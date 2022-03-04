The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Outlander Season 6 Premiere, Adam McKay's Lakers Series Winning Time

Yeah, sure, Outlander returns for Season 6 on Sunday. And fine, Adam McKay's basketball series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty also premieres on Sunday. Sunday this, Sunday that — I get it, but I want to use this space to talk about a cause that's very important to me: Colin Farrell's career. This weekend does in fact belong to him, because as of Friday, he has two movies out for our enjoyment: one in which he plays a sad mustachioed dad who pals around with robots (After Yang, which you can watch from the comfort of your home), and one in which he's hidden under enough layers of prosthetics to render him entirely unrecognizable (The Batman, which you have to venture out to a movie theater to see). Later in the week week, Renée Zellweger decided to get into the Farrell spirit by wearing prosthetics for her first network TV role in The Thing About Pam, which premieres Tuesday. We're all choosing to celebrate him in different ways, and I think that's great.

Fresh

Friday, March 4 on Hulu

It's not really a spoiler to say that this movie starts out as a romantic comedy and then turns into a horror movie a half-hour in, because that's the whole thing of it. I just won't tell you what happens, other than to say Sebastian Stan gets his Patrick Bateman on. It's the debut film from promising director Mimi Cave, and it stars Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones as a young woman who's sick of online dating. She meets a charming man in a grocery store, and after they quickly hit it off, she agrees to go away with him to a remote cabin for a weekend. You can guess how it goes. The cinematographer is Midsommar's Pawel Pogorzelski, who's very good at shooting visually striking, gruesome horror. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



After Yang

Friday, March 4 at 9/8c on Showtime (also in theaters)

If you tell me Colin Farrell is starring in a movie where his face isn't obscured by ridiculous prosthetics, consider me already interested. This sci-fi family drama is set in a world where highly intelligent, human-looking robots watch over young kids, functioning as live-in babysitters for families. Farrell stars as Jake, the father of a girl (Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja) whose beloved android, Yang (Justin H. Min), starts to malfunction, spurring Jake to search tirelessly for a way to fix him. After Yang is Kogonada's first feature since his moving, ruminative romance Columbus was released back in 2017, and he's once again pulling double duty as director and writer, two things he's incredibly good at. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

Series premiere Sunday, March 6 at 9/8c on HBO and HBO Max

Executive producer Adam McKay's series about the flashy and dominant '80s incarnation of the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team is mired in controversy before the public has seen a single episode. The real people it depicts, including still extremely famous and influential ones like Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, have spoken out against it, and McKay admitted that he ruined his friendship with his former creative partner Will Ferrell over casting John C. Reilly, who plays team owner Jerry Buss, instead of Ferrell without telling him. But the real controversial thing once people see it will be the way it's shot, which is alternately made to look like an old film reel or a movie from the '70s. It's a bold choice, but bold choices are what Adam McKay makes. Another bold choice? Casting Adrien Brody to cast legendary coach Pat Riley. Maybe it's just me, but I'm always surprised when Adrien Brody pops up in something. Not because he's not a good actor, but just because he's so unmistakably Adrien Brody. -Liam Mathews [Trailer | Review]



Outlander

Season 6 premiere Sunday, March 6 at 9/8c on Starz

The fan-favorite time-travel romance drama returns after an interminable two-year break, adapting Diana Gabaldon's sixth Outlander novel, A Breath of Snow and Ashes. This season, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) are living in North Carolina as the American Revolution reaches their peaceful cabin, with Jamie under pressure to fight on behalf of King George. Hang on, folks, the Droughtlander is almost over. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Shining Vale

Series premiere Sunday, March 6 at 10:21/9:21c on Starz

If "The Haunting of Hill House, but with jokes" sounds like your cup of tea, great news! They made that show. Starz's horror comedy Shining Vale follows a fractured family looking for a fresh start in a small town, where they move into a dusty old mansion that's hiding a sordid history — and is probably haunted. It's not a new story, but the cast livens it up a bit. Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear play the not-so-happy couple, Dickinson's Gus Birney and Pen15's Dylan Gage play their kids, and Mira Sorvino plays a ghost (!), alongside a cast that also includes Merrin Dungey and Judith Light. Shining Vale also has great credentials behind the scenes; it was co-created by Jeff Astrof (who also co-created the underrated Trial & Error) and Catastrophe's Sharon Horgan. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer | Review]





The Thing About Pam

Series premiere Tuesday, March 8 at 10/9c on NBC; Wednesday on Hulu

It's always a cause for celebration when an Oscar-winning A-lister slums it on television, so put the bubbly on ice for Renée Zellweger's first leading role on a broadcast television show, courtesy of NBC's limited true-crime series The Thing About Pam. However, you may not immediately recognize her as she throws on a "fat suit" and prosthetic makeup to play Pam Hupp, a convicted murderer, giant plastic cup of soda enthusiast, and the subject of the popular Dateline podcast of the same name. Zellweger's not the only one undergoing an interesting physical transformation for the miniseries; Judy Greer and Josh Duhamel sport some pretty wild-looking wigs for their parts. Yep, it's looking like that kind of show. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



