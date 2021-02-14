The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: The U.K. Hit It's a Sin and Oscar Contender Nomadland

Winter is rearing its frosty head all across the country and turning roads into curling rinks, so skip work, stay inside, and spend the storm under a blanket watching television. If you're one of the unfortunate souls who have lost power during this great freeze -- I was knocked out all weekend and nearly went insane -- then I will do my best to describe them to you so it's just like you're watching them. There's this comedy, with the Rock, except he's young! There's also a new Russell T Davies miniseries that is very sad, but great! And Frances McDormand stars in a movie about nomadic older people that's going to win a ton of Oscars. Wow. Maybe I've said to much with those amazing descriptions. Sorry for the spoilers.

Our list of editors' picks for the week of Feb. 14-20 is below

The Great North Fox

Series premiere Sunday at 8:30/7:30c on Fox

Fox's The Great North has its own unique charms, but for the sake of comparison, think of it like this: It's basically what would happen if the Belchers of Bob's Burgers moved to Alaska and traded burgers for fishing (and Linda did something terrible). The new sitcom, from Bob's Burgers writer-producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux, as well as Minty Lewis, is a silly-sweet comedy about a loving family of weirdos in the Last Frontier, with a dynamite voice cast that includes Nick Offerman as a fisherman named Beef and Jenny Slate as his teenage daughter, as well as a very game Alanis Morissette as herself. The Great North plays affectionately with its out-there setting, acknowledging that life can be odd in the 49th state without reducing Alaska to the butt of a joke. It's worth the trip. [TRAILER] -Kelly Connolly



Adrian Groulx, Joseph Lee Anderson, and Stacey Leilua, Young Rock Mark Taylor

Series premiere Tuesday at 8/7c on NBC

Young Sheldon, get stuffed in a locker, nerd! Make way for Young Rock, NBC's new sitcom that looks at Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's life over three separate time periods -- as a young boy, as a high schooler, and as a football player at the University of Miami. And unlike old Sheldon, who couldn't be bothered to appear in front of the camera in his own show, Johnson tells his life story himself as part of an extensive interview with Randall Park as he runs for president in 2032. Before you roll your eyes, know that this comes from showrunner Nahnatchka Khan, one of broadcast comedy's best minds and the creator of Don't Trust the B---- in Apt. 23 and Fresh Off the Boat. And you know what? Young Rock is funny and heartwarming, exactly what you'd expect from Khan. [TRAILER]



Eve Hewson and Tom Bateman, Behind Her Eyes Netflix

Miniseries available Wednesday on Netflix

Every once in a while, a show comes along that only exists for its ending, and the ending of Behind Her Eyes will blow your mind right out of your ears, ne'er to return again, for it will find a new home in another reality where it can be safe from finales like Behind Her Eyes. The adaptation of Sarah Pinborough's book follows a single woman who engages in an affair with a married man and befriends his wife, but it's the bat poop ending that will have people talking if they ever stop scratching their heads over what they've just seen. The psychological thriller is only five episodes long, but feel free to skip to the end. [TRAILER]



Cierra Ramirez, Good Trouble Freeform

Season 3 premiere Wednesday at 10/9c on Freeform

Good Trouble returns to Freeform this week, and after a bombshell of a Season 2 finale, Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) are finally ready to move on from broken relationships and get messy in new ways. The third season will push the young women, and their Coterie counterparts, more than they've ever been pushed before with Callie finding a new mentor in Kathleen Gale (Constance Zimmer), a no-bullshit attorney who isn't afraid to bend the rules to get the job done for her clients. Meanwhile, Mariana has to decide once and for all if Speckulate is the right place for her, especially considering her feelings for the boss. As the season progresses, Good Trouble will tackle issues of mental health, the homeless crisis, and Black Lives Matter as it continues to be one of the most entertaining and informative shows on TV. -Megan Vick [TRAILER]



Olly Alexander and Lydia West, It's a Sin Ben Blackall/HBO Max

Miniseries premiere Thursday on HBO Max

Russell T Davies follows up his dystopian future family drama Years and Years (available on HBO Max; I loved it) by going in the opposite direction on the timeline in this visit to early-'80s London. In the five-episode miniseries, a group of young gay friends find strength in each other at the advent of a movement, not knowing they're about to be thrust into the HIV and AIDS epidemic. In true Davies fashion, It's a Sin -- a smash hit in its native England -- is alternately funny, powerful, and incredibly devastating. You will be reduced to a blubbering mess. [TRAILER]



For All Mankind Apple

Season 2 premieres Friday on Apple TV+

For All Mankind is quietly one of Apple TV+'s best shows, a dad show for history and space buffs that asks the question: What would have happened if the Russians landed on the Moon first, and the space race that captivated the world never ended? The answer: moon base! Season 1 saw the Americans -- led by Altered Carbon's Joel Kinnaman -- establish living quarters on the big ol' piece of cheese, with the Soviets not far behind, and in Season 2, full-on cold war breaks out in space. [TRAILER]



Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Friday on Hulu

Sometimes, you only watch a movie because you know it will win a bunch of awards and you don't want to be that person who hasn't seen it when your smart friends are having a conversation about it. Nomadland, a movie that otherwise might have ducked your radar, is going to win a bunch of awards this spring, so you better check it out. The bonus here is that it actually looks great, with Frances McDormand as a widow who cruises the country in her camper looking for work, something that many older Americans were forced to do after the last recession. It's a reevaluation of life as we live it, offering looks at the unique culture of "houseless" nomads and the beauty of simply existing without the restrictions of standardized employment. [TRAILER]

