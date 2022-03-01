The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Outlander Season 6 Premiere, State of the Union

Whoopi Goldberg once memorably said about marriage, "I don't want somebody in my house." Everyone with roommates will be saying the same after watching Netflix's latest true crime series, Worst Roommate Ever. It's pretty entertaining, but be sure to pause the show when Joe Biden addresses the nation this evening in his State of the Union address. Looking ahead to the rest of the week, the Oscar-nominated Japanese drama Drive My Car makes its streaming premiere, Amanda Seyfried plays Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout, and Outlander returns for Season 6. Also, somewhere in the middle of all of that, you're going to have to dig into your repressed 2020/2021 memories of Tiger King to watch Kate McKinnon play Carole Baskin in Joe vs. Carole.

Our list of editors' picks for the week of March 1-March 7 is below



THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH TONIGHT



Worst Roommate Ever Netflix

Season 1 available Tuesday, March 1 on Netflix

Now here's a true crime docuseries specifically designed to freak out my demographic: people with roommates. Based on a viral 2018 New York Magazine article, Worst Roommate Ever is actually about four of the worst roommates ever, detailing four separate stories about seemingly harmless roommates who turned hostile, dangerous, and, in some cases, violent. This one's got con artists and killers, so it's like a lot of Netflix's true crime shows rolled into one. It might make you want to live alone. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Joe Biden delivering the State of the Union 2021 Caroline Brehman - Pool/Getty Images

State of the Union

Tuesday, March 1 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on all major news networks

If you enjoy Sundance TV's recently released State of the Union, then you're probably wondering why we're already getting a new episode. Unfortunately, this is that other State of the Union, when the president talks to Congress and the nation to update us on how things are going. Hopefully he'll find something to talk about! -Tim Surette





THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK



Hidetoshi Nishijima and Toko Miura, Drive My Car Janus Films

Wednesday, March 2 on HBO Max

If you're keeping up with Oscar season, you've probably at least heard of Ryûsuke Hamaguchi's critically adored Japanese drama Drive My Car, which competed for the Palme d'Or at Cannes in 2021 and went on to snag four Academy Award nominations earlier this year, including one for Best Picture. It's one of a handful of buzzy movies that, until now, has only been available to see in theaters, so the fact that it's about to be available to watch on HBO Max is a big deal. Adapted from a Haruki Murakami short story, the film follows an aging, widowed actor (Hidetoshi Nishijima) who takes a job directing a stage adaptation of Uncle Vanya. He strikes up a curious bond with the young woman (Toko Miura) tasked with chauffeuring him back and forth, and begins to process his grief for his wife through their conversations. Its runtime clocks in at three hours total, but every hauntingly beautiful minute is worth it. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Lecy Goranson, John Goodman, Katey Sagal, and Sara Gilbert, The Conners ABC/Eric McCandless

Wednesday, March 2 at 9/8c on ABC, next day on Hulu

Roseanne made waves by showing a family in a primetime sitcom that was just like us and experiencing the same ups and downs as we do. The show's revival, The Conners, does the same, and this week's special episode is a tragic reminder of what Americans continue to deal with when the family gets locked down following a shooting in the neighborhood. Both Roseanne and The Conners have taken on sensitive subject matter well in the past; expect the same in this episode. -Tim Surette



Nikolaj Coster Waldau, Against the Ice Lilja Jonsdottir/Netflix

Wednesday, March 2 on Netflix

One of my favorite genres of television is "explorers in the 1800s/early 1900s go on suicide missions, lose their minds, and get gnawed on by polar bears" (see: The Terror Season 1, The North Water), and while this new Netflix release is a movie, it still checks all the boxes. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones' Jamie Lannister) wrote and stars in this adventure drama about two Danish men who brave Greenland to find out what happened to a previous expedition to dispute the U.S.'s claim to the land. It's no walk in the park. Fun fact: Charles Dance also has a role in the film, making this a Lannister family reunion between Jamie and Tywin! -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout Beth Dubber/Hulu

First three episodes premiere Thursday, March 3 on Hulu

Amanda Seyfried dons so very many black turtlenecks to play disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in this limited series about the rise and fall of the infamous startup that was never really much of anything. It takes us back to the beginning, when Holmes was an idealistic Stanford dropout who entered the tech world with the bold idea of trying to disrupt the blood testing industry by inventing a machine that could get accurate tests from incredibly small amounts of blood, and managed to rope some very rich people into her plan. And, well, we all know how that worked out! The show has the unenviable task of trying to dramatize an already incredibly bizarre scandal, and it never really gets as weird as it should, but at the end of the day, this is a story that has to be seen to be believed. Just don't go in expecting Seyfried to quite ever reach the confounding depths of the real Holmes' infamous baritone voice. The first three episodes will premiere on Hulu at once, with future episodes being released weekly. -Allison Picurro [Trailer | Review]



Kate McKinnon, Joe vs. Carole Mark Taylor/Peacock

Series premiere Thursday, March 3 on Peacock

Fun fact: There was almost a world where we got to see Kate McKinnon's take on Elizabeth Holmes. Instead, McKinnon dropped out of The Dropout and dropped in on Joe vs. Carole, Amanda Seyfried replaced McKinnon as Holmes, and now both shows are premiering on the same day, on different streaming platforms. Fascinating stuff! Anyway, remember Tiger King? It's back, kind of, but now it's on Peacock. Here, the explosive feud between eccentric animal activist Carole Baskin (McKinnon) and eccentric tiger enthusiast Joe Exotic (John Cameron Mitchell, in a pretty inspired bit of casting) is dramatized, and the show seeks to dig deep into the people under the flashy clothes. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Rhys Darby, Our Flag Means Death Aaron Epstein/HBO Max

