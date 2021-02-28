The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: The Walking Dead Returns, Coming 2 America

Wow, February went by quick! It's almost like it goes by faster than any other month of the year for some reason. But in addition to being a new month, it's a new week, and that means a whole bunch of new shows and movies to watch. This week is packed with options, from the return of The Walking Dead to a new movie from Amy Poehler. But the real treasure trove comes at the end of the week; you best clear your calendar on Friday, because it's one of the busiest days for releases in a long, long time!

Our list of editors' picks for the week of Feb. 28-March 6 is below, but if that's not enough and you're looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, check out our picks for last week or sign up for our free, spam-free Watch This Now newsletter that delivers the best TV show picks straight to your inbox. You can also look at our massive collection of recommendations, as well as our list of suggestions of what to watch next based on shows you already like.

The 78th Golden Globes

The 78th Golden Globes NBC

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC

The industry's possibly most corrupt -- and that's saying something -- awards show gets underway, with the Hollywood Foreign Press Cabal, still tan from the free trips that big-money streaming services and networks sent them on as part of a promotional tour, hands out awards to the shows and movies it deems to be the greatest of the year, like Emily in Paris. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the open bar. [TRAILER]



Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead Eli Ade/AMC

Season 10 continues Sunday at 9/8c on AMC

The pandemic screwed everything up, and now fans of AMC's The Walking Dead are looking at their calendars to see if it's October as new episodes are coming. But nope, scheduling of one of TV's biggest shows was thrown off track, resulting in an additional six episodes tacked onto Season 10 that begin today. Sunday's episode will reintroduce Maggie (Lauren Cohen) back to much of the show's universe after her appearance in the previous episode -- what would have been the Season 10 finale -- and boy oh boy is she going to be beside herself when she sees Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) walking about free and part of her pals' community. Elsewhere, zombies and new human villains, obviously. Note: AMC+ subscribers are getting episodes a week early. [TRAILER]



Amy Poehler and Hadley Robinson, Moxie Netflix

Wednesday on Netflix

Amy Poehler, recently seen breaking up high school parties like a buzzkill narc in Comcast commercials, directs this high school movie about raging against the machine. The machine, in this case, being the toxic, pro-male environment at a high school that a shy 16-year-old girl named Vivian attends. Using her mom's (also Poehler) protesting past as inspiration, Vivian starts a pro-woman 'zine that shifts the culture and sends the chauvinists scampering. Also, there's teen romance and stuff. [TRAILER]



Michelle Yeoh and Frank Grillo, Boss Level Quantrell Colbert/Hulu

Friday on Hulu

In some other alternate universe, Frank Grillo is a huge action star on the level of Stallone and Schwarzenegger. (Watch Wheelman on Netflix to see why.) Grillo stars in this Edge of Tomorrow-esque film about a former special ops soldier stuck in a time loop that always ends in his death and begins again with him repeating the same day all over. I don't care what anyone says, time loop films are always fun and will never get old, especially ones with the kind of action that Boss Level has. This is overflowing with dumb fun potential. Occasionally great director Joe Carnahan (Narc, The Grey) is behind this one, and he brings a cast that includes Naomi Watts, Mel Gibson, and Ken Jeong. [TRAILER]



Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America Amazon Studios

Friday on Amazon Prime Video

The Coming to America sequel finds the newly crowned African King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) discovering he has a son all the way out in New York City. Determined to find a male heir to the Zamundan throne, he goes back to America to find him, bringing along his trusted aide Semmi (Arsenio Hall). This looks like the rare sequel that could maybe be as fun as its predecessor, and even if it's not, it's always a joy to see Murphy and Hall let loose and play a bunch of colorful side characters. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]



Melanie Scrofano, Wynonna Earp Michelle Faye/Wynonna Earp Productions, Inc./SYFY

Season 4 Part 2 premieres Friday at 10/9c on Syfy

The final six episodes of Syfy's charming genre mash-up -- is it a Western? a sci-fi show? a supernatural show? yes! -- are going out in style, with the premiere episode hosting an unconventional bachelorette party to honor Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley) and Nicole Haught's (Katherine Barrell) impending nuptials, a later episode featuring a trivia contest, and, you know, saving the world and such. Plus, Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) and Doc (Tim Rozon) have to mend their broken relationship. [TRAILER]



Randall Park and Teyonah Parris, WandaVision Marvel Studios

Season 1 finale Friday on Disney+

Marvel's first series for Disney+ has been a massive hit so far, reconceptualizing what we think something from the Marvel Cinematic Universe can be as Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) run through various decades of sitcoms in this meta superhero show. It all comes to a conclusion in the Season 1 finale, which should -- at the pace the show is going -- give us a look at what sitcoms will be like 15 years from now. [TRAILER]