The Andy Warhol Diaries

Wednesday, March 9 on Netflix

The first thing you should know about The Andy Warhol Diaries is that it's narrated by... AI Andy Warhol. The new Netflix docuseries, produced by Ryan Murphy, scrutinizes the inscrutable artist's inner life with the help of his posthumously published memoirs, which are "read" by a digital reproduction of Warhol's voice. Unlike some other recent deployments of this tech, here the deepfake voice is fully approved by The Andy Warhol Foundation and seems like something he'd probably get a kick out of, unless he'd hate it. Watch the six-part series and decide for yourself. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Good Trouble

Season 4A premiere Wednesday, March 9 at 10/9c on Freeform; Thursday on Hulu

Calling all twentysomethings (and twentysomethings at heart): It's time to get back into trouble with Callie (Maia Mitchell), Mariana (Cierra Ramirez), and the rest of the Coterie. The latest season of Good Trouble left us hanging, as Callie's courtroom dream sequence pushed her to question what she really wants her life to look like. She heads into Season 4 with some major decisions on her plate. Meanwhile, Mariana is adding spying to her resume. That's young adulthood for you! You seriously won't want to miss this season. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Bust Down

Series premiere Thursday, March 10 on Peacock

Good for Chris Redd, who continues his reign as NBCUniversal's golden boy with his latest series. Bust Down is a true hangout comedy about a group of friends — played by Redd, Sam Jay, Langston Kerman, and Jak Knight — working dead-end jobs at a casino in Indiana, living seemingly monotonous existences until they accidentally get themselves in deep with some casino bosses. Its very irreverent trailer made me laugh, which is such a rarity that I have to take it as a sign of fun things to come, and at only six episodes it's a quick watch that won't take up too much of your time. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]





The Dropout

First three episodes premiered Thursday, March 3 on Hulu

Amanda Seyfried dons so very many black turtlenecks to play disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in this limited series about the rise and fall of the infamous startup that was never really much of anything. It takes us back to the beginning, when Holmes was an idealistic Stanford dropout who entered the tech world with the bold idea of trying to disrupt the blood testing industry by inventing a machine that could get accurate tests from incredibly small amounts of blood, and managed to rope some very rich people into her plan. And, well, we all know how that worked out! The show has the unenviable task of trying to dramatize an already incredibly bizarre scandal, and it never really gets as weird as it should, but at the end of the day, this is a story that has to be seen to be believed. Just don't go in expecting Seyfried to quite ever reach the confounding depths of the real Holmes' infamous baritone voice. The first three episodes will premiere on Hulu at once, with future episodes being released weekly. -Allison Picurro [Trailer | Review]



Joe vs. Carole

Series premiered Thursday, March 3 on Peacock

Fun fact: There was almost a world where we got to see Kate McKinnon's take on Elizabeth Holmes. Instead, McKinnon dropped out of The Dropout and dropped in on Joe vs. Carole, Amanda Seyfried replaced McKinnon as Holmes, and now both shows are premiering on the same day, on different streaming platforms. Fascinating stuff! Anyway, remember Tiger King? It's back, kind of, but now it's on Peacock. Here, the explosive feud between eccentric animal activist Carole Baskin (McKinnon) and eccentric tiger enthusiast Joe Exotic (John Cameron Mitchell, in a pretty inspired bit of casting) is dramatized, and the show seeks to dig deep into the people under the flashy clothes. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Our Flag Means Death

First three episodes premiered Thursday, March 3 on HBO Max

Taika Waititi executive produces this series about Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), a British aristocrat who leaves his life as a member of high society behind to become a pirate. It's a strong and silly premise for a silly comedy with an excellent cast that includes Waititi himself, Rory Kinnear, and Kristian Nairn. Don't go in expecting it to be the kind of show to explore the depth of its characters, but if you like watching Darby do the thing he has become so adept at (playing blissfully incompetent clowns) you'll probably get a few laughs out of it. -Allison Picurro [Trailer | Review]



The Tourist

Series premiered Thursday, March 3 on HBO Max

Not to be confused with the terrible 2010 Angelina Jolie-Johnny Depp movie of the same name, The Tourist stars Jamie Dornan as a British guy who wakes up after a car accident to find himself in an Australian hospital, suffering from amnesia. He can't remember his own name, let alone what happened to him or how he ended up where he is. As he tries to piece together his identity, he's pursued by mysterious, dangerous people from his past, and it's a race against time to see whether they'll catch up to him before his memory returns. It's a super engaging thriller that was met with great reviews when it first premiered on the BBC earlier this year. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

