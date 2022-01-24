The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: The Gilded Age, Resident Alien Season 2

Tonight, the long-awaited period drama The Gilded Age premieres on HBO. The series is an American counterpart to creator Julian Fellowes' popular British series Downton Abbey, with a cast that includes great Americans like Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski. It's going to be a big hit with people over 50 and people who wish they were over 50. Later in the week, you can catch the premiere of Season 2 of Syfy's underrated comedy Resident Alien and Apple TV+'s new star-studded murder mystery The Afterparty. And this weekend, Jesus Christ himself (and Vincent van Gogh and the Green Goblin), Willem Dafoe, hosts Saturday Night Live.

THE BEST MOVIE AND SHOWS TO WATCH TONIGHT



Harry Richardson, Louisa Jacobson, and Taissa Farmiga, The Gilded Age Alison Rosa/HBO

Series premiere Monday, Jan. 24 at 9/8c on HBO, HBO Max

If you're into period dramas in general and Downton Abbey specifically, you're probably going to be into The Gilded Age, a new HBO series from Downton creator Julian Fellowes. And if you're not usually a fan of that kind of thing, you might be after you see this cast list. It's got Carrie Coon! It's got Christine Baranski! It's got Cynthia Nixon! And it's got a lineup of recurring and guest stars that reads like a who's who of Broadway, including Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara, Donna Murphy, and Michael Cerveris. NEW YORK, BABY! I think I love period dramas now. Anyway, the plot, if it matters, revolves around a pair of old-money sisters (Baranski and Nixon) warring with their new-money neighbor (Coon) in 1880s New York City. Everybody raise a pinky. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]





THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK



Alan Tudyk, Resident Alien James Dittiger/SYFY

Season 2 premieres Wednesday, Jan. 26 on Syfy

Time to whip up a t-shirt that says "Alan Tudyk was one of TV Guide's favorite performers of 2021 — find out why!" on the back. Tudyk stars in Syfy's underrated Resident Alien as the titular alien himself, an extraterrestrial in disguise as small-town doctor Harry Vanderspeigle, whose disgust with all things human makes for some of the best physical comedy on TV. But his quest to destroy the world is hitting a roadblock in Season 2 as he starts to warm up to (some of) the people around him. Horrifying! Guest stars this season include Linda Hamilton, Alex Borstein, and Nathan Fillion as the voice of an octopus. Watch this show already. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Jenna Ortega and Maddie Ziegler, The Fallout HBO Max

Thursday, Jan. 27 on HBO Max

This is one of those indies that people who are super into film festivals have been talking about for months, and now the rest of us finally get to see it. It's about two high school girls — played by Jenna Ortega and Maddie Ziegler — who strike up a trauma bond after surviving a school shooting. But the movie is more of an empathetic look at their responses to it than it is about the actual tragedy. Movies like this usually try to turn their characters into inspiring symbols of resilience, but The Fallout is more interested in how these kids get through the day after witnessing something unthinkable. Shailene Woodley and Julie Bowen co-star. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Sam Richardson, The Afterparty Apple TV+

Series premiere Friday, Jan. 28 on Apple TV+

A celebrity (Dave Franco) hosts a high school reunion at his mansion because he wants to show off to all his old classmates, who all hate him. Then he turns up dead. So a detective (Tiffany Haddish) interviews all the party guests for their side if the story. It could have been any of them. It's a Rashomon murder mystery with a bunch of great comic actors, including Ben Schwartz, John Early, Sam Richardson, Ilana Glazer, Ike Barinholtz, and more. If you've ever wanted to play Clue with Jean-Ralphio from Parks and Recreation, this is as close as you'll get. The first three episodes drop Friday, with the remaining five rolling out every week after that. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Jonathan Van Ness, Getting Curious Netflix

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

Series premiere Friday, Jan. 28 on Netflix

Since 2015, Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness has hosted a podcast called Getting Curious where he just talks to people and learns about stuff in his open-minded, open-hearted way. Now, that podcast has been turned into a TV show. In these six episodes, JVN learns about insects, skyscrapers, nonbinary gender identity, and more. It's a personality-driven docuseries in the vein of many other shows — Zac Efron's Down to Earth comes to mind — but Van Ness is a gracious host, and you'll enjoy learning about how processed foods are made. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Colin Jost and Michael Che, Saturday Night Live Will Heath/NBC