First three episodes premiere Thursday, March 3 on HBO Max

Taika Waititi executive produces this series about Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), a British aristocrat who leaves his life as a member of high society behind to become a pirate. It's a strong and silly premise for a silly comedy with an excellent cast that includes Waititi himself, Rory Kinnear, and Kristian Nairn. Don't go in expecting it to be the kind of show to explore the depth of its characters, but if you like watching Darby do the thing he has become so adept at (playing blissfully incompetent clowns) you'll probably get a few laughs out of it. -Allison Picurro [Trailer | Review]



Jamie Dornan, The Tourist Ian Routledge/Two Brothers Pictures

Series premiere Thursday, March 3 on HBO Max

Not to be confused with the terrible 2010 Angelina Jolie-Johnny Depp movie of the same name, The Tourist stars Jamie Dornan as a British guy who wakes up after a car accident to find himself in an Australian hospital, suffering from amnesia. He can't remember his own name, let alone what happened to him or how he ended up where he is. As he tries to piece together his identity, he's pursued by mysterious, dangerous people from his past, and it's a race against time to see whether they'll catch up to him before his memory returns. It's a super engaging thriller that was met with great reviews when it first premiered on the BBC earlier this year. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Sebastian Stan, Fresh Searchlight Pictures

Friday, March 4 on Hulu

It's not really a spoiler to say that this movie starts out as a romantic comedy and then turns into a horror movie a half hour in, because that's the whole thing of it. I just won't tell you what happens, other than to say Sebastian Stan gets his Patrick Bateman on. It's the debut film from promising director Mimi Cave, and it stars Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones as a young woman who's sick of online dating. She meets a charming man in a grocery store, and after they quickly hit it off, she agrees to go away with him to a remote cabin for a weekend. You can guess how it goes. The cinematographer is Midsommar's Pawel Pogorzelski, who's very good at shooting visually striking, gruesome horror. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Colin Farrell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja, and Justin H. Min, After Yang A24

Friday, March 4 at 9/8c on Showtime (also in theaters)

If you tell me Colin Farrell is starring in a movie where his face isn't obscured by ridiculous prosthetics, consider me already interested. This sci-fi family drama is set in a world where highly intelligent, human-looking robots watch over young kids, functioning as live-in babysitters for families. Farrell stars as Jake, the father of a girl (Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja) whose beloved android, Yang (Justin H. Min), starts to malfunction, spurring Jake to search tirelessly for a way to fix him. After Yang is Kogonada's first feature since his moving, ruminative romance Columbus was released back in 2017, and he's once again pulling double duty as director and writer, two things he's incredibly good at. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Adrien Brody, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty Warrick Page/HBO

Series premiere Sunday, March 6 at 9/8c on HBO and HBO Max

Executive producer Adam McKay's series about the flashy and dominant '80s incarnation of the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team is mired in controversy before the public has seen a single episode. The real people it depicts, including still extremely famous and influential ones like Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, have spoken out against it, and McKay admitted that he ruined his friendship with his former creative partner Will Ferrell over casting John C. Reilly, who plays team owner Jerry Buss, instead of Ferrell without telling him. But the real controversial thing once people see it will be the way it's shot, which is alternately made to look like an old film reel or a movie from the '70s. It's a bold choice, but bold choices are what Adam McKay makes. Another bold choice? Casting Adrien Brody to cast legendary coach Pat Riley. Maybe it's just me, but I'm always surprised when Adrien Brody pops up in something. Not because he's not a good actor, but just because he's so unmistakably Adrien Brody. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, Outlander Starz

Season 6 premiere Sunday, March 6 at 9/8c on Starz

The fan-favorite time-travel romance drama returns after an interminable two-year break, adapting Diana Gabaldon's sixth Outlander novel, A Breath of Snow and Ashes. This season, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) are living in North Carolina as the American Revolution reaches their peaceful cabin, with Jamie under pressure to fight on behalf of King George. Hang on, folks, the Droughtlander is almost over. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Courteney Cox, Shining Vale Starz

Series premiere Sunday, March 6 at 10:21/9:21c on Starz

If "The Haunting of Hill House, but with jokes" sounds like your cup of tea, great news! They made that show. Starz's Shining Vale follows a fractured family looking for a fresh start in a small town, where they move into a dusty old mansion that's hiding a sordid history — and is probably haunted. It's not a new story, but this horror homage has a sense of humor and a killer cast. Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear play the not-so-happy couple, Dickinson's Gus Birney and Pen15's Dylan Gage play their kids, and Mira Sorvino plays a ghost (!), alongside a cast that also includes Merrin Dungey and Judith Light. Shining Vale was co-created by Jeff Astrof (who also co-created the underrated Trial & Error) and Catastrophe's Sharon Horgan, so you know it's got great bones. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]





RECENTLY RELEASED



Pamela Adlon, Better Things Suzanne Tenner/FX

Season 5 premiered Monday, Feb. 28 at 10/9c on FX

One of TV's best (and most underrated) comedies is back for its final season, and it's approaching this last chapter with its signature blend of sharpness and empathy. These episodes find Sam (Pamela Adlon) continuing to clash with her daughters and mother, and dealing with the future by examining the past, digging into her family history as well as the roads she's taken in her career to get her where she is. I look forward to a season of tears and an emotionally satisfying conclusion, as Better Things is always wont to give us. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

