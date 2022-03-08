The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Renée Zellweger's The Thing About Pam, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

Somehow, this week's biggest premiere is the Renée Zellweger-starring true crime broadcast drama The Thing About Pam, in which she plays a convicted murderer. That's not necessarily a bad thing (it's watchable, aside from the questionable fat suit and distractingly bad hair and makeup), but it is a slow-ish week for TV and movies. You could check out Netflix's Andy Warhol documentary on Wednesday, or Samuel L. Jackson's Apple TV+ drama The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey on Thursday, or you could just enjoy this moment of calm in your viewing schedule while looking toward the end of the month, when Halo, Atlanta Season 3, Bridgerton Season 2, and Moon Knight will all premiere within a few days of each other.

THE BEST SHOW TO WATCH TONIGHT



Renée Zellweger, The Thing About Pam Skip Bolen/NBC

Series premiere Tuesday, March 8 at 10/9c on NBC; Wednesday on Peacock

It's always a cause for celebration when an Oscar-winning A-lister slums it on television, so put the bubbly on ice for Renée Zellweger's first leading role on a broadcast television show, courtesy of NBC's limited true crime series The Thing About Pam. However, you may not immediately recognize her, as she throws on a "fat suit" and prosthetic makeup to play Pam Hupp, a convicted murderer, giant plastic soda cup enthusiast, and the subject of the popular Dateline podcast of the same name. Zellweger's not the only one undergoing an interesting physical transformation for the miniseries; Judy Greer and Josh Duhamel sport some pretty wild-looking wigs for their parts. Yep, it's looking like that kind of show. -Tim Surette [Trailer | Review]





THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK



The Andy Warhol Diaries Andy Warhol Foundation/Courtesy of Netflix

Wednesday, March 9 on Netflix

The first thing you should know about The Andy Warhol Diaries is that it's narrated by... AI Andy Warhol. The new Netflix docuseries, produced by Ryan Murphy, scrutinizes the inscrutable artist's inner life with the help of his posthumously published memoirs, which are "read" by a digital reproduction of Warhol's voice. Unlike some other recent deployments of this tech, here the deepfake voice is fully approved by The Andy Warhol Foundation and seems like something he'd probably get a kick out of, unless he'd hate it. Watch the six-part series and decide for yourself. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez, Good Trouble Freeform/Matthias Clamer

Season 4A premiere Wednesday, March 9 at 10/9c on Freeform; Thursday on Hulu

Calling all twentysomethings (and twentysomethings at heart): It's time to get back into trouble with Callie (Maia Mitchell), Mariana (Cierra Ramirez), and the rest of the Coterie. The latest season of Good Trouble left us hanging, as Callie's courtroom dream sequence pushed her to question what she really wants her life to look like. She heads into Season 4 with some major decisions on her plate. Meanwhile, Mariana is adding spying to her resume. That's young adulthood for you! You seriously won't want to miss this season. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Chris Redd, Bust Down Peacock

Series premiere Thursday, March 10 on Peacock

Good for Chris Redd, who continues his reign as NBCUniversal's golden boy with his latest series. Bust Down is a true hangout comedy about a group of friends — played by Redd, Sam Jay, Langston Kerman, and Jak Knight — working dead-end jobs at a casino in Indiana, living seemingly monotonous existences until they accidentally get themselves in deep with some casino bosses. Its very irreverent trailer made me laugh, which is such a rarity that I have to take it as a sign of fun things to come, and at only six episodes it's a quick watch that won't take up too much of your time. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Dominique Fishback and Samuel L. Jackson, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey Apple TV+

Limited series premiere Friday, March 11 on Apple TV+

Samuel L. Jackson can use all six episodes of this new limited series as an Emmy reel. He's that good as Ptolemy Grey, a man who feels the effects of dementia while also searching for the killer of his nephew and caregiver using experimental medicine that allows him to experience stretches of lucidity. But the real heart of the series is Ptolemy's relationship with his new caregiver (Dominique Fishback, also Emmy-worthy), a teenager with a big heart who takes on the responsibilities that others won't. While a bit scattered — it's a murder mystery, a story about dementia, a relationship drama, and through flashbacks, a history of the racist and deadly South — Fishback and Jackson's work is stellar, and if you're looking for a good cry, the series never shies away from milking the emotional core for all it's worth. Two episodes premiere Friday, followed by weekly releases. -Tim Surette [TRAILER]



Turning Red Disney/Pixar

Friday, March 11 on Disney+

The early '00s get the animated period piece treatment in Pixar's latest family film. Turning Red follows Mei Lee (voiced by Rosalie Chiang), a 13-year-old, boy band-obsessed Chinese-Canadian girl who suddenly starts turning into a giant red panda when she gets excited. It is, as you may have gleaned, a metaphor for puberty. It's a Pixar movie, so you know it's going to be emotionally resonant, fun for kids and maybe even a little more fun for adults, and beautifully animated. The fur effects on this one are immaculate. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Formula 1: Drive to Survive Netflix

Season 4 premiere Friday, March 11 on Netflix

This unexpectedly riveting (if you're not already a fan of Formula One racing, this will make you one) sports docuseries returns for its fourth season. This season covers the 2021 World Championship season, one of the most dramatic in the history of Formula One. A dynasty ended, history was made, and an executive was fired in controversial fashion. And acclaimed documentary producer James Gay-Rees' cameras were there to capture it all. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Walker Scobell and Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project Doane Gregory/Netflix

Friday, March 11 on Netflix

Directed by Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy, this sci-fi flick stars Ryan Reynolds as a time-traveling pilot named Adam who crash lands in 2022 and teams up with his younger self (Walker Scobell) to "save the future." No pressure. Young Adam is grieving the loss of his dad, played by Mark Ruffalo, and Jennifer Garner plays Walker's mom, making this the 13 Going on 30 reunion we all knew we needed. Bring your Razzles, which are both a candy and a gum. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Colin Jost and Michael Che, Saturday Night Live Will Heath/NBC

Saturday, March 12 at 11:30/10:30c on NBC

It's a simple fact of life that we're all obsessed with Zoë Kravitz, which means we'll all be tuning in to see the latest stop on her promo tour for The Batman: hosting SNL for the first time. She has such chill, relaxed energy and a talent for dry humor (which she showed off in the canceled-too-soon High Fidelity — I will never forgive or forget, Hulu!) that I'm interested to see how she fares doing big, broad sketch comedy. Rosalía is the musical guest, and I hope I can absorb some of her and Kravitz's combined coolness through my TV screen. -Allison Picurro





RECENTLY RELEASED



Sonita Henry and Adrian Scarborough, The Chelsea Detective Sven Arnstein/AcornTV

Series premiered Monday, March 7 on Acorn TV

Great Britain's primary export is detective shows. The latest one is about a detective who lives on a houseboat. DI Max Arnold (Killing Eve's Adrian Scarborough) is no suave Don Johnson in Miami Vice, though; he's a somewhat nerdy ginger whose partner, Priya Shamsie (Sonita Henry), is about about six inches taller than him. He lives on the houseboat in the Thames because he just separated from his wife and can't afford to live in the posh London neighborhood that gives the show its title. Arnold and Shamsie are investigating a string of murders that happened in the area because where's the inequality, there's crime. If you like British crime shows, this is a fun one. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]

