The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Peacemaker Finale, Apple's Trippy Antiwork Drama Severance

If you're looking for something to watch tonight, it's a pretty lean evening with Netflix's Kanye West documentary jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy as the sole highlight, but if you're looking for something to watch this weekend, buckle up, because there's a lot. If you like weird, do watch Apple TV+'s Severance (premiering Friday), a sci-fi mystery thriller about technology that allows people to separate their work life from their personal life. If you're into scary, The Walking Dead returns for the second part of its final season on Sunday. If you like funny, Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel takes the stage for Season 4 on Friday. And if you like Abraham Lincoln, there are two options in Apple's Lincoln's Dilemma (Friday, mentioned below) and History's Abraham Lincoln (Sunday, not mentioned below).

Our list of editors' picks for the week of Feb. 16-Feb. 22 is below



THE BEST SHOW TO WATCH TONIGHT



jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy Netflix

Act 1 premieres Wednesday, Feb. 16 on Netflix

This is the Kanye West documentary you've been waiting for, and you don't have to wait all night in line with the sneakerheads to get it. The three-part film jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, directed by Clarence "Coodie" Simmons and Chike Ozah and filmed over two decades, charts Ye's career, life, and astronomical ascent since the turn of the millennium. Everything is on the table, presidential campaign included. Reviews for Act 1 (Vision), which premiered at Sundance, make this one sound as watchable as you'd expect. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]





THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK



John Cena, Peacemaker Katie Yu/ HBO Max

Season 1 finale Thursday on HBO Max

He's battled raccoons and racists, now comes the real showdown: alien cows! Peacemaker (John Cena) and his band of batty black ops head into the Season 1 finale of Peacemaker to face their final challenge, which involves destroying the food source of the alien invaders. That food source just so happens to be a gigantic, gross bug. The HBO Max hit has developed from a raunchy superhero parody to a hilarious and dramatic action-adventure over its seven episodes so far, but you can bet creator James Gunn saved the best — or at least the biggest — for last. Season 2 has not been announced yet, but I'd bet a few bucks that we get confirmation this week. -Tim Surette [Trailer (NSFW language)]



Lewis Tan, Fistful of Vengeance Patrick Brown/Netflix

Thursday on Netflix

All four of you out there who watched the viscerally entertaining Netflix martial arts series Wu Assassins will be happy to know that it got a sequel film in Fistful of Vengeance. Those of you who didn't watch Wu Assassins, I'll go out on a limb here and say you can jump straight into the movie, because the punches and kicks do the storytelling more than the plot. But if you must know what's going on, a group of brawlers known as the Wu Assassins, including The Raid's Iko Uwais, face a new otherworldly threat in Bangkok. My simple rule of thumb: If a martial arts movie comes out of Southeast Asia, I watch it. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Prime Video

Season 4 premieres Friday, Feb. 18 on Amazon Prime Video

If you can believe it, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel hasn't put out a new season since 2019, which means you might have forgotten all about the mortifying ending to Season 3, where Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) was fired from her gig opening for Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain) after making some uncool jokes. Now, she wants to say whatever she wants! No more filter! That's a strategy that has historically worked out flawlessly for every comedian, so I'm sure nothing will go wrong. This season promises the return of my personal favorite character, Luke Kirby's Lenny Bruce, and Palladino-verse alum Milo Ventimiglia will appear as a new character. The first two episodes will premiere on Feb. 18, followed by a new episode each Friday. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Lincoln's Dilemma Apple TV+

Limited series premieres Friday, Feb. 18 on Apple TV+

Abraham Lincoln's legacy gets reevaluated from a 2022 point of view in this interesting documentary. The documentary places more emphasis on the perspectives of enslaved people than they are usually afforded in histories of Lincoln, arguing that he was not simply a savior, but rather a complicated man who existed in a specific political, social, and ideological context. And it's very of-the-moment in the way it looks at Lincoln through the lens of the contemporary ongoing battle over American history in the post-2020 era and the current threats to democracy. Jeffrey Wright narrates, while Bill Camp reads Lincoln's words and Leslie Odom Jr. portrays abolitionist Frederick Douglass in voiceover. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Adam Scott, Severance Apple TV+

