The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: This Is Us Season 6, Euphoria Season 2

A new year means ushering in a whole bunch of new programming, and we're starting off strong with the premiere of the sixth and final season of This Is Us, an anti-Crock-Pot ad masquerading as a highly emotional family drama. Later in the week, you can look forward to the premieres of new network shows like Good Sam and Women of the Movement, new seasons of Search Party, Euphoria, and The Righteous Gemstones, and the George Clooney-directed Ben Affleck-starring movie The Tender Bar.

Our list of editors' picks for the week of Jan. 4-10 is below,



THE BEST SHOW TO WATCH TONIGHT



Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Season 6 premieres Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 9/8c on NBC

After all these tear-streaked years, This Is Us is signing off with its sixth season. The most emotional story of the season (which is really saying something) will likely be Rebecca's (Mandy Moore) ongoing battle with Alzheimer's, as she ruminates on what's left of her memory "before the candle goes out." It remains to be seen how the Pearsons will deal with their mother being unable to remember vital parts of their history while also continuing to forge their own new paths forward. These final episodes have basically been designed in a lab to make you sob, so get those tissues ready one last time. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]





THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK



Jason Isaacs and Sophia Bush, Good Sam Ramona Diaconescu/CBS

Series premiere Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 10/9c on CBS

Sure, you've heard of The Good Doctor and The Good Wife and The Good Place, but have you heard of Good Sam? Now you have! The medical drama is one of in a crop of new broadcast shows premiering this winter, starring Sophia Bush as a talented surgeon who gets put in charge after her arrogant boss (Jason Isaacs) falls into a coma... until he wakes up and starts demanding to resume his duties. This is all complicated by the fact that he's also her dad who doesn't respect her! Isaacs is one of our premiere bad dad actors, which means I'm already sold. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]



Adrienne Warren, Women of the Movement ABC/Eli Joshua Ade

Series premiere Thursday, Jan. 6 at 8/7c on ABC

This miniseries puts the spotlight on Mamie Till-Mobley (Adrienne Warren), whose teenage son, Emmett Till (played here by Cedric Joe), was murdered by two white men during the Jim Crow era. Till-Mobley went on to devote her life to seeking justice for her son, and as the show goes on, it delves deeper into the subsequent trial and the media frenzy that sprung up around it. It's co-produced by Jay-Z and Will Smith, and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]



Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan, The Tender Bar Amazon Prime Video

Friday, Jan. 7 on Amazon

Boston icon Ben Affleck does his best New Yawk accent in this George Clooney-directed dramedy about an aspiring writer (played as a kid by Daniel Ranieri and as an adult by Tye Sheridan) who lives on Long Island, has a deadbeat dad, and learns all of life's most important lessons from his bartender uncle (Affleck). It's definitely one of those "just guys being dudes movies," and will probably appeal to anyone who enjoyed Boyhood. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]



John Reynolds, Meredith Hagner, John Early, and Alia Shawkat, Search Party Jon Pack/HBO Max

Season 5 premiere Friday, Jan. 7 on HBO Max

In its fifth and final season, Search Party is getting culty. After surviving the fire at the end of Season 4, Dory (Alia Shawkat) has apparently had some kind of spiritual awakening, and now feels it's her responsibility to deliver that enlightenment to others. (Keep in mind that she's killed two people.) To do so, she teams up with a billionaire played by Jeff Goldblum, as one does, and ropes her friends, Drew (John Reynolds), Elliott (John Early), and Portia (Meredith Hagner) into it. I trust this show to take me on the wildest of rides for its last hurrah, just like it always does. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]



Hunter Schafer and Zendaya, Euphoria Eddy Chen/HBO

Season 2 premiere Sunday, Jan. 9 at 9/8c on HBO, HBO Max

The badly behaved teens of Euphoria are back, baby. Somehow, the first season of this show aired all the way back in 2019, and aside from two special episodes in between, this is the first we've seen of Rue (Zendaya), Jules (Hunter Schafer), and their very chic peers in a while. Rue is still reeling after her relapse, and now she's wheeling around a suitcase full of pills that seems to be part of her new "amazing plan" to do... something. It's not quite clear, but it's almost certainly going to result in complete chaos. I can't wait to see how much glitter they all pour on themselves this season. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]



Adam Devine, John Goodman, Edi Patterson, Danny McBride, and Cassidy Freeman, The Righteous Gemstones Ryan Green/HBO

Season 2 premiere Sunday, Jan. 9 at 10/9c on HBO, HBO Max

Hallelujah! The Righteous Gemstones, creator-star Danny McBride's laugh-out-Lord funny satire of greedy evangelical megachurch pastors, is back for a long-awaited second season (the series premiered way back in August 2019). In Season 2, the Gemstone family is fending off attacks from interlopers trying to take down their megachurch empire. They're like the Duttons of Yellowstone but intentionally funny. One of the biggest threats comes from journalist Thaniel Block (Jason Schwartzman), who's working on an exposé of the Gemstones' wanton corruption. Meanwhile, the Gemstones partner in constructing a Christian timeshare community with Lyle Lissons (Eric André with a crazy Southern accent). The Righteous Gemstones is one of a select few comedy series currently on TV whose primary objective is to make you laugh so hard that snot shoots out of your nose every scene. -Liam Mathews [TRAILER]





RECENTLY RELEASED



Clayton Echard, The Bachelor ABC/Pamela Littky

Season 26 premieres Monday, Jan. 3 on ABC

The Bachelorette literally just ended, but the economy of Bachelor Nation is booming, so we're getting a new season of The Bachelor. And to be fair, the beginning of January is the traditional start date for The Bachelor. Anyway, this season's hunk of beef and cheese is Clayton Echard, a former football player who looks almost exactly the same as former Bachelor Colton Underwood. He's completely unlike Colton in a very significant way, though — we already know that Clayton is in love with three women, has sex with all three, and tells them about it. If The Bachelor is giving something that juicy away before the season even starts, this season is guaranteed to be a mess. -Liam Mathews [TRAILER]

