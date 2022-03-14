The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: The Bachelor Finale, Netflix's Bad Vegan

The Bachelor has been on for 26 seasons and is the same show every time, and yet without fail every finale provides some surprising, attention-grabbing drama that will generate thousands of memes and "!!!!!!!!" texts in group chats across the country. We know that Bachelor Clayton Echard tells his final two women that he's in love with both of them and had sex with all three women in the fantasy suites, but we don't know what happens after that. But every time The Bachelor puts something that juicy in a teaser, it's because they're holding on to something even better. If you've decided you'll never watch The Bachelor, there's all kinds of other stuff to watch later this week, like the stranger-than-fiction true crime documentary Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives, which is coming to Netflix on Wednesday, and the erotic thriller Deep Water on Hulu on Friday.

THE BEST SHOW TO WATCH TONIGHT



Two-part finale Monday, March 14 and Tuesday, March 15 at 8/7c on ABC

Who will *googles "Who is the Bachelor?"* Clayton Echard choose to be his lawfully wedded partner in sponcon and social media influencer riches? We'll find out in the two-part finale that settles the dust after the fantasy suites. Has anyone considered that making a guy decide which of the three women he's going to marry immediately after having sex with all of them is a bad idea? Cue the "true love" spiel from the host. -Tim Surette





THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK



Evan Rachel Wood and Marilyn Manson, Phoenix Rising HBO

Phoenix Rising

Tuesday, March 15 at 9/8c on HBO, HBO Max (Part II Wednesday, March 16 at 9/8c on HBO; Tuesday, March 15 on HBO Max)

This two-part documentary follows actress and activist Evan Rachel Wood as she goes public with physical and mental abuse allegations against her former partner Brian Warner, better known as the musician Marilyn Manson, and co-authors and lobbies for the Phoenix Act, which extended the statute of limitations on domestic violence felonies in California. Wood's decision to speak out about her experience encouraged other alleged victims of Manson's to come forward as well, sharing their stories of being groomed and abused in horrific ways. In response to the documentary, which alleges Manson drugged, beat, raped, and tortured Wood, Manson sued Wood for defamation. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Sarma Melngailis, Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. Netflix

Wednesday, March 16 on Netflix

If people don't get a new scammer show at least once a week, they'll simply lose their minds. Netflix's latest contribution to the season of scam TV is Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives., a juicy new true crime docuseries about the rise and fall of New York's queen of vegan cuisine, Sarma Melngailis. Melngailis' restaurant was a celebrity hotspot until she got into a relationship with a con man who allegedly convinced her that, among other things, he could make her dog immortal. She ultimately pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $1 million from her restaurant's investors and staff. Even if you're starting to get scammed out, you'll want to check this one out, because it's got real flavor. Pizza — not the vegan kind! — is key the couple's downfall, and a meat suit may be involved. The series comes from Chris Smith, who produced Tiger King (full name: Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness) and directed Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened. The next stage of scam TV should involve shorter titles. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Oscar Montoya, Jessica Lowe, Idara Victor, and Jake Johnson, Minx Katrina Marcinowski/HBO Max

First two episodes premiere Thursday, March 17 on HBO Max

Los Angeles period pieces are so hot right now (Licorice Pizza, Winning Time), which means that Minx is coming at the best possible time. Set in '70s-era L.A., Minx follows Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), a young feminist with the radical dream of launching a women's magazine that doesn't make its readers feel stupid. When she's turned away by the old men who control the publishing world, she teams up with a porn magazine editor (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine targeted at women. I personally love a side of playful male objectification with my TV, so this show seems promising. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Regina Hall, Master Sundance Institute

Friday, March 18 on Amazon Prime Video

The buzz out of Sundance and SXSW is that Regina Hall gives one of the best performances of her career in this horror movie about racism in the vein of Get Out. She plays a professor at a prestigious, predominately white New England university with a historical connection to the Salem Witch Trials and a legacy of racism that continues into the present. She, a Black first-year student (Zoe Renee), and another Black faculty member (Amber Gray) experience racism at the school as a literal haunting. It's an assured debut film from writer-director Mariama Diallo (a Yale graduate) that's adept at scares and social commentary. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck, Deep Water Claire Folger/20th Century Studios

Friday, March 18 on Hulu

This is the first film from director Adrian Lyne (Fatal Attraction), one of the central figures of the erotic thriller subgenre, in 20 years. His last one was 2002's Unfaithful, which came out right at the end of the erotic thriller's period of commercial viability. Now that streaming is creating a demand for erotic thrillers again, Lyne is back like he never went away. Deep Water stars Ana de Armas and Gone Girl mode Ben Affleck, who started a relationship when the movie was shooting in 2019 and have since broken up, as a married couple who play twisted psychosexual mind games with each other, and then people around them start turning up dead. Uh oh! Deep Water was supposed to get a theatrical release in 2020, but now it's going directly to Hulu with less fanfare than it deserves — though straight-to-streaming may end up being the best thing for it. The odds of it being a good movie are high, and good movies aren't doing well in theaters at the moment. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto, WeCrashed Apple TV+

