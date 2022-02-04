The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Amazon Prime Video's Reacher, Sweet Magnolias Season 2

The Winter Olympics kick off today! Do you care? Doesn't it feel like three days ago that the Summer Olympics were going on? I don't know how any of this is possible either. In any case, if you (like me) have very little interest in televised winter sports, there are other options for what you should watching this weekend, like Amazon Prime Video's new series Reacher, which stars a big ol' man by the name of Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher, which is already an improvement on the times Tom Cruise played the character back in 2012 and 2016. There's also Season 2 of the Netflix's wholesome drama Sweet Magnolias, the series finale of Claws, and the long-awaited Power spin-off Power Book IV: Force, which focuses on Joseph Sikora's Tommy.

THE BEST SHOWS TO WATCH THIS WEEKEND

The logo of the Beijing 2022 games seen at The National Cross-Country Skiing Centre Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Friday, Feb. 4 at 8/7c on NBC

The 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing start Friday with the parade of competitors and the lighting of the torch. You can watch them live and uncut at 6:30 a.m. ET on NBC, or you could wait and watch the rebroadcast at the more civilized time of 8 p.m. ET. It's the Olympics. If you've seen the Olympics before — and you just saw them a few months ago, as the postponed 2020 Summer Olympics took place in 2021 — you know what to expect from the Opening Ceremony: grand spectacle, fireworks, and lots of waving. -Liam Mathews



Alan Ritchson, Reacher Prime Video

Friday, Feb. 4 on Amazon Prime Video

Fans of author Lee Child's head-butting smartass private investigator Jack Reacher are happy with big lug Alan Ritchson's casting as Reacher, who in the novels is described as a jacked, blond, 6'5" guy, which is not at all how you'd describe Tom Cruise, who played him in a pair of Jack Reacher movies last decade. With Bosch, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, and now Reacher, Prime Video has dedicated itself to being the foremost destination for TV adaptations of dad-beloved paperback thrillers. If you like either of those aforementioned other shows, you'll want to check out Reacher. It's about Reacher (just Reacher, never "Jack" or "Mr. Reacher") trying to solve a murder in a small Southern town, alongside local cops Roscoe Conklin (Willa Fitzgerald) and Oscar Finley (Malcolm Goodwin). -Liam Mathews [Trailer | Review]



Sweet Magnolias Netflix

Season 2 premieres Friday, Feb. 4 on Netflix

Netflix's wholesome Southern drama finally returns for its long-awaited second season of friendship and margaritas. In Season 2, we return to Serenity, South Carolina, to catch up with Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley), who are all facing challenges in their relationships, careers, and family lives, like dealing with the fallout from Maddie's son Kyle's (Logan Allen) car accident. My mom loves this show, and my dad pretends to not love it but will always sit down and watch all the way to the end when an episode is on and be like, "He's not right for her. She should be with the other guy." -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Niecy Nash, Claws TNT

Series finale Sunday, Feb. 6 at 9/8c on TNT

The final episode of TNT's endearingly kooky crime dramedy will find nail salon owner-turned-drug queenpin Desna Simms (Niecy Nash) trying once and for all to save herself and the women who work for her from the DEA and the Husser crime family. We don't expect everyone will survive. The episode is called "Mercy," though, so maybe our favorites will be OK. Or maybe the title is ironic. We'll see. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Joseph Sikora, Power Book IV: Force Starz

Power Book IV: Force

Series premiere Sunday, Feb. 6 at 9:15/8:15c on Starz

The third Power spin-off in three years follows fan-favorite character Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) after the events of the original series. Like Al Capone before him, he's leaving New York for Chicago for new illegal opportunities. Tommy's unique position as someone who can straddle the color divide in the extremely segregated city puts him at an advantage to unite and conquer the Black and Irish crews and become the city's most powerful drug dealer. With all the spin-offs, there's a bit more Power supply than demand at the moment, but people love Tommy, so this one might break through in a way that Ghost and Raising Kanan haven't. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]





THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK



Love Is Blind Japan Netflix

Love Is Blind: Japan

Series premiere Tuesday, Feb. 8 on Netflix

Love Is Blind became a quarantine hit after its February 2020 release, but the reality show — in which singles try to find a connection without seeing each other — has been dry since then. By comparison, Too Hot to Handle, Netflix's horniest dating show, premiered in April 2020 and has already aired three seasons. Following a Brazilian version, Love Is Blind gets its second international edition courtesy of Japan before the flagship edition comes back for Season 2 on Feb. 11, but Love Is Blind: Japan should be different enough from the American version to excuse the questionable scheduling. For one, Japanese culture lends itself to the earnestness that the series is trying to capture, and second, the sets and destinations look ramped up from Season 1 of the U.S. version; for example, when the couples see each other for the first time, they do so under dazzling cherry blossoms. From there, it's the usual mix of heartbreak and burgeoning love as the couples decide whether or not to get married. Reality TV, ladies and gentlemen! -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Disenchantment Netflix

Part 4 available Wednesday, Feb. 9 on Netflix

The Simpsons creator Matt Groening's animated fantasy adventure is back for Season — er, Part — 4, which promises not to make life any easier for newly crowned queen Bean (Abbi Jacobson). On top of fending off everyone coming for her throne, she also has to deal with more of Dreamland's secrets, the castle's intense effect on her dreams, and her mother arranging her marriage in Hell. Typical! Bean finally starts to get her act together, and this is the thanks she gets. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Zoë Kravitz, Kimi HBO Max

Thursday, Feb. 10 on HBO Max

One of the greatest movie genres is "lonely woman goes insane after witnessing a crime," and Kimi gives Zoë Kravitz the chance to be the woman in question. Directed by Steven Soderbergh, Kimi stars Kravitz as an agoraphobic (but still super chic) tech worker who stumbles on evidence of what she believes is a violent murder while reviewing a data stream. She's brushed off when she tries to report it to her company (her boss is played by the one and only Rita Wilson) and is forced to venture outside her apartment in order to get answers. This is essentially 2022's The Woman in the Window. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]





RECENTLY RELEASED



Will Arnett and Kumail Nanjiani, Murderville Lara Solanki/Netflix

Series premiere Thursday, Feb. 3 on Netflix

Do you like improv comedy? That's not necessarily a prerequisite to watching Murderville, but it should be something you at least kind of enjoy if you plan on watching. The new series stars Will Arnett as a mustachioed detective who, in every episode, has to solve a new murder with the help of a rotating door of celebrity partners, who are playing themselves and aren't given a script. (Conan O'Brien, Kumail Nanjiani, Marshawn Lynch, and Sharon Stone are among them.) They improvise their way through the cases beside a straight-faced Arnett, giggling all the way. With this and The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, it seems like Netflix is going hard into the parody show genre in 2022. -Allison Picurro [Trailer | Review]

