The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Finale, Gomorrah Season 4

The best new shows and movies to watch this week has something for you no matter what you're looking for. Zombies? Musical interludes? Brutal crimes? Anne Hathaway? Sadly they're not all in the same show -- I would watch the heck out of Anne Hathaway singing some showtunes while utterly destroying the undead during a bank robbery -- but they are all sprinkled across the best things to watch this week, including Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, Hathaway's Amazon sci-fi series Solos, and the Season 2 finale of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

Our list of editors' picks for the week of May 16-22 is below, but if that's not enough and you're looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, check out our picks for last week or sign up for our free, spam-free Watch This Now newsletter that delivers the best TV show picks straight to your inbox. You can also look at our massive collection of recommendations, as well as our list of suggestions of what to watch next based on shows you already like.







Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Michael Courtney/NBC/Lionsgate

Season 2 finale Sunday at 9/8c on NBC

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 comes to a close on Sunday, and Zoey's (Jane Levy) recent revelations in therapy will put her at a crossroads in her relationship with Simon (John Clarence Stewart) as Max (Skylar Astin) prepares to leave for New York with Rose (Katie Findlay). While Zoey has made progress in not leaning on her powers as a crutch over the course of Season 2, the finale will push her to make a stand and actually embrace her gift to hear people's inner thoughts through song. The episode will also bring some more context to the mythology of Zoey's powers as she figures out what her next steps are going to be, and an ending twist that will have you gasping out loud. -Megan Vick [TRAILER]







The NBA Playoffs

Steph Curry Noah Graham/NBAE

Starting Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT, ESPN

One odd side effect of COVID is pro sports leagues losing their senses of taste… of what makes sense. Hence, the NBA is holding a playoff to get into the playoffs this season, after a test run in last year's "bubble" drummed up excitement for teams who otherwise wouldn't have anything to play for by expanding the amount of teams fighting for playoff spots. The play-in tournament, featuring the 7th through 10th seeded teams in each conference playing for two spots in the grown-up tournament, starts Tuesday, and some big names could be in it, including LeBron James' Lakers and Steph Curry's Warriors. [A YouTube rip of the classic VHS tape NBA Superstars to get you PUMPED]







Tom Payne, Prodigal Son Phil Caruso/FOX

Series finale Tuesday at 9/8c on Fox

It's been a rollercoaster week for fans of Fox's Prodigal Son. On Monday, Fox canceled the show to the surprise of many. Then on Tuesday, Season 2's penultimate episode left fans with a thrilling cliffhanger, as Martin Bright (Michael Sheen) was seen boating off to who knows where with his unconscious son Malcolm (Tom Payne) with him. Now Tuesday's season finale is a series finale, and because the writers didn't know this would be a series finale, no one knows what to expect. Will it serve as a fitting series finale, or will it end on another cliffhanger that will never get resolved? Ahhh, the joys of network television! [TRAILER]





Adventure Time HBO Max

Thursday on HBO Max

After a pair of movies following BMO and Marceline, the third film in the quartet of Adventure Time films brings Jake and Finn back together again -- ahh, I get it now -- for "their biggest adventure yet." Usually that's promotional hyperbole, but at three times the length of a normal Adventure Time episode, this is technically the truth. [TRAILER]







Gomorrah HBO Max

Season 4 premieres Thursday on HBO Max

The frighteningly authentic Italian drama Gomorrah follows a crime family in Naples that comes under siege as the head of the family, Pietro (Fortunato Cerlino), feels his power slipping. Gomorrah is bleak compared to The Sopranos' sentimentality; Pietro's ruthless savagery is enough to make Tony Soprano look soft. There are also echoes of The Wire in the way the series expands in scope to explore the networks of corruption in the city. The basic outline of Gomorrah is familiar, but it tells its story so masterfully you still won't be able to look away. Season 4 makes its American debut this week. -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER]







Dave Bautista, Army of the Dead Clay Enos/Netflix

Friday on Netflix

Say what you want about Zack Snyder, but the movie that put him on the map, 2004's remake of the classic zombie flick Dawn of the Dead, was pretty frickin' great. Snyder returns to the undead with this Netflix original film starring former pro wrestler Dave Bautista as a soldier planning a casino heist in a post-apocalyptic Las Vegas swarming with zombies who have evolved to be smart, faster, and more organized than their numb-skulled ancestors. Snyder. Bautista. Zombies. And somehow Tig Notaro? You know what you're getting with this movie. [TRAILER]







Anne Hathaway, Solos Amazon Studios

Season 1 premieres Friday on Amazon Prime Video

This is one of those sci-fi anthologies that's trying to say a lot about the human existence, and as such, its pitch is hazy at best: Several different characters learn that the human experience is shared, even in our most isolated moments. Ooooooooookay. What's selling this show as something to watch is the cast, which includes Anne Hathaway, Morgan Freeman, Uzo Aduba, Constance Wu, Dan Stevens, Helen Mirren, and more. Maybe they can make sense out of it for us. [TRAILER]

