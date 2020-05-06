If you're looking for the best shows and movies to watch on TV this week, then stop what you're doing, take a deep breath, and relax: You're here. Phew. This week's best shows to watch will get your toes tapping, your gut busting, and your heart racing. There's a great variety of shows this week — enough to fulfill any mood.

If this isn't enough and you're after even more recommendations, sign up for our free, daily, spam-free Watch This Now newsletter that delivers the best TV show picks straight to your inbox, or check out the best shows and movies this month on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime.





Billions Season 5 premiere

Sunday at 9/8c on Showtime

There are a lot of TV shows, but there's only one Billions, and Showtime's relentlessly entertaining high finance soap is back for Season 5. This season, Corey Stoll joins the cast as a rival to Axe (Damian Lewis), so expect some helicopter-measuring contests. And Julianna Margulies, one of the most Billions actors who hadn't already been on Billions, will play a sociology professor and author who helps Chuck (Paul Giamatti) find another side of himself. Showtime got seven episodes of Billions in before production shut down because of the coronavirus, and the rest of the season will come at a later date once life gets back to normal. -Liam Mathews





Rick and Morty Season 4 spring premiere

Sunday at 11:30/10:30c on Adult Swim

Rick and Morty are back for the final five episodes of Season 4, kicking off with Sunday's "Never Ricking Morty," and honestly it doesn't matter what I write here because 1) Adult Swim doesn't usually reveal specific episode information in advance so I have nothing real to share and 2) you know that Rick is dragging Morty off on some other weird adventure and you're going to watch it no matter what it's about. So basically, Rick and Morty are Rick and Morty-ing. That's all you need to know.





The Lodge

Streaming Tuesday on Hulu

Shout-out to Riley Keough, who over the past five years has averaged two really good indie movies a year. In this psychological horror movie that seems like an A24 joint but isn't, Keough plays the new fiancée of a really stupid dad (Richard Armitage) who takes her and his openly hostile and resentful children (Defending Jacob's Jaeden Martell and The Eternals' Lia McHugh) to a remote cabin for Christmas to "bond," and then leaves them there. Then there's a blizzard and the power goes out and things start to go really, really bad. Filmmakers Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala make some baffling story choices, and the movie has a couple more ideas than it has room for, but the performances, dread-filled atmosphere, and handful of genuinely disturbing moments make it worth watching for prestige horror fans. -Liam Mathews





Brockmire series finale

Wednesday at 10/9c on IFC

As baseball mulls returning to the field during a major crisis, IFC's underrated comedy Brockmire is in a similar situation in its series finale. Hank Azaria's Ken Brockmire, now the commissioner of major league baseball, finds himself trying to save the sport in the future when its popularity is at an all-time low. We're talking Tampa Bay Rays levels of attendance for every team and games running five hours long. Brockmire has always used baseball as its backdrop of a story of a man looking for redemption, but it's always embraced the indescribable feeling of love for the game (a feeling that the vulgarly eloquent Brockmire can somehow describe) and will find a way to give the pastime its just ending. I'm going to miss this show dearly, especially Azaria's incredible cadence during a half-page rant about, well, anything. -Tim Surette





Dead to Me Season 2 premiere

Friday on Netflix

Netflix's popular comedy Dead to Me returns for its anticipated second season this week, and it wastes no time burning through more plot. (Season 1 spoilers ahead!) In the wake of Steve's (James Mardsen) rather untimely death at the end of Season 1, Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) are doing whatever it takes to make sure the truth (what is the truth?) about what happened stays buried. The first step, of course, is dealing with Steve's body, but things quickly get (even more) out of hand for the two, whose friendship is now deepened by their shared secret, after Steve's family reports him missing. With the FBI also looking into Steve, it's pretty safe to say that sh-- is really, truly hitting the fan in Season 2.





The Eddy series premiere

Friday on Netflix

La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle goes back to the jazz world for this limited series about the characters who populate a struggling club in Paris run by an American pianist who was once a star but has turned his back on his gift, played by Andre Holland. It's not all bebop and hepcats though; at the center of the series is a murder mystery, which threatens the livelihood of the club and the musicians who rely on it. The Eddy has a focus on music, but it's the meditation on how difficult times can transform a person that really shines. It also stars Joanna Kulig, Amandla Stenberg, and Tahar Rahim, and is written by outrageously prolific playwright/screenwriter/TV producer Jack Thorne. It's chock-full of original music by Glen Ballard and Randy Kerber. -Liam Mathews

Stop searching, start watching! TV Guide's Watch This Now! page has even more TV recommendations.