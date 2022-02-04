The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Super Bowl LVI, Netflix's Grifter Limited Series Inventing Anna

Our list of the best shows and movies to watch this week contains two Super Bowls: the actual Super Bowl, which will be played by the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals (kickoff's at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday), and the premiere of Inventing Anna, which is the Super Bowl of limited series about famous recent grifters starring Emmy-winning actresses. Other promising upcoming streaming events include premieres of Japanese and American versions of Netflix's hit reality format Love Is Blind, the return of Netflix's animated fantasy comedy Disenchantment, and the premiere of Jennifer Lopez's romantic comedy Marry Me just in time for Valentine's Day.

Our list of editors' picks for the week of Feb. 7-Feb. 13 is below, but if that's not enough and you're looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, sign up for our free, spam-free Watch This Now newsletter that delivers the best TV show picks straight to your inbox. You can also look at our massive collection of recommendations, as well as our list of suggestions for what to watch next based on shows you already like.



THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK



Love Is Blind Japan Netflix

Love Is Blind: Japan

Series premiere Tuesday, Feb. 8 on Netflix

Love Is Blind became a quarantine hit after its February 2020 release, but the reality show — in which singles try to find a connection without seeing each other — has been dry since then. By comparison, Too Hot to Handle, Netflix's horniest dating show, premiered in April 2020 and has already aired three seasons. Following a Brazilian version, Love Is Blind gets its second international edition courtesy of Japan before the flagship edition comes back for Season 2 on Feb. 11, but Love Is Blind: Japan should be different enough from the American version to excuse the questionable scheduling. For one, Japanese culture lends itself to the earnestness that the series is trying to capture, and second, the sets and destinations look ramped up from Season 1 of the U.S. version; for example, when the couples see each other for the first time, they do so under dazzling cherry blossoms. From there, it's the usual mix of heartbreak and burgeoning love as the couples decide whether or not to get married. Reality TV, ladies and gentlemen! -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Disenchantment Netflix

Part 4 available Wednesday, Feb. 9 on Netflix

The Simpsons creator Matt Groening's animated fantasy adventure is back for Season — er, Part — 4, which promises not to make life any easier for newly crowned queen Bean (Abbi Jacobson). On top of fending off everyone coming for her throne, she also has to deal with more of Dreamland's secrets, the castle's intense effect on her dreams, and her mother arranging her marriage in Hell. Typical! Bean finally starts to get her act together, and this is the thanks she gets. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Zoë Kravitz, Kimi HBO Max

Thursday, Feb. 10 on HBO Max

One of the greatest movie genres is "lonely woman goes insane after witnessing a crime," and Kimi gives Zoë Kravitz the chance to be the woman in question. Directed by Steven Soderbergh, Kimi stars Kravitz as an agoraphobic (but still super chic) tech worker who stumbles on evidence of what she believes is a violent murder while reviewing a data stream. She's brushed off when she tries to report it to her company (her boss is played by the one and only Rita Wilson) and is forced to venture outside her apartment in order to get answers. This is essentially 2022's The Woman in the Window. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Julia Garner, Inventing Anna David Giesbrecht/Netflix

Limited series premieres Friday, Feb. 11 on Netflix

This limited series is the first show superproducer Shonda Rhimes has created since Scandal, and the true story that got her to open up Final Draft again is a doozy. It's the only-in-America-and-New-York-City-specifically saga of Anna Delvey, played by Ozark's Julia Garner, a wealthy German socialite who took New York society by storm in the mid-2010s — only it turned out she wasn't wealthy or even technically German. She was a con artist who scammed various people and institutions out of hundreds of thousands of dollars thanks to her nearly supernatural self-confidence. She became famous thanks to a bombshell New York Magazine story, the writing of which drives the plot of Inventing Anna, as journalist Vivian Kent (Anna Chlumsky) tries to answer the question, "Who is Anna Delvey?" -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Love Is Blind Netflix

Season 2 premieres Friday, Feb. 11 on Netflix

Netflix is all-in on Love Is Blind this week. The reality dating sensation that was the biggest show in America right before the pandemic started is finally back for a second season. The premise now is the same as it was then: a bunch of single people are sequestered in a house where they meet potential romantic partners. They get to know each other while talking for hours in pods where they can't see each other. Some of them get engaged, and then we follow them as they try to make it work outside of the pods and prepare for their weddings. It drops in batches of episodes over the course of a few weeks, each covering a different part of the process. It's a fascinating social experiment with jaw-dropping surprises and wild characters (I will never forget Jessica from Season 1, who gave her dog wine on-camera). -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, Marry Me Universal Pictures

