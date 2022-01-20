The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Ozark Season 4, Single Drunk Female

If you like cool stories and talking to strangers, you're in luck: There's a new show out today about ordinary Joes (not to be confused with NBC drama Ordinary Joe) telling comedians their wildest true stories while other comedians reenact the tales. It's called Peacock's True Story with Ed and Randall, and it's hosted by Ed Helms and the great Randall Park, so you know it's good. The other big new show of the day, Freeform's Single Drunk Female, is a comedy (but not a flippant one) about a young woman working on her sobriety. Later in the week, two of TV's hottest more-money-more-problems shows are back: Netflix's Ozark returns for the first half of its final season on Friday, and Season 6 of Showtime's Billions premieres Sunday. It's followed on Monday by even more money, this time old money, on HBO's new period drama The Gilded Age.

Adam Pally, True Story with Ed and Randall Richie Knapp/Peacock

Series premiere Thursday, Jan. 20 on Peacock

There's so much TV out there that in less than two months, two completely different shows named True Story will have premiered: Kevin Hart's Netflix drama about a comedian who gets in a lot of trouble, and Peacock's comedy that tells stories from regular people. However, only one of them is actually true and actually good, and Kevin Hart ain't in it. In Peacock's True Story with Ed & Randall, Ed Helms and Randall Park host what amounts to Drunk History without the booze, with some of your favorite comedians in re-enactments of bizarre tales — like a man recounting how he snuck into the Super Bowl to watch his beloved Steelers and ended up taking a shower with the team — told by the actual participants. It's dumb fun. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Sofia Black-D'Elia, Single Drunk Female Freeform/Elizabeth Sisson

Series premiere Thursday, Jan. 20 at 10/9c on Freeform, Friday on Hulu

Freeform's new series follows a young woman (Sofia Black-D'Elia) whose struggles with alcohol force her back home to confront sobriety. While this sounds like a downer, Single Drunk Female is a comedy, albeit one that takes its subject matter very seriously (think CBS's Mom). The show is getting good reviews, particularly for Black-D'Elia's performance and the way it handles the challenge of staying sober, which is sourced from creator Simone Finch's own battle with alcoholism (she wrote the series during her journey). Touching and funny, this one's a pleasant surprise. -Tim Surette [Trailer]





Amir Jadidi, A Hero Amir Hossein Shojaei

Friday, Jan. 21 on Amazon Prime Video

The latest movie from Iranian filmmaker and two-time Oscar-winner Asghar Farhadi is this tense morality tale that's getting rave reviews from critics. It follows a man (Amir Jadidi) whose debt has landed him in jail, but a chance discovery of some gold coins while on furlough turns him into a national hero when he decides to return the bag of coins to its rightful owner. But beneath this seeming act of altruism lie questions of the man's true intentions. If you can't wait for this to stream at home, it was released in theaters earlier this month. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Albert Rutecki and Sosie Bacon, As We See It Ali Goldstein/Amazon Studios

Friday, Jan. 21 on Amazon Prime Video

Jason Katims, creator of Friday Night Lights and Parenthood, has another hit on his hands — as in hit you right in the feels — with this heartfelt dramedy series. As We See It follows the struggles and triumphs of Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), three twentysomething roommates who are on the autism spectrum (the actors all identify as being on the spectrum as well), as well as their aide Mandy (Sosie Bacon), who helps them navigate jobs, dating, and their relationships with each other. It's a show that will make you laugh in one scene and cry in another, and depicts something rarely seen on television — the lives of adults on the autism spectrum — with dignity and authenticity. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, Ozark Netflix

Season 4, Part 1 premieres Friday, Jan. 21 on Netflix

Netflix's crowd-pleasing crime thriller returns with the first half of its extended final season. These seven episodes find Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) doing all the unsavory stuff they always have to do to keep their heads above water, but this time, they're not just laundering money, they're laundering cartel boss Omar Navarro (Felix Solis) himself, as he wants to move to America as a free man. Can Marty and Wendy bribe, threaten, and blackmail enough people into completing their assignment? Maybe — if all the headaches they're dealing with at home, like their teenage son Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) taking a job laundering money for Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) and Darlene Snell (Lisa Emery), don't cause their whole house of cards to come crashing down. There's no TV family more stressful than the Byrdes. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Lauren Ambrose, Rupert Grint, Nell Tiger Free, and Toby Kebbell, Servant Apple TV+

