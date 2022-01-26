The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Everyone Please Watch Resident Alien Season 2 Because It's Awesome

This is a humble request to get your eyeballs and earholes on Syfy's Resident Alien, one of those under-the-radar gems that could use a little love. Alan Tudyk stars as an alien who comes to Earth on a mission to kill all humans, but must pass as the town's doctor while he hunts for his doomsday device. It's hilarious and heartfelt, with an incredible performance by Tudyk and an impressive supporting cast that holds its own. Season 1 is streaming on Peacock and Season 2 premieres Wednesday on Syfy. For more aliens on Earth, Willem Dafoe hosts Saturday Night Live this weekend.

Our list of editors' picks for the week of Jan. 26-Feb. 1 is below



THE BEST SHOW TO WATCH TONIGHT



Alan Tudyk, Resident Alien James Dittiger/SYFY

Season 2 premieres Wednesday, Jan. 26 on Syfy

Time to whip up a t-shirt that says "Alan Tudyk was one of TV Guide's favorite performers of 2021 — find out why!" on the back. Tudyk stars in Syfy's underrated Resident Alien as the titular alien himself, an extraterrestrial in disguise as small-town doctor Harry Vanderspeigle, whose disgust with all things human makes for some of the best physical comedy on TV. But his quest to destroy the world is hitting a roadblock in Season 2 as he starts to warm up to (some of) the people around him. Horrifying! Guest stars this season include Linda Hamilton, Alex Borstein, and Nathan Fillion as the voice of an octopus. Watch this show already. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]





THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK



Jenna Ortega and Maddie Ziegler, The Fallout HBO Max

Thursday, Jan. 27 on HBO Max

This is one of those indies that people who are super into film festivals have been talking about for months, and now the rest of us finally get to see it. It's about two high school girls — played by Jenna Ortega and Maddie Ziegler — who strike up a trauma bond after surviving a school shooting. The movie is more of an empathetic look at their responses to it than it is about the actual tragedy, which is a refreshing change of pace from movies like this, which typically try to turn their characters into inspiring symbols of resilience. The Fallout is more interested in exploring how these kids get through the day after witnessing something unthinkable. Shailene Woodley and Julie Bowen co-star. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Sam Richardson, The Afterparty Apple TV+

Series premiere Friday, Jan. 28 on Apple TV+

A celebrity (Dave Franco) hosts a high school reunion at his mansion because he wants to show off to all his old classmates, who all hate him. Then he turns up dead. So a detective (Tiffany Haddish) interviews all the party guests for their side if the story. It could have been any of them. It's a Rashomon murder mystery with a bunch of great comic actors, including Ben Schwartz, John Early, Sam Richardson, Ilana Glazer, Ike Barinholtz, and more. If you've ever wanted to play Clue with Jean-Ralphio from Parks and Recreation, this is as close as you'll get. The first three episodes drop Friday, with the remaining five rolling out every week after that. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Yoon Chan-young, All of Us Are Dead Yang Hae-sung/Netflix

Series premieres Friday, Jan. 28 on Netflix



Some of South Korea's biggest global hits have been stories about the undead (yes, we're talking about Train to Busan and Kingdom), and Netflix's All of Us Are Dead could easily become the next. The jolting thriller about a zombie virus outbreak at a high school follows students as they desperately fight against flesh-eating monsters—some of whom had been their human friends just minutes before. Starring Yoon Chan-young, Park Ji-hu, Park Solomon, Cho Yi-hyun, and Squid Game's Lee Yoo-mi, the series based on the webtoon Now at Our School is a fresh take on the zombie genre with its centering of teen characters and its setting that transforms ordinary classrooms into vicious battlegrounds. As the virus spreads beyond the walls of the school, the show's exploration of themes including the corruption of authority and the abuse of power also becomes increasingly apparent. -Kat Moon [Trailer]

