The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Hulu's Pam & Tommy and CBS's Celebrity Big Brother

Punxsutawney Phil gets all the attention today, but did you know that if Netflix's Ted Sarandos walks out his front door and sees his shadow, he'll order three more seasons of Tiger King? Let's hope it's a cloudy day! You're gonna get the feeling of Groundhog Day with some of our picks of what to watch this week, with new editions of old favorites like CBS's Celebrity Big Brother, Netflix's Sweet Magnolias and Love Is Blind, and the ultimate déjà vu, another round of Olympics! For those who want to break out of the loop, there are new shows like Amazon Prime Video's Reacher, Netflix's improv comedy Murderville, and the show everyone will be talking about, Hulu's Pam & Tommy.

THE BEST SHOWS TO WATCH TONIGHT



Lily James and Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy Erin Simkin/Hulu

First three episodes premiere Wednesday, Feb. 2 on Hulu

One of the internet's first celebrity scandals gets dramatized — and exploited — in Hulu's Pam & Tommy, a new miniseries about the frenzied events surrounding the 1995 leak of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's sex tape. Lily James stars as Anderson alongside Sebastian Stan as Lee. They're both made up to look uncannily like the real thing, and James in particular gives a mesmerizing performance that's one of the only reasons we might recommend watching this show. The other reason, frankly, is just that you have to see this one to believe it. But don't go in expecting vindication for Pamela Anderson, who isn't involved with or supportive of the series. Don't go in expecting a consistent tone, either. As TV Guide's Allison Picurro puts it in her review, Pam & Tommy might give you whiplash: "The series vacillates in tone, trying all at once to be a crime thriller, a raunchy sex comedy, a critique of the media, and a reflection on a very famous woman's inner turmoil." Still, it's a spectacle. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer | Review]



Julie Chen, Celebrity Big Brother Monty Brinton/CBS

Season 3 premieres Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 8/7c on CBS

For the first time in three years, Celebrity Big Brother is back to completely consume CBS's entire February lineup, which is perfect if you're not into the NFL or the Olympics or this year's new midseason shows. This IS your Super Bowl. From Feb. 2 to Feb. 23, you can watch C-list celebrities do Big Brother challenges four to five nights a week (head here for the listings), then presumably emerge changed, knowing things you can never unlearn. And that's culture. This season's houseguests include Todrick Hall, Teddi Mellencamp, Chris Kattan, Chris Kirkpatrick, Carson Kressley, and Lamar Odom. -Kelly Connolly





THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK



Will Arnett and Kumail Nanjiani, Murderville Lara Solanki/Netflix

Series premiere Thursday, Feb. 3 on Netflix

Do you like improv comedy? That's not necessarily a prerequisite to watching Murderville, but it should be something you at least kind of enjoy if you plan on watching. The new series stars Will Arnett as a mustachioed detective who, in every episode, has to solve a new murder with the help of a rotating door of celebrity partners, who are playing themselves and aren't given a script. (Conan O'Brien, Kumail Nanjiani, Marshawn Lynch, and Sharon Stone are among them.) They improvise their way through the cases beside a straight-faced Arnett, giggling all the way. With this and The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, it seems like Netflix is going hard into the parody show genre in 2022. -Allison Picurro [Trailer | Review]



The logo of the Beijing 2022 games seen at The National Cross-Country Skiing Centre Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Friday, Feb. 4 at 8/7c on NBC

The 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing start Friday with the parade of competitors and the lighting of the torch. You can watch them live and uncut at 6:30 a.m. ET on NBC, or you could wait and watch the rebroadcast at the more civilized time of 8 p.m. ET. It's the Olympics. If you've seen the Olympics before — and you just saw them a few months ago, as the postponed 2020 Summer Olympics took place in 2021 — you know what to expect from the Opening Ceremony: grand spectacle, fireworks, and lots of waving. -Liam Mathews



Alan Ritchson, Reacher Prime Video

Friday, Feb. 4 on Amazon Prime Video

Fans of author Lee Child's head-butting smartass private investigator Jack Reacher are happy with big lug Alan Ritchson's casting as Reacher, who in the novels is described as a jacked, blond, 6'5" guy, which is not at all how you'd describe Tom Cruise, who played him in a pair of Jack Reacher movies last decade. With Bosch, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, and now Reacher, Prime Video has dedicated itself to being the foremost destination for TV adaptations of dad-beloved paperback thrillers. If you like either of those aforementioned other shows, you'll want to check out Reacher. It's about Reacher (just Reacher, never "Jack" or "Mr. Reacher") trying to solve a murder in a small Southern town, alongside local cops Roscoe Conklin (Willa Fitzgerald) and Oscar Finley (Malcolm Goodwin). -Liam Mathews [Trailer | Review]



