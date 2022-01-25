The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Resident Alien Season 2, Willem Dafoe on SNL

In terms of the best things to watch this week, the next few days are kind of a mixed bag full of some oddball choices, which actually feels appropriate for the end of January, which is famously one of the weirdest months of the year. Tomorrow night, Syfy's underrated comedy Resident Alien returns for Season 2, and on Thursday, you can catch the very sobering new film The Fallout on HBO Max. Later in the week, there's Apple TV+'s new murder mystery The Afterparty, which stars all your favorite people, the great Willem Dafoe hosting SNL (Norman's back from sabbatical, honey!), and a special all about Betty White.

THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK



Alan Tudyk, Resident Alien James Dittiger/SYFY

Season 2 premieres Wednesday, Jan. 26 on Syfy

Time to whip up a t-shirt that says "Alan Tudyk was one of TV Guide's favorite performers of 2021 — find out why!" on the back. Tudyk stars in Syfy's underrated Resident Alien as the titular alien himself, an extraterrestrial in disguise as small-town doctor Harry Vanderspeigle, whose disgust with all things human makes for some of the best physical comedy on TV. But his quest to destroy the world is hitting a roadblock in Season 2 as he starts to warm up to (some of) the people around him. Horrifying! Guest stars this season include Linda Hamilton, Alex Borstein, and Nathan Fillion as the voice of an octopus. Watch this show already. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Jenna Ortega and Maddie Ziegler, The Fallout HBO Max

Thursday, Jan. 27 on HBO Max

This is one of those indies that people who are super into film festivals have been talking about for months, and now the rest of us finally get to see it. It's about two high school girls — played by Jenna Ortega and Maddie Ziegler — who strike up a trauma bond after surviving a school shooting. The movie is more of an empathetic look at their responses to it than it is about the actual tragedy, which is a refreshing change of pace from movies like this, which typically try to turn their characters into inspiring symbols of resilience. The Fallout is more interested in exploring how these kids get through the day after witnessing something unthinkable. Shailene Woodley and Julie Bowen co-star. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Sam Richardson, The Afterparty Apple TV+

Series premiere Friday, Jan. 28 on Apple TV+

A celebrity (Dave Franco) hosts a high school reunion at his mansion because he wants to show off to all his old classmates, who all hate him. Then he turns up dead. So a detective (Tiffany Haddish) interviews all the party guests for their side if the story. It could have been any of them. It's a Rashomon murder mystery with a bunch of great comic actors, including Ben Schwartz, John Early, Sam Richardson, Ilana Glazer, Ike Barinholtz, and more. If you've ever wanted to play Clue with Jean-Ralphio from Parks and Recreation, this is as close as you'll get. The first three episodes drop Friday, with the remaining five rolling out every week after that. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Jonathan Van Ness, Getting Curious Netflix

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

Series premiere Friday, Jan. 28 on Netflix

Since 2015, Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness has hosted a podcast called Getting Curious where he just talks to people and learns about stuff in his open-minded, open-hearted way. Now, that podcast has been turned into a TV show. In these six episodes, JVN learns about insects, skyscrapers, nonbinary gender identity, and more. It's a personality-driven docuseries in the vein of many other shows — Zac Efron's Down to Earth comes to mind — but Van Ness is a gracious host, and you'll enjoy learning about how processed foods are made. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Colin Jost and Michael Che, Saturday Night Live Will Heath/NBC

Saturday, Jan. 29 at 11:30/10:30c on NBC

Willem Dafoe is hosting SNL. I repeat, Willem Dafoe is hosting SNL. It's not often that beloved 66-year-old character actors get to host Saturday Night Live for the first time. Defoe's energy is so wild all the time, and he will surely be bringing the Green Goblin's off-kilter charisma to Studio 8H. And he has great taste, so even if he's in a bad sketch, he's going to make it interesting. And the musical guest is Katy Perry. What a remarkable pairing. I haven't been this excited for an SNL episode since Steve Buscemi hosted in 2011. -Liam Mathews



Betty White Getty Images

Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl

Monday, Jan. 31 at 10/9c on NBC

Here is perhaps the most non-controversial statement of all time: Betty White was amazing. If you're still mourning the comedy legend after her death in 2021, you're definitely not alone, and NBC is here to prove that with this hour-long special in which a bunch of people who knew White will come together to discuss just how amazing she was. The special will look back at her life and career, and basically exists to remind us all that there will never be anyone quite like her. -Allison Picurro



RECENTLY RELEASED



Harry Richardson, Louisa Jacobson, and Taissa Farmiga, The Gilded Age Alison Rosa/HBO

Series premiered Monday, Jan. 24 at 9/8c on HBO, HBO Max

If you're into period dramas in general and Downton Abbey specifically, you're probably going to be into The Gilded Age, a new HBO series from Downton creator Julian Fellowes. And if you're not usually a fan of that kind of thing, you might be after you see this cast list. It's got Carrie Coon! It's got Christine Baranski! It's got Cynthia Nixon! And it's got a lineup of recurring and guest stars that reads like a who's who of Broadway, including Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara, Donna Murphy, and Michael Cerveris. NEW YORK, BABY! I think I love period dramas now. Anyway, the plot, if it matters, revolves around a pair of old-money sisters (Baranski and Nixon) warring with their new-money neighbor (Coon) in 1880s New York City. Everybody raise a pinky. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