Saturday at 11:30/10:30c on NBC

Willem Dafoe is hosting SNL. I repeat, Willem Dafoe is hosting SNL. It's not often that beloved 66-year-old character actors get to host Saturday Night Live for the first time. Defoe's energy is so wild all the time, and he will surely be bringing the Green Goblin's off-kilter charisma to Studio 8H. And he has great taste, so even if he's in a bad sketch, he's going to make it interesting. And the musical guest is Katy Perry. What a remarkable pairing. I haven't been this excited for an SNL episode since Steve Buscemi hosted in 2011. -Liam Mathews





RECENTLY RELEASED



Amir Jadidi, A Hero Amir Hossein Shojaei

Premiered Friday, Jan. 21 on Amazon Prime Video

The latest movie from Iranian filmmaker and two-time Oscar-winner Asghar Farhadi is this tense morality tale that's getting rave reviews from critics. It follows a man (Amir Jadidi) whose debt has landed him in jail, but a chance discovery of some gold coins while on furlough turns him into a national hero when he decides to return the bag of coins to its rightful owner. But beneath this seeming act of altruism lie questions of the man's true intentions. If you can't wait for this to stream at home, it was released in theaters earlier this month. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Albert Rutecki and Sosie Bacon, As We See It Ali Goldstein/Amazon Studios

Premiered Friday, Jan. 21 on Amazon Prime Video

Jason Katims, creator of Friday Night Lights and Parenthood, has another hit on his hands — as in hit you right in the feels — with this heartfelt dramedy series. As We See It follows the struggles and triumphs of Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), three twentysomething roommates who are on the autism spectrum (the actors all identify as being on the spectrum as well), as well as their aide Mandy (Sosie Bacon), who helps them navigate jobs, dating, and their relationships with each other. It's a show that will make you laugh in one scene and cry in another, and depicts something rarely seen on television — the lives of adults on the autism spectrum — with dignity and authenticity. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, Ozark Netflix

Season 4, Part 1 premiered Friday, Jan. 21 on Netflix

Netflix's crowd-pleasing crime thriller returns with the first half of its extended final season. These seven episodes find Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) doing all the unsavory stuff they always have to do to keep their heads above water, but this time, they're not just laundering money, they're laundering cartel boss Omar Navarro (Felix Solis) himself, as he wants to move to America as a free man. Can Marty and Wendy bribe, threaten, and blackmail enough people into completing their assignment? Maybe — if all the headaches they're dealing with at home, like their teenage son Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) taking a job laundering money for Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) and Darlene Snell (Lisa Emery), don't cause their whole house of cards to come crashing down. There's no TV family more stressful than the Byrdes. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Lauren Ambrose, Rupert Grint, Nell Tiger Free, and Toby Kebbell, Servant Apple TV+

Season 3 premiered Friday, Jan. 21 on Apple TV+

This absolutely bugged-out psychological thriller from executive producer M. Night Shyamalan is one of the most unique and underrated series on TV. It will get under your skin and stay there. At the start of Season 1, the premise was that a couple grieving the loss of their infant son hired a nanny, Leanne (Nell Tiger Free), to care for the realistic doll the mother, Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose), was treating as if it were a real baby. But then, miraculously, the baby was real. Or was it? Does Leanne have supernatural powers that are somehow related to the cult she grew up in? Or are they all crazy? Season 3 gets deeper into the cult stuff. If you haven't watched Servant yet, I highly recommend you get caught up before the Season 3 premiere, which isn't hard to do, as episodes top out at around 35 minutes. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Paul Giamatti and Corey Stoll, Billions Jeff Neumann/SHOWTIME

Season 6 premiered Sunday, Jan. 23 at 9/8c on Showtime

Showtime's twisty finance drama is reinventing itself in Season 6, with Corey Stoll taking over for Damian Lewis as Chuck Rhoades' (Paul Giamatti) nemesis. With Axe (Lewis) on the lam, Axe Capital is now Thomas Prince Capital, with Stoll's snaky private equity guy sitting in Axe's old seat. He's set his sights on bringing the Olympics to New York City, which will make him even richer. Meanwhile, Attorney General Rhoades has set his sights on the entire billionaire class, and he's going after all of them to get to Prince, and whipping up public furor against them. Chuck's a populist now! We're not sure how the show will survive the loss of Damian Lewis, but we do know that the hyper-precise, hyper-referential dialogue will still be fully sauced, and that's enough to keep us watching. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]

