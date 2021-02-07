The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Silence of the Lambs Spinoff Clarice, Riverdale's Time Jump

This is the last week before Valentine's Day, so before you're inundated with love, romance, and all that other nauseating cutesy stuff, check out our picks for the best shows and movies to watch this week, which include tales of scary nurses, serial killers, and betrayal. But if you're the loving type who just can't get enough of frilly hearts and sweets, we also have one of the most anticipated rom-coms and a pile of puppies frolicking for your enjoyment. Watch those if you dare!

Our list of editors' picks for the week of Feb. 7-Feb. 13 is below, but if this isn't enough and you're looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, sign up for our free, spam-free Watch This Now newsletter that delivers the best TV show picks straight to your inbox. You can also look at our massive collection of recommendations, or our list of suggestions of what to watch next based on shows you already like.

Watch This Now Looking for your next binge? TV Guide editors handpick the shows that are actually worth watching and deliver daily recommendations straight to your inbox. By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy . You may unsubscribe at any time.

Super Bowl LV, Puppy Bowl XVII, Kitten Bowl VIII

Puppy Bowl XVII discovery+ /Animal Planet / Elias Weiss Friedman

Sunday: Super Bowl 6:00 ET, CBS; Puppy Bowl 2:00 ET, Animal Planet and discovery+; Kitten Bowl at 2:00 ET, Hallmark Channel

After many grueling months of tough competition, it comes down to this: Tomcat Brady vs. Patrick Meowhomes. Whether you are a cat person, a dog person, or a human person, you've got options. The Super Bowl will be played in Tampa Bay this year, with halftime entertainment from The Weeknd, and there's a very good chance that it will be the most-watched Super Bowl ever, because what else are you going to do? But before that begins, turn on the Puppy Bowl or the Kitten Bowl while you're preparing your 25-layer dip for the big football match.







Black Art: In the Absence of Light

Black Art: In the Absence of Light HBO

Tuesday at 9/8c on HBO

Celebrate Black art this Black History Month (and beyond) with this enlightening HBO documentary. The film is centered on David Driskell's landmark 1976 traveling art exhibition, "Two Centuries of Black American Art," which illuminated the influence of generations of Black artists on American culture. America's art museums still don't come close to reflecting that influence. According to a 2019 study, just 1.2 percent of pieces in all major museums in the U.S. are by Black artists, while 85 percent of the artists are white. The documentary shines a light on artists who have carved out a place for themselves, often without the same recognition as their white contemporaries, and features interviews with some of the most well known Black visual artists working today. -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER]







Riverdale

KJ Apa, Riverdale The CW

Wednesday at 8/7c on The CW

The time jump we've all been waiting for arrives this week on Riverdale when Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), and Veronica (Camila Mendes) reunite seven years after their high school graduation thanks to another mystery unfolding in their hometown. We don't know much about these future versions of the core four except that Archie went to war, Betty joined the FBI, Jughead published a novel and is now suffering from intense writer's block, and Veronica got married (but he's not a nice guy). The group left town broken up and ready to head in separate directions after high school; will this new mystery bring them back together or continue to shake things up? All we know is we're ready to see some adult hijinks in the murder capital of the world. -Megan Vick [TRAILER]







Clarice

Lucca De Oliveira, Rebecca Breeds, Clarice Brooke Palmer/CBS

Series premiere Thursday at 10/9c on CBS

A lot of Hannibal fans seem pretty disappointed that Clarice is not actually Hannibal Season 4 in a trench coat, but listen: Hannibal ended perfectly. It's Clarice Starling's turn in the spotlight. This new CBS procedural, set a year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs, legally can't mention Hannibal Lecter at all due to some confusing rights issues with Thomas Harris' books, which leaves the show with no choice but to put its focus where it should be anyway: on one of the coolest heroines of all time. Australian actress Rebecca Breeds makes it look easy to take over a role made famous by Jodie Foster, slipping into Clarice's West Virginia accent as she gets to work chasing new creeps while unpacking her own trauma. The show doesn't match the horror of the film, but it isn't trying to; it's just a sharp, well-executed procedural about a very cool woman. Pairs great with a nice Chianti. -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER]







Judas and the Black Messiah

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah Courtesy of Warner Bros. Inc.

Friday on HBO Max

The latest film coming straight to streaming as part of Warner Bros.' decision to premiere its 2021 theatrical slate for home audiences because of the pandemic is this biopic about Black Panther chairman Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya), who was betrayed by petty criminal William O'Neal (Lakeith Stanfield) as part of a deal with the feds. Judas and the Black Messiah just premiered at Sundance, where reviews have been stellar. [TRAILER]







Saint Maud

Morfydd Clark, Saint Maud Epix

Friday on Epix

Whenever A24 releases a horror movie, sirens should blare so that the masses know to drop everything they're doing and go watch it now. The studio that delivered Hereditary, Midsommar, The Lighthouse, and many more (Green Room! The Witch! It Comes at Night!) next drops Saint Maud, another psychological horror film that's already being hailed as a modern classic in its native England. This time, the fuel for terror is religion, as a devoutly Catholic hospice nurse is hellbent on saving the soul of a terminally ill patient she's caring for, and then bodies start floating. It's another taut thriller from the most reliable film studio in the business. [TRAILER]







To All the Boys I've Loved Before: Always & Forever

Noah Centineo and Lana Condor, To All the Boys: Always and Forever Netflix

Friday on Netflix

It's so hard to say goodbye, especially to movies as reliably delightful as the To All the Boys cinematic universe. (The TATBCU, if you will.) Always and Forever, the third and final film in the series, finds Lara Jean (Lana Condor) returning from a family trip to Korea and starting her senior year in pure teen bliss alongside her boyfriend, Peter (Noah Centineo). They're having fun, they're going to prom, and they're even making a plan to attend college together at Stanford so they don't have to do the whole long-distance thing. It's all perfect until it isn't, and their relationship will face its biggest challenge yet when Lara Jean doesn't get accepted to the school of their choice. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]

Stop searching, start watching! TV Guide's Watch This Now! page has even more TV recommendations.