Limited series premieres Friday, Feb. 18 on Apple TV+

Ben Stiller directs this visually stylized, Charlie Kaufman-esque psychological thriller limited series. Adam Scott stars as Mark Scout, an employee at a company that separates workers from their their memories. When they're at work, they have no memory of their personal lives, and when they're out of the office, they can't remember what they do at work. Ominous! It's an experiment in "work-life balance," and it has unintended side effects and consequences. The cast includes Patricia Arquette (who also starred in Stiller's previous limited series Escape at Dannemora, a very, very different show), John Turturro, and Christopher Walken. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Downfall: The Case Against Boeing Netflix

Friday, Feb. 18 on Netflix

This important documentary is about how pressure from Wall Street and a negligent corporate culture led to airplane manufacturer Boeing putting an unsafe plane, the 737 MAX, on the market, which led to two crashes and 346 deaths in the span of a few months in 2018 and 2019. It's an American story of greed and corporate malfeasance and the quest for justice, as the family members of the victims take on one of the world's largest corporations. If you feel like getting enraged, this doc will do it. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Texas Chainsaw Massacre Yana Blajeva

Friday, Feb. 18 on Netflix

The long-running slasher franchise gets revived once again for the latest incarnation, a direct sequel to the 1974 original in the vein of the 2018 Halloween. In Texas Chainsaw Massacre (the missing "The" differentiates it from previous Texas Chainsaw Massacres), a group of hip young city folk arrive in Harlow, Texas, to gentrify it. Chainsaw-wielding madman Leatherface and his family aren't interested. But they are interested in killing people. When Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouéré, who replaces the original Hardesty, Marilyn Burns, who died in 2014), the only survivor of Leatherface's original spree 50 years earlier, learns of Leatherface's re-emergence, she sets out for revenge. This is the first time Netflix has put out a horror franchise film as an original, so that alone makes it notable. It won't be better than the original Texas Chain Saw Massacre, but it probably won't be worse than The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Lauren Cohan, The Walking Dead Josh Stringer/AMC

Season 11 midseason premiere Sunday, Feb. 20 at 9/8c on AMC

The zombie institution returns for the second installment of its three-part final season (the first part debuted last year, and the series finale is coming later this year). In this run of episodes, Alexandria formally meets the Commonwealth, the advanced colony whose fate will become entwined with the remnants of Rick Grimes' group as the show nears its end. But before that, tensions between Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), which have been simmering all season, will have to resolve, one way or another. Maggie has grown increasingly ruthless since Negan killed her husband, Glenn (Steven Yeun), all those years ago, so Negan better watch his back. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Kelly Jenrette and Geffri Maya, All American: Homecoming Bill Inoshita/The CW

All American: Homecoming

Series premiere Monday, Feb. 21 at 9/8c on The CW

Where All American chronicles (among other things) the ups and downs of high school football, its brand new spin-off, All American: Homecoming, is all about college tennis. The story centers around a protagonist All American fans will be familiar with: Geffri Maya's Simone, who experiences a culture shock as she adjusts to life in Chicago, pursues her athletic dreams, and explores the new freedoms that come along with early young adulthood. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Cat Burglar Netflix

Tuesday on Netflix

Netflix is trying to get this whole "interactive TV" thing right, and though it has had some success so far (I still maintain that Black Mirror's "Bandersnatch" was an impressive feat, but people expected too much), most of it has been a gimmick that didn't pay off. But keep 'em coming, I say! This animated and interactive special, drawn in the style of animation legend Tex Avery, follows a cat trying to nick items from a museum and the security dog that must stop him. The interactivity comes in the form of trivia questions at the bottom, and supposedly if you answer them correctly, the cat has a better chance to steal art, and if you don't, the cat meets a gruesome fate. The trailer promises plenty of different paths, and given that this is from the creators of Black Mirror, I wouldn't rule out something truly odd happening if you go the right way. -Tim Surette [Trailer]





RECENTLY RELEASED



AI Love You Netflix

AI Love You

Tuesday, Feb. 15 on Netflix

Full disclosure: I'm putting this in here because there's nothing new of particular interest coming out on this day. But I'm also putting this on here because it's a movie about a building that falls in love with a woman! The Thai sci-fi romance follows an apartment building's artificial intelligence as it zaps itself into a human's body for a shot at love with one of its tenants. It's like Her except Thai and the AI eventually ends up in a cute guy. How is this coming out the day after Valentine's Day? -Tim Surette [Trailer]

