All shows must come to an end, except certain soap operas and British sci-fi series. Our list of the best shows and movies this week kicks off with the series finale of Shameless at just 11 seasons young. The final season hasn't been great, but it certainly has been a season. Gallaghers, we salute you. And on Thursday, Younger begins its own journey toward being old(er) as the seventh and last season debuts.

Plus, Netflix will have you thinking about the circle of life thanks to the deeply emotional new docuseries My Love: Six Stories of True Love, which follows older couples who've been together for decades. The next day, the streaming service serves up literal circles with The Circle Season 2.

Our list of editors' picks for the week of April 11-17 is below, but if that's not enough and you're looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, check out our picks for last week or sign up for our free, spam-free Watch This Now newsletter that delivers the best TV show picks straight to your inbox. You can also look at our massive collection of recommendations, as well as our list of suggestions of what to watch next based on shows you already like.







Noel Fisher and Cameron Monaghan, Shameless Paul Sarkis/SHOWTIME

Series finale airs Sunday at 9/8c on Showtime

The eleventh and final season of Shameless has honestly had more misses than hits, but on Sunday it will sign off for good in an hour that picks up right after Frank's (William H. Macy) overdose, forcing his kids to figure out how to make peace with their father as his health rapidly declines. Plus, Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher) work on settling into their new home on the West Side, while Lip (Jeremy Allen White) struggles to decide where his life is headed after the Gallagher family home is sold. Of course, it wouldn't be Shameless without one last party, and fans who have stuck with it this long might just be wiping away tears when everyone reunites at the Alibi before going their separate ways. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]







Laura Donnelly and Ann Skelly, The Nevers HBO / Keith Bernstein

Series premieres Sunday at 9/8c on HBO

You could call this new HBO drama a steampunk X-Men: In Victorian London, (mostly) women gain incredible abilities after a strange phenomenon. Many of those women, known as the Touched, come together under the leadership of skilled fighter Amalia True (the very watchable Laura Donnelly) to fight back against the (mostly) men determined to hide their gifts. The Nevers premieres in the shadow of allegations that creator Joss Whedon has a long history of abusive on-set behavior, and the first few episodes feel like retreads of his earlier work. But Whedon has since stepped away from the series, and as Keith Phipps notes in his TV Guide review, the show has potential. It's got the chance to, like its main characters, evolve into something new. [TRAILER]







My Love: Six Stories of True Love

Satyabhama and Satva, My Love: Six Stories of True Love Netflix

Tuesday on Netflix

Kids use their smart telephones to hook up? What a world. In my day, we had a crush on someone when we were in junior high school, then we married them the next year, and we died of a plague 60 years later, hand in hand. This understated Netflix docuseries is about that, mostly, following older couples from around the world who have been together for decades and are still madly in love with each other as they talk about how they met, how they've stayed together, and how they're surviving today. It's positively adorable, deeply emotional, somewhat depressing, and is about more than just love; it's a real perspective on life. -Tim Surette [TRAILER]







The Circle Netflix

Season 2 premieres Wednesday on Netflix

Now, THIS is reality: Netflix's competition series follows contestants who are confined to their own rooms in an apartment complex and can only communicate with each other over social media. Beyond that all-too-familiar premise that we've lived for ourselves over the last year, each contestant has the decision to groom their profiles and online personalities how they see fit to be favored by others, who vote on who stays and who goes until there's one winner. That means some will intentionally catfish others, which is where the real fun and experimentation come into play. Season 1 ended up being surprisingly good-hearted as real friendships developed, but will Season 2 favor those who take advantage of that? -Tim Surette [TRAILER]







Molly Bernard and Hilary Duff, Younger Nicole Rivelli/2021 ViacomCBS, Inc.

Season 7 premieres Thursday on Paramount+ and Hulu

Like the rest of their generation, the millennials (and formerly fake millennials) of Younger are headed to streaming. The drama is moving from TV Land to Paramount+ and Hulu for its seventh and final season; the first four new episodes will premiere on both platforms Thursday, followed by new episodes each week. (It will still air on TV Land eventually.) Tune in to answer the question of our time: Charles (Peter Hermann) or Josh (Nico Tortorella)? [TRAILER]







Jessie Ennis and Danny Pudi, Mythic Quest Apple TV+

Special episode premieres Friday on Apple TV+

Surprise! A month before Season 2 premieres in May, Mythic Quest -- the video game workplace comedy from It's Always Sunny's Rob McElhenney -- is dropping a special bonus episode guest starring Sir Anthony Hopkins. The current Oscar nominee lends his voice to "Everlight," a new episode about the gang's annual LARPing tournament. The special will also deal with the struggle of returning to "normal" life after the pandemic. Mythic Quest's quarantine special was one of TV's only good Zoom experiments last year, so it should be up to the challenge.







Arlo the Alligator Boy Netflix

Friday on Netflix

It is useless to resist tappin' your toes to this charming animated musical film, so don't even try. Maybe your kids will get into the act too as young Arlo, who is half gator and half human child, travels from the bayou to New York City to find his father, singing addictive ditties with various swamp creatures along the way. (Dancing possums? Yes please.) The vibe is overwhelmingly positive and wholesome, with a diverse cast and strong message to embrace your uniqueness. American Idol's Michael J. Woodard provides the glorious pipes for Arlo, with Haley Tju, Jonathan Van Ness, and Mary Lambert also in the diverse voice cast. -Tim Surette [TRAILER]

