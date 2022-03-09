The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Samuel L. Jackson's The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, Pixar's Turning Red

Hump day has arrived after a light spell of television to start the week, and with it, the downhill into a weekend with some good television options. Pixar's latest family film, Turning Red, is about a young girl who turns into a red panda whenever she gets excited, which is pretty much all the time, and starts streaming Friday on Disney+. For more serious fare, on Friday, Samuel L. Jackson puts on an acting clinic in Apple TV+'s The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, about a man who tries to solve the murder of his nephew while battling dementia. Dads, especially European dads, get ready to race over to Netflix on Friday for the latest season of Formula 1: Drive to Survive, one of the best sports docuseries out there. But I'm really excited for y'all to watch the gem Bust Down, a delightfully absurd comedy about four Black casino workers that premieres all six of its episodes Thursday on Peacock. It is wild!

THE BEST SHOWS TO WATCH TONIGHT



The Andy Warhol Diaries Andy Warhol Foundation/Courtesy of Netflix

Wednesday, March 9 on Netflix

The first thing you should know about The Andy Warhol Diaries is that it's narrated by... AI Andy Warhol. The new Netflix docuseries, produced by Ryan Murphy, scrutinizes the inscrutable artist's inner life with the help of his posthumously published memoirs, which are "read" by a digital reproduction of Warhol's voice. Unlike some other recent deployments of this tech, here the deepfake voice is fully approved by The Andy Warhol Foundation and seems like something he'd probably get a kick out of, unless he'd hate it. Watch the six-part series and decide for yourself. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez, Good Trouble Freeform/Matthias Clamer

Season 4A premiere Wednesday, March 9 at 10/9c on Freeform; Thursday on Hulu

Calling all twentysomethings (and twentysomethings at heart): It's time to get back into trouble with Callie (Maia Mitchell), Mariana (Cierra Ramirez), and the rest of the Coterie. The latest season of Good Trouble left us hanging, as Callie's courtroom dream sequence pushed her to question what she really wants her life to look like. She heads into Season 4 with some major decisions on her plate. Meanwhile, Mariana is adding spying to her resume. That's young adulthood for you! You seriously won't want to miss this season. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]





THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK



Chris Redd, Bust Down Peacock

Series premiere Thursday, March 10 on Peacock

Good for Chris Redd, who continues his reign as NBCUniversal's golden boy with his latest series. Bust Down is a true hangout comedy about a group of friends — played by Redd, Sam Jay, Langston Kerman, and Jak Knight — working dead-end jobs at a casino in Indiana, living seemingly monotonous existences until they accidentally get themselves in deep with some casino bosses. Its very irreverent trailer made me laugh, which is such a rarity that I have to take it as a sign of fun things to come, and at only six episodes it's a quick watch that won't take up too much of your time. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Dominique Fishback and Samuel L. Jackson, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey Apple TV+

Limited series premiere Friday, March 11 on Apple TV+

Samuel L. Jackson can use all six episodes of this new limited series as an Emmy reel. He's that good as Ptolemy Grey, a man who feels the effects of dementia while also searching for the killer of his nephew and caregiver using experimental medicine that allows him to experience stretches of lucidity. But the real heart of the series is Ptolemy's relationship with his new caregiver (Dominique Fishback, also Emmy-worthy), a teenager with a big heart who takes on the responsibilities that others won't. While a bit scattered — it's a murder mystery, a story about dementia, a relationship drama, and through flashbacks, a history of the racist and deadly South — Fishback and Jackson's work is stellar, and if you're looking for a good cry, the series never shies away from milking the emotional core for all it's worth. Two episodes premiere Friday, followed by weekly releases. -Tim Surette [TRAILER]



Turning Red Disney/Pixar

Friday, March 11 on Disney+

The early '00s get the animated period piece treatment in Pixar's latest family film. Turning Red follows Mei Lee (voiced by Rosalie Chiang), a 13-year-old, boy band-obsessed Chinese-Canadian girl who suddenly starts turning into a giant red panda when she gets excited. It is, as you may have gleaned, a metaphor for puberty. It's a Pixar movie, so you know it's going to be emotionally resonant, fun for kids and maybe even a little more fun for adults, and beautifully animated. The fur effects on this one are immaculate. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Formula 1: Drive to Survive Netflix

