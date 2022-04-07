The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Tokyo Vice, Severance Season 1 Finale

Now that you've done Netflix's bidding and emptied your mind for eight hours of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, shake off that hypnosis and get ready to use your brain — or maybe split your consciousness in two. One of TV Guide's favorite new shows of the year, the Apple TV+ sleeper hit Severance, wraps up its first season Friday (and yes, it's officially been renewed for Season 2). It's not to be missed. You can warm up for Severance by checking out the new series Tokyo Vice, which marks director Michael Mann's return to TV. That's out today on HBO Max. And stick around for the series finale of Killing Eve on Sunday on BBC America. Series finale already! The years have either flown by since we first met Villanelle or they've really dragged. Maybe both.

Rinko Kikuchi, Tokyo Vice Eros Hoagland/HBO Max

Thursday, April 7 on HBO Max

For some of us, the most exciting thing about Tokyo Vice is that it marks the great Michael Mann's (Miami Vice, Heat) return to TV for the first time in over a decade. This crime drama series, which Mann directs, is based on the memoir by American journalist Jake Adelstein, set during his years covering the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department for one of Japan's biggest newspapers and documenting the web of corruption happening just under the surface. Adelstein is played by Ansel Elgort, and he's joined by Rinko Kikuchi, Ken Watanabe, and Rachel Keller. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]





John Turturro, Severance Apple TV+

Season 1 finale Friday, April 8 on Apple TV+

The best show you're not watching ends its first season with a finale that's so tense you'll need to go for a walk afterward to calm down. Severance may seem like a limited series thanks to the level of talent involved, but it's not, and the finale ends in a place that will make you want Season 2 to start immediately. The episode is about the "Innies" who are physically and mentally sequestered inside of Lumon Industries finding out about who their "Outies" really are. If you haven't been watching, I can't recommend this one enough. -Liam Mathews



Thandiwe Newton and Chris Pine, All the Old Knives Stefania Rosini/Amazon Studios

Friday, April 8 on Amazon Prime Video

All the Old Knives sounds like a Knives Out sequel set in a nursing home (that's a free idea for Rian Johnson), but it's actually a thriller starring Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton as spies who are also ex-lovers. I have no complaints about that concept. Based on the novel of the same name by Olen Steinhauer, who wrote the film's screenplay, the movie follows Pine's Henry Pelham as his investigation into a CIA mole becomes entangled in his history with Newton's Celia. Laurence Fishburne and Jonathan Pryce also star. Pine has been promoting this one in a series of to-die-for outfits. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Lamorne Morris, Woke Mark Hill/Hulu

Season 2 premieres Friday, April 8 on Hulu

Lamorne Morris returns as artist-activist Keef in Season 2 of Hulu's original comedy and learns that fame (or at least several thousand followers) comes not with great responsibility, but with great annoyance. The San Franciso-set series still features Keef talking to animated inanimate objects, and also stars Workaholics' Blake Anderson, T. Murph, and Sasheer Zamata. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Jodie Comer, Killing Eve Anika Molnar/BBCA

Series finale airs Sunday, April 10 at 8/7c on BBC America and AMC+

After a bumpy third season, Killing Eve has returned to form in its last hurrah, and now the game of lesbian cat and mouse is wrapping up for good. Season 4 has revolved around Eve's (Sandra Oh) quest to take down The 12 once and for all, and Villanelle's (Jodie Comer) fruitless search for absolution from her many murderous sins. Their paths have gotten more dangerous as the episodes have gone on, and it remains to be seen whether they'll both make it out of the season alive. Even less certain is if there's any chance of the show performing an incredible act of fan service and letting these two crazy kids run off into the sunset together. In any case, it's sure to be a wild ride right to the end. -Allison Picurro



Courtney B. Vance and Tosin Cole, 61st Street George Burns/AMC

Series premieres Sunday at 10/9c on AMC, AMC+, and ALLBLK

Courtney B. Vance plays a great lawyer. If I ever get arrested, I'd call him, and you'll see why in AMC's new legal drama 61st Street. When promising young Black athlete Moses Johnson (Tosin Cole) is the subject of a warrant on suspicion of being a gang member after a drug bust goes wrong and a cop is killed, he goes on the run with the entire Chicago police force after him. Enter Vance's Franklin Roberts, a hard-nosed public defender committed to bringing the kid to innocence and exposing the corrupt, racist Chicago PD for what it is. Vance is an inferno in this, and he has the perfect adversary in Holt McCallany, who plays the villainous cop who will do anything to pin the murder of a cop on a young Black kid, whether he was responsible or not. This is a heavy drama accentuated by incredible acting. For the impatient, AMC+ and ALLBLK get episodes a week early. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Barack Obama, Our Great National Parks Netflix

Wednesday, April 13 on Netflix

Barack Obama executive-produces and narrates this nature docuseries from the makers of Blue Planet II, taking viewers on a tour of national parks all over the world, including in countries with personal significance to him, Indonesia and Kenya. If you've ever wanted to hear a former president talk about sloths, this is for you. It would be great if he opens his narration by saying, "Let me be clear, I love parks." -Liam Mathews [Trailer]





Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey, The Ultimatum Ilana Panich-Linsman/Netflix

Episodes 1-8 released Wednesday, April 6 on Netflix (followed by finale and reunion on April 13)

Netflix's quest to experiment on every couple in America continues with The Ultimatum, a new show about couples who aren't on the same page about marriage. One half of each couple is ready to get hitched, while the other is still on the fence, and they handle that imbalance the only way that makes sense: by signing up for a reality series presided over by hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey where they pair off into new couples and test-drive married life in order to decide if they want to commit to their original partner. Sure, why not? This is Netflix's "can't look away" sweet spot. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

