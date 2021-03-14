The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: The Grammys, The Snyder Cut

We live in a society, in case you haven't heard, and this week, that society is going to be glued to the screen. Zack Snyder's Justice League hits HBO Max on Thursday, and whether you want to watch it or just want the internet to quiet down about it, it's definitely the end to a long wait for something. It's followed on Friday by another major superhero team-up, Marvel's new Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. All of this comes after Beyoncé is poised to potentially break some records at the Grammys on Sunday, so it's safe to say the theme of this week is "powerful people smashing things." (Over on Netflix, rich people smash the rules!)

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

DaBaby rehearsing for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards Francis Specker/CBS

Sunday at 8/7c on CBS, Paramount+

Get ready for the strangest and most controversial awards ceremony since the Golden Globes aired a whole two weeks ago. This year's slightly delayed awards season continues with the Grammys, a celebration of (some of) the new music that's helped us through lockdown. If you've been missing concerts, the Grammys will do its best to make it up to you with socially distanced performances from the likes of BTS, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Harry Styles, and Billie Eilish. It could also be a big night for the year's most nominated artist, Beyoncé, to break some all-time records, as if being Beyoncé isn't already a record-breaking experience. Here are more details and how to watch on broadcast and online.







James Nesbitt, Bloodlands Acorn TV

Series premiere Monday on Acorn TV

The Irish cop drama Bloodlands is another compelling crime show from across the pond, starring the great James Nesbitt (The Hobbit, The Missing) as a detective reopening a cold homicide case from just before the 1998 Good Friday Agreement that put an end to violence in Northern Ireland. As is typical of these shows, Nesbitt's character has a special personal interest in the case: He believes his wife was murdered by the killer they're searching for, and that the killer may have been a cop. Need me to sweeten the pot? It's produced by Jed Mercurio, the mastermind behind two of England's most thrilling crime shows, Line of Duty and Bodyguard. Expect some brooding and some twists! - Tim Surette [TRAILER]







Michelle Obama, Waffles + Mochi Adam Rose/Netflix

Season 1 available Tuesday on Netflix

Experience true inner peace this week courtesy of a children's cooking show. Waffles + Mochi, which counts Michelle and Barack Obama among its executive producers, follows a pair of puppets as they travel the world to learn about food. They're joined by famous chefs and celebrity guests, including Michelle Obama herself as a supermarket owner (talk about an essential worker). The series is aimed at kids, but with its gently absurd humor, effortless inclusivity, and good eats, it's a fantasy of international travel and community that a lot of adults could also use right now. [TRAILER]







JD Pardo, Mayans MC Justin Lubin/FX

Season 3 premieres Tuesday at 10/9c on FX

The third season of the Sons of Anarchy spin-off — following a new recruit of the Hispanic motorcycle club The Mayans — returns as TV's machoest, most ridiculous soap opera with plenty of odd loose ends to tie up from its crazy Season 2 finale. The show doesn't have the intriguing tests of brotherly bonds that SOA had, but it doesn't need them since it has plenty of storylines hingeing on paternity tests, double crosses, and a wild family tree whose branches extend to friend and foe. In Season 3, the U.S.-Mexico border is closed down, causing havoc on the Mayans' business, forcing EZ to come up with a dangerous new plan. Plus, we still need to figure out which SAMCRO member was found dead at the end of last season. Two episodes air Tuesday night; they'll air on Hulu the next day. - Tim Surette [TRAILER]







Matthew Modine, Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal Netflix

Wednesday on Netflix

Like any college-set movie in the '80s, all we're really waiting for is to see the rich, snobby, privileged jerks get their comeuppance. Netflix's new documentary on the infamous 2019 college admissions scandal is full of it. The film uses real FBI wiretaps to reconstruct the takedown of those — including Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman — who paid to get their already advantaged kids into schools by forging their credits and extracurriculars. The drama is reenacted, with Matthew Modine playing smarmy ring leader Rick Singer, and accompanied by interviews with those involved. It comes from the producers of Tiger King and the director of Netflix's Fyre Fest documentary, so there's definitely some sensationalism added to it. Bask in the schadenfreude. - Tim Surette [TRAILER]







Zack Snyder's Justice League aka The Snyder Cut

Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Justice League WB

Thursday on HBO Max

What else is there to say about Zack Snyder's Justice League? The trailer — in which Jared Leto's Joker says the words, "We live in a society" — has already been memed beyond recognition, and everyone who's excited about it is still very much excited about it. Much like the 2017 non-Snyder cut, this Justice League follows a team of superheroes, comprised of Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher), as they attempt to save the world from a powerful super villain. If you plan on watching, maybe eat a full meal or something before, because Snyder's version clocks in at around four hours. - Allison Picurro [TRAILER]







Anthony Mackie, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

Series premiere Friday on Disney+

If you're still recovering from the WandaVision finale, you should know that the Marvel machine isn't slowing down anytime soon. TheFalcon and the Winter Soldieris up next in the long line of MCU-compliant TV shows that will be hitting Disney+ in the near future, and it catches us up with Anthony Mackie's Falcon, aka Sam Wilson, aka the newly minted Captain America, and Sebastian Stan's Winter Solider, aka Bucky Barnes, aka White Wolf. (A lot of aliases going on here.) The two, who were last seen in Avengers: Endgame, are back with their Odd Couple-esque bickering routine, and this time they're teaming up to try to take down a dangerous group called the Flag-Smashers. It's not serving the pastiche or the gimmick WandaVision brought, but for fans who have been clamoring to see what Wilson and Barnes get up to when they're not flanking the now-retired Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), this series promises to deliver on some pretty essential backstory for both characters. - Allison Picurro [TRAILER]

