime show, and the Puppy Bowl, but if you are one of those people that loves the tradition of fancy Super Bowl commercials, you've arrived at the right place. The Super Bowl is the most-watched singular television event in America, which means that companies go above and beyond to show off and show out for spots during the big game. With a 30-second spot costing in the millions of dollars, there's a lot of time and energy put into advertising your product in between quarters and time-outs.

This year's spectacular lineup of commercials is no exception when it comes to big-name talent with Zendaya, Megan Thee Stallion, Scarlett Johansson, and more appearing in ads for the NFL Championship Game. Some commercials go for the funny, while others, like Budweiser's new spot directed by Marvel's Eternals' Chloe Zhao, pull at your heartstrings. Here are the best and most notable spots set to air during the game, and this post will be updated as more hit the internet.

Sally's Seashells | Squarespace

Zendaya hits the beach for Squarespace's Super Bowl spot in which she plays Sally, who sells seashells by the seashore. When business hits a lull, the entrepreneur turns to Squarespace and manages to turn her little ocean hutch into the hippest spot in town. Bonus: Outkast rapper Andre 3000 makes a guest appearance as the narrator of Sally's story, too.

Push It | Cheetos

While you can't see Megan Thee Stallion and Charlie Puth in the full Flamin' Hot Cheetos and Doritos ad, they have been teeing it up for weeks, and you do finally get to see what all those animal clues were about. We give this extra points for the inclusion of Salt-n-Pepa's "Push It," which remains a forever banger.

A Lot in Common | AT&T

Demi Moore and Mila Kunis prove they aren't afraid of a good joke in this AT&T ad which pokes fun at their shared romantic connection to Ashton Kutcher. While both women lose out on their high school alumni award to Anna Gomez (who 9-1-1 Lone Star fans will recognize as emergency operator Bree (Nina Concepcion)), it's hilarious to see them team up like this.

Alexa the Mind Reader | Amazon

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost imagine a very dystopian and probably marriage-ruining future in which their Alexa can read their minds. Note to everyone: psychic robots are doom.

No Food Waste | Hellman's

Hellman's wants to make sure you aren't wasting food that could easily be repurposed with mayonnaise so it recruited Patriots defensive lineman Jerod Mayo and SNL's Pete Davidson to help it get the message across.

Lindsay Lohan Hits the Gym | Planet Fitness

Lindsay Lohan is back and having a lot of fun with celebrity friends in this trippy ad for Planet Fitness. It almost makes us want to get on an elliptical. Almost.

Thrill Driver | Nissan

Stars, stars, stars! There are so many Marvel and Schitt's Creek stars in this Nissan ad featuring Brie Larson and Eugene Levy. It's potentially the best mashup of all time. Yeah, we said it.

Robo Dog | Kia

Don't think that just because this commercial is about a robo dog that it can't get you in the feels, because it can. He just wants to do parkour, you know?

Memories with Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd | Lays

Best bros Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd team up for another big game ad this year, this time for Lay's. It's a disturbing trip down memory lane that ends in a trippy wedding, but it is very effective in making you crave some Lay's chips.

A Clydesdale Journey | Budweiser

Do you love heartwarming stories about different animals being best friends? Budweiser is going for serious tears in this year's Clydesdale-centric ad about an injured horse who perseveres thanks to the love of his golden retriever best friend. You can thank commercial director Chloe Zhao for the emotional gut-punch.

Land of Loud Flavors | Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda

Time to take a trip to the Land of Loud Flavors, where the mayor and king of flavors Guy Fieri gives his blessing to this Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda.

Hannah Waddingham Plays Poker | Rakuten

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham hits the poker tables and ends up in a spot of bad luck in the shopping platform Rakuten's first big game ad!

Here's to the Lazy Ones | Cutwater

Cutwater Cocktails in a Can gave a shout out to the unsung heroes among us, the "lazy" ones who have figured out how to live life working smarter, not harder, and it's a toast we can definitely get behind.