Jonathan Van Ness, Getting Curious Netflix

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

Series premiere Friday, Jan. 28 on Netflix

Since 2015, Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness has hosted a podcast called Getting Curious where he just talks to people and learns about stuff in his open-minded, open-hearted way. Now, that podcast has been turned into a TV show. In these six episodes, JVN learns about insects, skyscrapers, nonbinary gender identity, and more. It's a personality-driven docuseries in the vein of many other shows — Zac Efron's Down to Earth comes to mind — but Van Ness is a gracious host, and you'll enjoy learning about how processed foods are made. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Colin Jost and Michael Che, Saturday Night Live Will Heath/NBC

Saturday, Jan. 29 at 11:30/10:30c on NBC

Willem Dafoe is hosting SNL. I repeat, Willem Dafoe is hosting SNL. It's not often that beloved 66-year-old character actors get to host Saturday Night Live for the first time. Defoe's energy is so wild all the time, and he will surely be bringing the Green Goblin's off-kilter charisma to Studio 8H. And he has great taste, so even if he's in a bad sketch, he's going to make it interesting. And the musical guest is Katy Perry. What a remarkable pairing. I haven't been this excited for an SNL episode since Steve Buscemi hosted in 2011. -Liam Mathews



Betty White Getty Images

Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl

Monday, Jan. 31 at 10/9c on NBC

Here is perhaps the most non-controversial statement of all time: Betty White was amazing. If you're still mourning the comedy legend after her death in 2021, you're definitely not alone, and NBC is here to prove that with this hour-long special in which a bunch of people who knew White will come together to discuss just how amazing she was. The special will look back at her life and career, and basically exists to remind us all that there will never be anyone quite like her. -Allison Picurro



Laila Lockhart, Gabby's Dollhouse Netflix

Season 4 available Tuesday, Feb. 1 on Netflix

Parents with young kids stuck at home: Relief arrives in the form of the adorable Gabby, a feline-loving girl with a boundless imagination and a magical dollhouse that transports her to another world. What I love about this show is that 1) it has a ton of cats — both real and animated — in it and 2) it has plenty of easy DIY crafts and walkthroughs in it to keep viewers actively occupied. Disclaimer: Gabby's Dollhouse is clearly aimed at girls who love cats, so your mileage may vary, but it worked wonders on my daughter. -Tim Surette



Brie Bella, The Real Dirty Dancing Antony Platt/FOX

The Real Dirty Dancing

Series premiere Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 9/8c on Fox

Is it summer already? No, but it will feel like summer on TV when this throwaway reality competition — the kind of show usually reserved for the months when networks air harebrained garbage — premieres. Moved up in the schedule to replace the drama Monarch, which was moved to the fall, The Real Dirty Dancing takes celebrities like Corbin Bleu, WWE vet Brie Bella, and Backstreet Boy Howie Dorough and pairs them up to reenact signature dance moves from the cult '80s film. It's shot on location at Virginia's Mountain Lake Lodge, where the movie was filmed, and yep, someone is gonna have to do the infamous lift. -Tim Surette





RECENTLY RELEASED



Harry Richardson, Louisa Jacobson, and Taissa Farmiga, The Gilded Age Alison Rosa/HBO

Series premiered Monday, Jan. 24 at 9/8c on HBO, HBO Max

If you're into period dramas in general and Downton Abbey specifically, you're probably going to be into The Gilded Age, a new HBO series from Downton creator Julian Fellowes. And if you're not usually a fan of that kind of thing, you might be after you see this cast list. It's got Carrie Coon! It's got Christine Baranski! It's got Cynthia Nixon! And it's got a lineup of recurring and guest stars that reads like a who's who of Broadway, including Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara, Donna Murphy, and Michael Cerveris. NEW YORK, BABY! I think I love period dramas now. Anyway, the plot, if it matters, revolves around a pair of old-money sisters (Baranski and Nixon) warring with their new-money neighbor (Coon) in 1880s New York City. Everybody raise a pinky. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