Season 4 premiere Friday, March 11 on Netflix

This unexpectedly riveting (if you're not already a fan of Formula One racing, this will make you one) sports docuseries returns for its fourth season. This season covers the 2021 World Championship season, one of the most dramatic in the history of Formula One. A dynasty ended, history was made, and an executive was fired in controversial fashion. And acclaimed documentary producer James Gay-Rees' cameras were there to capture it all. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Walker Scobell and Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project Doane Gregory/Netflix

Friday, March 11 on Netflix

Directed by Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy, this sci-fi flick stars Ryan Reynolds as a time-traveling pilot named Adam who crash lands in 2022 and teams up with his younger self (Walker Scobell) to "save the future." No pressure. Young Adam is grieving the loss of his dad, played by Mark Ruffalo, and Jennifer Garner plays Walker's mom, making this the 13 Going on 30 reunion we all knew we needed. Bring your Razzles, which are both a candy and a gum. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Colin Jost and Michael Che, Saturday Night Live Will Heath/NBC

Saturday, March 12 at 11:30/10:30c on NBC

It's a simple fact of life that we're all obsessed with Zoë Kravitz, which means we'll all be tuning in to see the latest stop on her promo tour for The Batman: hosting SNL for the first time. She has such chill, relaxed energy and a talent for dry humor (which she showed off in the canceled-too-soon High Fidelity — I will never forgive or forget, Hulu!) that I'm interested to see how she fares doing big, broad sketch comedy. Rosalía is the musical guest, and I hope I can absorb some of her and Kravitz's combined coolness through my TV screen. -Allison Picurro



Clayton Echard, The Bachelor ABC/Craig Sjodin

Two-part finale Monday, March 14 and Tuesday, March 15 at 8/7c on ABC

Who will *googles "Who is the Bachelor?"* Clayton Echard choose to be his lawfully wedded partner in sponcon and social media influencer riches? We'll find out in the two-part finale that settles the dust after the fantasy suites. Has anyone considered that making a guy decide which of the three women he's going to marry immediately after having sex with all of them is a bad idea? Cue the "true love" spiel from the host. -Tim Surette



Evan Rachel Wood and Marilyn Manson, Phoenix Rising HBO

Phoenix Rising

Tuesday, March 15 at 9/8c on HBO, HBO Max (Part II Wednesday, March 16 at 9/8c on HBO; Tuesday, March 15 on HBO Max)

This two-part documentary follows actress and activist Evan Rachel Wood as she goes public with physical and mental abuse allegations against her former partner Brian Warner, better known as the musician Marilyn Manson, and co-authors and lobbies for the Phoenix Act, which extended the statute of limitations on domestic violence felonies in California. Wood's decision to speak out about her experience encouraged other alleged victims of Manson's to come forward as well, sharing their stories of being groomed and abused in horrific ways. In response to the documentary, which alleges Manson drugged, beat, raped, and tortured Wood, Manson sued Wood for defamation. -Tim Surette [Trailer]





RECENTLY RELEASED



Renée Zellweger, The Thing About Pam Skip Bolen/NBC

Series premiere Tuesday, March 8 at 10/9c on NBC; Wednesday on Peacock

It's always a cause for celebration when an Oscar-winning A-lister slums it on television, so put the bubbly on ice for Renée Zellweger's first leading role on a broadcast television show, courtesy of NBC's limited true crime series The Thing About Pam. However, you may not immediately recognize her, as she throws on a "fat suit" and prosthetic makeup to play Pam Hupp, a convicted murderer, giant plastic soda cup enthusiast, and the subject of the popular Dateline podcast of the same name. Zellweger's not the only one undergoing an interesting physical transformation for the miniseries; Judy Greer and Josh Duhamel sport some pretty wild-looking wigs for their parts. Yep, it's looking like that kind of show. -Tim Surette [Trailer | Review]

