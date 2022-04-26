The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Paramount+'s The Offer, Ozark Season 4 Part 2

Do you consider yourself to be a delusional person? That's a big question, but I promise that even if the answer is yes, you're probably not even half as delusional as the subjects of Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship, MTV's latest Catfish-esque show about people whose partners are hiding their relationships. Be with people who respect you, we beg! Oh, did you not come to TV Guide for romantic advice? OK, fine, we'll just tell you what else is premiering this week: There's The Offer on Paramount+, a show about the making of a little indie movie called The Godfather, and Under the Banner of Heaven, which stars Andrew Garfield as a Mormon detective, but most importantly there's Ozark, which is back for the second half of its final season on Friday.

Our list of editors' picks for the week of April 26-May 3 is below, but if that's not enough and you're looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, sign up for our free, spam-free Watch This Now newsletter that delivers the best TV show picks straight to your inbox. You can also look at our massive collection of recommendations, as well as our list of suggestions for what to watch next based on shows you already like.

Top Streaming Deals This Week — Save on Epix, Roku, Echo Dot, Fire TV, and More

THE BEST SHOW TO WATCH TONIGHT

Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship MTV

Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship

Series premieres Tuesday, April 26 at 9/8c on MTV

Side pieces, get in here! MTV's newest docuseries, which feels like a spiritual successor to Catfish, is about people who are in relationships in which their partner isn't exactly advertising that they're in a relationship with them. When one man says that his supposed girlfriend doesn't even follow him on social, hosts Travis Mills and Rahne Jones nearly pass away. Oh, you know it's going to be DRAMATIC, especially when they confront their partners with a whole camera crew in tow. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK

Ben Foster and Peter Sarsgaard, The Survivor Jessica Kourkounis/HBO

Wednesday, April 27 at 8/7c on HBO and HBO Max

Ben Foster is stepping into the ring in The Survivor. The Barry Levinson-directed film, which is timing its release to Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day), is based on the true story of Harry Haft, an Auschwitz survivor who was forced to compete in gladiatorial boxing matches against his fellow prisoners for the Nazis' entertainment. Haft, played here with incredible depth by Foster, returned to boxing after the war, taking on the sport's headliners in the hopes of tracking down the woman he loved and lost. Peter Sarsgaard, Vicky Krieps, Billy Magnussen, John Leguizamo, and Danny DeVito also star. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Miles Teller and Juno Temple, The Offer Nicole Wilder/Paramount+

Series premieres Thursday, April 28 on Paramount+

The Godfather, a little movie directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, turns 50 this year. There's been a lot of fanfare surrounding its birthday (I recently went to a packed screening of it at my local AMC, for example, and also there was that moment at the Oscars no one really focused on), making the release of The Offer perfectly timed. The Offer is neither a reboot nor remake of the original movie (thankfully), but a dramatization how The Godfather got made, which was famously a very difficult and dramatic process. The series is based on computer programmer-turned-producer Albert Ruddy's account of how it all went down, and it stars Miles Teller, Colin Hanks, Matthew Goode, and Juno Temple. Fun fact: There's a whole movie, separate from The Offer but also about the making of The Godfather, in development right now, set to star Oscar Isaac and Jake Gyllenhaal. -Allison Picurro [Trailer | Review]



Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven Michelle Faye/FX

Series premieres Thursday, April 28 on Hulu

It's Andrew Garfield season, baby. He may have lost the Oscar to Will Smith (although Garfield arguably should've won one years ago; feel free to DM me on Twitter if you're interested in hearing my thoughts on his performance in The Social Network), but what does that matter when he has a new TV show coming out? The series, inspired by John Krakauer's 2003 true crime book, stars Garfield as a detective investigating the 1984 murder of a woman (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby in suburban Utah. His own Mormon faith is tested as the case leads to him uncovering dark secrets about the Church of LDS. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Angelique Cabral and Rosa Salazar, Undone Amazon Studios

Season 2 premieres Friday, April 29 on Prime Video

This month sees the release of not one but two Season 2s of dramedies about generational trauma and time travel. The first was Netflix's Russian Doll on April 20, and the second is Undone, Amazon's superior animated series starring Rosa Salazar and Bob Odenkirk. Season 2 finds Alma (Salazar) and her sister Becca (Angelique Cabral) going back in time thanks to Becca's ability to enter memories in an attempt to help their mother, who's hiding a secret that's eating away at her. Undone remains a technically impressive (the show is animated through a process where live-action footage is essentially painted over) and emotionally potent show that fans of adult animation will obsess over. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie Suzanne Tenner/NETFLIX