Limited series premieres Friday, March 18 on Apple TV+

The latest based-on-a-true-story limited series about a person who raised a lot of money from people who should have known better is more on the "tech industry hubris" than the "scammer" end of the spectrum. But WeWork founder Adam Neumann could B.S. better than anybody, because he truly believed it. His shared office space company's venture capital-funded rise and sudden, spectacular collapse gets dramatized in this drama, with Jared Leto playing Neumann (Leto is uncharacteristically recognizable in this one, with only a modest prosthetic nose and some false teeth) and Anne Hathaway playing his wife Rebekah, the company's spiritual leader. WeCrashed is a little late to the true story party, coming immediately after Inventing Anna, Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, and The Dropout, which all tell similar tales, but the party always goes to another level when Adam Neumann arrives — and then never stops. That was part of the problem at WeWork! -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Jason Segel, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons, Windfall Netflix

Friday, March 18 on Netflix

A small, excellent cast consisting of Jason Segel, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons stars in this claustrophobic single-location thriller Netflix describes as "Hitchcockian." A rich guy (Plemons) and his wife (Collins) arrive at their vacation home while a man (Segel) is robbing it. He takes them hostage, and things get psychological. The characters don't have names, only "CEO," "Wife," and "Nobody," so you know this is a movie about ideas, man. The haves and the have-nots. With a cast like that, it will be watchable at worst and excellent at best. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Ashley Walters, Top Boy Chris Harris

Season 4 premieres Friday, March 18 on Netflix

This East London and Jamaica-set crime drama returns for its fourth season in 11 years (they make TV at a different pace across the pond) and first since 2019. This season, crime boss Dushane (Ashley Walters) is trying to keep a tight hold on his empire, which includes making Jamie (Micheal Ward), who once came gunning for him, work for him. Meanwhile, Dushane's former partner Sully (Kane Robinson) is trying to get out of the game, but it's not easy, especially with the trouble his young relative Pebbles (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Erin Kellyman) brings his way when she comes to him for help. Top Boy is a gritty and engrossing crime thriller, and it's great that it's back. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Mikey Day, Is It Cake? Netflix

Is It Cake?

Series premieres Friday, March 18 on Netflix

The algorithm has an insatiable appetite for baking competition shows, so here's another one. This one is about bakers trying to make cakes that look so much like things that aren't cake that they fool the judges. It's a simple, funny premise with a lot of potential for cakes that make you say, "Wow, I can't believe that's cake," so it seems like a slam dunk as far as baking competitions go. A slam dunk with a basketball that isn't a basketball at all, it's a chocolate cake with orange creme frosting! Saturday Night Live veteran Mikey Day hosts. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]





RECENTLY RELEASED



Dominique Fishback and Samuel L. Jackson, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey Apple TV+

Limited series premiered Friday, March 11 on Apple TV+

Samuel L. Jackson can use all six episodes of this new limited series as an Emmy reel. He's that good as Ptolemy Grey, a man who feels the effects of dementia while also searching for the killer of his nephew and caregiver using experimental medicine that allows him to experience stretches of lucidity. But the real heart of the series is Ptolemy's relationship with his new caregiver (Dominique Fishback, also Emmy-worthy), a teenager with a big heart who takes on the responsibilities that others won't. While a bit scattered — it's a murder mystery, a story about dementia, a relationship drama, and through flashbacks, a history of the racist and deadly South — Fishback and Jackson's work is stellar, and if you're looking for a good cry, the series never shies away from milking the emotional core for all it's worth. Two episodes premiere Friday, followed by weekly releases. -Tim Surette [TRAILER]



Turning Red Disney/Pixar

Friday, March 11 on Disney+

The early '00s get the animated period piece treatment in Pixar's latest family film. Turning Red follows Mei Lee (voiced by Rosalie Chiang), a 13-year-old, boy band-obsessed Chinese-Canadian girl who suddenly starts turning into a giant red panda when she gets excited. It is, as you may have gleaned, a metaphor for puberty. It's a Pixar movie, so you know it's going to be emotionally resonant, fun for kids and maybe even a little more fun for adults, and beautifully animated. The fur effects on this one are immaculate. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Formula 1: Drive to Survive Netflix

Season 4 premiered Friday, March 11 on Netflix

This unexpectedly riveting (if you're not already a fan of Formula One racing, this will make you one) sports docuseries returns for its fourth season. This season covers the 2021 World Championship season, one of the most dramatic in the history of Formula One. A dynasty ended, history was made, and an executive was fired in controversial fashion. And acclaimed documentary producer James Gay-Rees' cameras were there to capture it all. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Walker Scobell and Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project Doane Gregory/Netflix

Friday, March 11 on Netflix

Directed by Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy, this sci-fi flick stars Ryan Reynolds as a time-traveling pilot named Adam who crash lands in 2022 and teams up with his younger self (Walker Scobell) to "save the future." No pressure. Young Adam is grieving the loss of his dad, played by Mark Ruffalo, and Jennifer Garner plays Walker's mom, making this the 13 Going on 30 reunion we all knew we needed. Bring your Razzles, which are both a candy and a gum. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