Season 3 premieres Friday, Jan. 21 on Apple TV+

This absolutely bugged-out psychological thriller from executive producer M. Night Shyamalan is one of the most unique and underrated series on TV. It will get under your skin and stay there. At the start of Season 1, the premise was that a couple grieving the loss of their infant son hired a nanny, Leanne (Nell Tiger Free), to care for the realistic doll the mother, Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose), was treating as if it were a real baby. But then, miraculously, the baby was real. Or was it? Does Leanne have supernatural powers that are somehow related to the cult she grew up in? Or are they all crazy? Season 3 gets deeper into the cult stuff. If you haven't watched Servant yet, I highly recommend you get caught up before the Season 3 premiere, which isn't hard to do, as episodes top out at around 35 minutes. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Paul Giamatti and Corey Stoll, Billions Jeff Neumann/SHOWTIME

Season 6 premieres Sunday, Jan. 23 at 9/8c on Showtime

Showtime's twisty finance drama is reinventing itself in Season 6, with Corey Stoll taking over for Damian Lewis as Chuck Rhoades' (Paul Giamatti) nemesis. With Axe (Lewis) on the lam, Axe Capital is now Thomas Prince Capital, with Stoll's snaky private equity guy sitting in Axe's old seat. He's set his sights on bringing the Olympics to New York City, which will make him even richer. Meanwhile, Attorney General Rhoades has set his sights on the entire billionaire class, and he's going after all of them to get to Prince, and whipping up public furor against them. Chuck's a populist now! We're not sure how the show will survive the loss of Damian Lewis, but we do know that the hyper-precise, hyper-referential dialogue will still be fully sauced, and that's enough to keep us watching. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Harry Richardson, Louisa Jacobson, and Taissa Farmiga, The Gilded Age Alison Rosa/HBO

Series premiere Monday, Jan. 24 at 9/8c on HBO, HBO Max

If you're into period dramas in general and Downton Abbey specifically, you're probably going to be into The Gilded Age, a new HBO series from Downton creator Julian Fellowes. And if you're not usually a fan of that kind of thing, you might be after you see this cast list. It's got Carrie Coon! It's got Christine Baranski! It's got Cynthia Nixon! And it's got a lineup of recurring and guest stars that reads like a who's who of Broadway, including Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara, Donna Murphy, and Michael Cerveris. NEW YORK, BABY! I think I love period dramas now. Anyway, the plot, if it matters, revolves around a pair of old-money sisters (Baranski and Nixon) warring with their new-money neighbor (Coon) in 1880s New York City. Everybody raise a pinky. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Alan Tudyk, Resident Alien James Dittiger/SYFY

Season 2 premieres Wednesday, Jan. 26 on SYFY

Time to whip up a t-shirt that says "Alan Tudyk was one of TV Guide's favorite performers of 2021 — find out why!" on the back. Tudyk stars in SYFY's underrated Resident Alien as the titular alien himself, an extraterrestrial in disguise as small-town doctor Harry Vanderspeigle, whose disgust with all things human makes for some of the best physical comedy on TV. But his quest to destroy the world is hitting a roadblock in Season 2 as he starts to warm up to (some of) the people around him. Horrifying! Guest stars this season include Linda Hamilton, Alex Borstein, and Nathan Fillion as the voice of an octopus. Watch this show already. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]





Too Hot to Handle Tom Dymond/Netflix

Season 3 released Wednesday, Jan. 19 on Netflix

This might be hard to hear, but you need to know: Too Hot to Handle is on its third season. And it's only released one season per calendar year. When I first read the words "Too Hot to Handle Season 3," I thought for sure we were dealing with another Queer Eye situation, and Netflix was just churning out reality TV seasons at a pace that would make executives swan dive into a Scrooge McDuck money pit. But the first season of Too Hot to Handle dropped in April 2020, followed by Season 2 in June 2021, meaning we've actually just been in this pandemic long enough for three full seasons of the worst-best bad show to watch during a pandemic. A Netflix reality series about hot people trying not to make out with each other is making me spiral. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