Friday, Feb. 11 on Peacock

We have high 2000s-style romcom hopes for this high-concept flick starring two of that era's icons, Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson. J-Lo plays a pop star who gets stood up by her singer boyfriend (Maluma) at her livestreamed hybrid concert/wedding and picks a random regular guy (Wilson) out of the audience to marry instead. And wouldn't you know it, they fall in love for real. But they live in two different worlds. Can they make it work? Find out in theaters or on Peacock, where it will be streaming the same day. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Jabari Banks, Bel-Air Peacock

Series premieres Sunday, Feb. 13 on Peacock

All right, sure! Peacock's dramatic reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Airis finally here. It's the same story as the '90s sitcom that launched Will Smith to superstardom — a West Philadelphia born and raised teenager named Will (Jabari Banks) gets in one little fight and gets sent to live with his auntie (Cassandra Freeman) and uncle (Adrian Holmes) in the opulent Los Angeles neighborhood of Bel Air. It's like the CW show All American with a Philly accent. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Joe Burrow Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Super Bowl LVI

Sunday, Feb. 13 at 6:30/5:30c on NBC and Peacock

This year's big game is between the Los Angeles Rams — who are playing at their home stadium — and the Cincinnati Bengals, who upset the Kansas City Chiefs to reach their first Super Bowl since 1988. The halftime show will be a host of West Coast hip-hop icons — Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Kendrick Lamar — and Eminem, who is famously from Detroit. But they need him there to do the hook from "Forgot About Dre." R&B legend Mary J. Blige is also part of it. It's going to be an awesome show. It will be the first Super Bowl to ever stream on Peacock. -Liam Mathews



RECENTLY RELEASED

Alan Ritchson, Reacher Prime Video

Premiered Friday, Feb. 4 on Amazon Prime Video

Fans of author Lee Child's head-butting smartass private investigator Jack Reacher are happy with big lug Alan Ritchson's casting as Reacher, who in the novels is described as a jacked, blond, 6'5" guy, which is not at all how you'd describe Tom Cruise, who played him in a pair of Jack Reacher movies last decade. With Bosch, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, and now Reacher, Prime Video has dedicated itself to being the foremost destination for TV adaptations of dad-beloved paperback thrillers. If you like either of those aforementioned other shows, you'll want to check out Reacher. It's about Reacher (just Reacher, never "Jack" or "Mr. Reacher") trying to solve a murder in a small Southern town, alongside local cops Roscoe Conklin (Willa Fitzgerald) and Oscar Finley (Malcolm Goodwin). -Liam Mathews [Trailer | Review]



Sweet Magnolias Netflix

Season 2 premiered Friday, Feb. 4 on Netflix

Netflix's wholesome Southern drama finally returns for its long-awaited second season of friendship and margaritas. In Season 2, we return to Serenity, South Carolina, to catch up with Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley), who are all facing challenges in their relationships, careers, and family lives, like dealing with the fallout from Maddie's son Kyle's (Logan Allen) car accident. My mom loves this show, and my dad pretends to not love it but will always sit down and watch all the way to the end when an episode is on and be like, "He's not right for her. She should be with the other guy." -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Niecy Nash, Claws TNT

Series finale aired Sunday, Feb. 6 on TNT

The final episode of TNT's endearingly kooky crime dramedy will find nail salon owner-turned-drug queenpin Desna Simms (Niecy Nash) trying once and for all to save herself and the women who work for her from the DEA and the Husser crime family. We don't expect everyone will survive. The episode is called "Mercy," though, so maybe our favorites will be OK. Or maybe the title is ironic. We'll see. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Joseph Sikora, Power Book IV: Force Starz

Power Book IV: Force

Premiered Sunday, Feb. 6 on Starz

The third Power spin-off in three years follows fan-favorite character Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) after the events of the original series. Like Al Capone before him, he's leaving New York for Chicago for new illegal opportunities. Tommy's unique position as someone who can straddle the color divide in the extremely segregated city puts him at an advantage to unite and conquer the Black and Irish crews and become the city's most powerful drug dealer. With all the spin-offs, there's a bit more Power supply than demand at the moment, but people love Tommy, so this one might break through in a way that Ghost and Raising Kanan haven't. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]