Season 7, Part 2 premieres Friday, April 29 on Netflix

Netflix's longest-running show ever comes to a close after seven seasons and 94 episodes. Dolly Parton guest-stars, forming a Voltron of outspoken, iconic women over 75 with stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. Netflix probably won't ever make a scripted live-action show that runs for seven seasons again, so this is truly the end of an era. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Julia Garner, Ozark Netflix

Season 4, Part 2 premieres Friday, April 29 on Netflix

Netflix's Emmy-winning crime drama returns for its final run of episodes, and buddy, if you didn't realize it before, Ozark should be called The Ruth Langmore Show. Julia Garner's smart young redneck crook is on a warpath as the second half of the final season picks up. She's trying to get revenge on newly ascended cartel power player Javi (Alfonso Herrera) for what he did to her cousin Wyatt (Charlie Tahan), which once again puts her at odds with her nemesis Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney). The Byrdes are trying to get out of their criminal life in the Ozarks and go back to Chicago, which doesn't sit well with Ruth, since everything she's lost comes back to her involvement with them. And if Ruth decides she's gonna go after them, the Byrdes might not be able to wriggle out of it like they always do. The cartel, the FBI, the Kansas City mafia, and all of the Byrdes' other enemies put together are nothing compared to a pissed-off and determined Ruth Langmore. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Elisabeth Moss and Wagner Moura, Shining Girls Apple TV+

Series premieres Friday, April 29 on Apple TV+

Somewhere underneath Elisabeth Moss's innocent exterior is a goth girl with a love for the morbid. Following dark roles in The Handmaid's Tale, Top of the Lake, and The Invisible Man, things don't get any cheerier in Shining Girls, in which she plays a woman working at the Chicago Sun-Times who is hunting down a serial killer (Jamie Bell) who previously carved her up. The twist here is that she finds herself slipping through different realities — multiverse? wormhole? extreme practical joke? — with the only real constant being the killer and the case. Wagner Moura plays the reporter helping her, and Chris Chalk plays a Times photographer who is also someone a lot closer to her, at least in one reality. Moss is her usual excellent self, Bell is certifiably creepy, and it checks all the boxes for being a competent murder mystery. Plus, Leonardo DiCaprio produced it! -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Vanessa Bayer, I Love That for You Tony Rivetti Jr./SHOWTIME

Series premieres Sunday, May 1 at 8:30/7:30c on Showtime

Saturday Night Live veteran Vanessa Bayer created and stars in this dark comedy about an untalented home shopping network host who says she has cancer in order to keep from getting fired. The thing is, she really did have cancer when she was a kid, but she doesn't now. It's loosely inspired by Bayer's own experience with childhood leukemia. Bayer is incredible at playing characters whose cheerful disposition only draws more attention to the pain and sadness they think they're hiding, so this is the perfect use of her talents. The cast also includes Molly Shannon, Jenifer Lewis, and Matt Rogers. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy CNN

Season 2 premieres Sunday, May 1 at 9/8c on CNN

Actor Stanley Tucci's sleeper hit food travel show Searching for Italy returns for a second season, after winning the Emmy for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series for Season 1. The show follows the Italian American Big Night star as he gets his Anthony Bourdain on all over the Boot, getting in touch with his heritage through food. I wish I were Stanley Tucci. But alas, I'm an Irish American with a full head of hair. -Liam Mathews



Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele, Spring Awakening: Those You've Known HBO

Spring Awakening: Those You've Known

Tuesday, May 3 at 9/8c on HBO and HBO Max

Hello to my fellow Spring Awakening fans, it's finally our time. No, we're not getting the long-rumored (or threatened, depending on how you feel about film adaptations of beloved musicals) movie, but this just might be better. The Tony-winning rock musical about sheltered German teens in the 1890s exploring their sexuality turns 15 this year, and the entire original Broadway cast — including Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele, and John Gallagher Jr. — got back together for a reunion concert to celebrate. We'll see that concert in this documentary, which also looks at the musical's legacy. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]





RECENTLY RELEASED



Jon Bernthal, We Own This City Paul Schiraldi/HBO

Series premiered Monday, April 25 on HBO, HBO Max

You probably don't need us to tell you how good The Wire is, but you might need us to tell you that David Simon, the guy who made The Wire, has a new show coming out. He's going back to Baltimore for this limited series, which is based on the true story of the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department's Gun Trace Task Force, exposing the corruption going on under the surface (which is a theme that should sound very familiar to anyone who's seen The Wire). Jon Bernthal, Jamie Hector, and Josh Charles star. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