Sweet Magnolias Netflix

Season 2 premieres Friday, Feb. 4 on Netflix

Netflix's wholesome Southern drama finally returns for its long-awaited second season of friendship and margaritas. In Season 2, we return to Serenity, South Carolina, to catch up with Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley), who are all facing challenges in their relationships, careers, and family lives, like dealing with the fallout from Maddie's son Kyle's (Logan Allen) car accident. My mom loves this show, and my dad pretends to not love it but will always sit down and watch all the way to the end when an episode is on and be like, "He's not right for her. She should be with the other guy." -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Niecy Nash, Claws TNT

Series finale Sunday, Feb. 6 at 9/8c on TNT

The final episode of TNT's endearingly kooky crime dramedy will find nail salon owner-turned-drug queenpin Desna Simms (Niecy Nash) trying once and for all to save herself and the women who work for her from the DEA and the Husser crime family. We don't expect everyone will survive. The episode is called "Mercy," though, so maybe our favorites will be OK. Or maybe the title is ironic. We'll see. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Joseph Sikora, Power Book IV: Force Starz

Power Book IV: Force

Series premiere Sunday, Feb. 6 at 9:15/8:15c on Starz

The third Power spin-off in three years follows fan-favorite character Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) after the events of the original series. Like Al Capone before him, he's leaving New York for Chicago for new illegal opportunities. Tommy's unique position as someone who can straddle the color divide in the extremely segregated city puts him at an advantage to unite and conquer the Black and Irish crews and become the city's most powerful drug dealer. With all the spin-offs, there's a bit more Power supply than demand at the moment, but people love Tommy, so this one might break through in a way that Ghost and Raising Kanan haven't. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Love Is Blind Japan Netflix

Love Is Blind: Japan

Series premiere Tuesday, Feb. 8 on Netflix

Love Is Blind became a quarantine hit after its February 2020 release, but the reality show — in which singles try to find a connection without seeing each other — has been dry since then. By comparison, Too Hot to Handle, Netflix's horniest dating show, premiered in April 2020 and has already aired three seasons. Following a Brazilian version, Love Is Blind gets its second international edition courtesy of Japan before the flagship edition comes back for Season 2 on Feb. 11, but Love Is Blind: Japan should be different enough from the American version to excuse the questionable scheduling. For one, Japanese culture lends itself to the earnestness that the series is trying to capture, and second, the sets and destinations look ramped up from Season 1 of the U.S. version; for example, when the couples see each other for the first time, they do so under dazzling cherry blossoms. From there, it's the usual mix of heartbreak and burgeoning love as the couples decide whether or not to get married. Reality TV, ladies and gentlemen! -Tim Surette [Trailer]





RECENTLY RELEASED



Laila Lockhart, Gabby's Dollhouse Netflix

Season 4 available Tuesday, Feb. 1 on Netflix

Parents with young kids stuck at home: Relief arrives in the form of the adorable Gabby, a feline-loving girl with a boundless imagination and a magical dollhouse that transports her to another world. What I love about this show is that 1) it has a ton of cats — both real and animated — in it and 2) it has plenty of easy DIY crafts and walkthroughs in it to keep viewers actively occupied. Disclaimer: Gabby's Dollhouse is clearly aimed at girls who love cats, so your mileage may vary, but it worked wonders on my daughter. -Tim Surette



Brie Bella, The Real Dirty Dancing Antony Platt/FOX

The Real Dirty Dancing

Series premiered Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 9/8c on Fox

Is it summer already? No, but it will feel like summer on TV when this throwaway reality competition — the kind of show usually reserved for the months when networks air harebrained garbage — premieres. Moved up in the schedule to replace the drama Monarch, which was moved to the fall, The Real Dirty Dancing takes celebrities like Corbin Bleu, WWE vet Brie Bella, and Backstreet Boy Howie Dorough and pairs them up to reenact signature dance moves from the cult '80s film. It's shot on location at Virginia's Mountain Lake Lodge, where the movie was filmed, and yep, someone is gonna have to do the infamous lift. -Tim Surette

