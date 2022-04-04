The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: NCAA Men's Basketball Championship, Benjamin Franklin on PBS

Your bracket may have been busted beyond repair weeks ago, but you could still tune in for the NCAA Men's Basketball Final tonight and place bets on whether UNC's Rameses the Ram or Kansas' Big Jay would win in a mascot smackdown. If you're not a fan of college basketball but are a fan of America, check out Benjamin Franklin, the latest multi-part documentary from Ken Burns, the only documentarian with an indie rock album named after him. If you like sports and documentaries but both of tonight's recommendations seem boring to you, wait until tomorrow, when you can watch Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off, which tells the story of the high-flying skateboarding legend.

Our list of editors' picks for the week of April 4-April 10 is below, but if that's not enough and you're looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, sign up for our free, spam-free Watch This Now newsletter that delivers the best TV show picks straight to your inbox. You can also look at our massive collection of recommendations, as well as our list of suggestions for what to watch next based on shows you already like.

Save on Discovery+, soundbars, and more with the top streaming deals this week

THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH TONIGHT

The Office NBC

Benjamin Franklin

Monday, April 4 at 8/7c on PBS

Grab your bifocals, fire up the Franklin stove, and run around during a thunderstorm with a lightning rod over your head, because Ben Franklin — inventor of all those items — gets the premier documentary treatment courtesy of Ken Burns, inventor of the slideshow of black-and-white photos with old-timey music played over it. Burns' exhaustive research will no doubt show you a side of Ben you never knew, and help you win a bet against some dope who still thinks Ben was president. -Tim Surette



Caleb Love of University of North Carolina Patrick Smith/Getty Images

NCAA Men's Basketball National Championship

Monday, April 4 at 9:20 p.m. ET/6:20 p.m. PT on TBS

The madness ends! But maybe not for hoops fans on the East Coast, who have to stay up at the absolutely delirious hour of 20 past 9 at night just to start the NCAA Men's Basketball championship. What kind of timing is that? I'm on the West Coast and I think 6:20 is too late! The eighth-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels beat their archrivals, the Duke Blue Devils, in Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski's final game to reach the championship. They're up against the No. 1-seeded Kansas Jayhawks. Will the Tar Heels cap their underdog run with the ultimate victory? Or will we once again, as a nation, be forced to grapple with what a Jayhawk is? -Tim Surette





THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK



Tony Hawk and Sam Jones, Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off HBO

Tuesday, April 5 at 9/8c on HBO, HBO Max

The godfather of skateboarding and getting misrecognized in public gets a documentary detailing the ups, downs, frontside grinds, and McTwists of his life. The film is at its best when it's examining Hawk's irrepressible drive to figure out a trick — his attempts at landing a 900 give Until the Wheels Fall Off its meaning and heart — and the cost of that drive in his personal life, but the basic recounts of his achievements as a young pro, which take up a good chunk of the first half, are mostly filler. The more interesting stuff happens when friends, family, and former enemies all explain why Tony is a skategod. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy Netflix

Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy

Tuesday, April 5 on Netflix

Comedian Ronny Chieng (Shang-Chi, Crazy Rich Asians) returns to Netflix for his second comedy special, and if it's half as good as his first — Asian Comedian Destroys America! — it will be great. Filmed in New York City, Ronny will dig into what all comedians are talking about these days: the pandemic, race relations, and cancel culture. -Tim Surette



Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey, The Ultimatum Ilana Panich-Linsman/Netflix

Episodes 1-8 available Wednesday, April 6 on Netflix (followed by finale and reunion on April 13)

Netflix's quest to experiment on every couple in America continues with The Ultimatum, a new show about couples who aren't on the same page about marriage. One half of each couple is ready to get hitched, while the other is still on the fence, and they handle that imbalance the only way that makes sense: by signing up for a reality series presided over by hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey where they pair off into new couples and test-drive married life in order to decide if they want to commit to their original partner. Sure, why not? This is Netflix's "can't look away" sweet spot. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Rinko Kikuchi, Tokyo Vice Eros Hoagland/HBO Max

Thursday, April 7 on HBO Max

For some of us, the most exciting thing about Tokyo Vice is that it marks the great Michael Mann's (Miami Vice, Heat) return to TV for the first time in over a decade. This crime drama series, which Mann directs, is based on the memoir by American journalist Jake Adelstein, set during his years covering the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department for one of Japan's biggest newspapers and documenting the web of corruption happening just under the surface. Adelstein is played by Ansel Elgort, and he's joined by Rinko Kikuchi, Ken Watanabe, and Rachel Keller. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



John Turturro, Severance Apple TV+

Season 1 finale Friday, April 8 on Apple TV+

The best show you're not watching ends its first season with a finale that's so tense you'll need to go for a walk afterward to calm down. Severance may seem like a limited series thanks to the level of talent involved, but it's not, and the finale ends in a place that will make you want Season 2 to start immediately. The episode is about the "Innies" who are physically and mentally sequestered inside of Lumon Industries finding out about who their "Outies" are. If you haven't been watching, I can't recommend enough that you get caught up in time for the finale. -Liam Mathews



Thandiwe Newton and Chris Pine, All the Old Knives Stefania Rosini/Amazon Studios

Friday, April 8 on Amazon Prime Video

All the Old Knives sounds like a Knives Out sequel set in a nursing home (that's a free idea for Rian Johnson), but it's actually a thriller starring Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton as spies who are also ex-lovers. I have no complaints about that concept. Based on the novel of the same name by Olen Steinhauer, who wrote the film's screenplay, the movie follows Pine's Henry Pelham as his investigation into a CIA mole becomes entangled in his history with Newton's Celia. Laurence Fishburne and Jonathan Pryce also star. Pine has been promoting this one in a series of to-die-for outfits. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Lamorne Morris, Woke Mark Hill/Hulu

Season 2 premieres Friday, April 8 on Hulu

Lamorne Morris returns as artist-activist Keef in Season 2 of Hulu's original comedy and learns that fame (or at least several thousand followers) comes not with great responsibility, but with great annoyance. The San Franciso-set series still features Keef talking to animated inanimate objects, and also stars Workaholics' Blake Anderson, T. Murph, and Sasheer Zamata. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Jodie Comer, Killing Eve Anika Molnar/BBCA

Series finale airs Sunday, April 10 at 8/7c on BBC America and AMC+

After a bumpy third season, Killing Eve has returned to form in its last hurrah, and now the game of lesbian cat and mouse is wrapping up for good. Season 4 has revolved around Eve's (Sandra Oh) quest to take down The 12 once and for all, and Villanelle's (Jodie Comer) fruitless search for absolution from her many murderous sins. Their paths have gotten more dangerous as the episodes have gone on, and it remains to be seen whether they'll both make it out of the season alive. Even less certain is if there's any chance of the show performing an incredible act of fan service and letting these two crazy kids run off into the sunset together. In any case, it's sure to be a wild ride right to the end. -Allison Picurro



Courtney B. Vance and Tosin Cole, 61st Street George Burns/AMC

Series premieres Sunday at 10/9c on AMC, AMC+, and ALLBLK

Courtney B. Vance plays a great lawyer. If I ever get arrested, I'd call him, and you'll see why in AMC's new legal drama 61st Street. When promising young Black athlete Moses Johnson (Tosin Cole) is the subject of a warrant on suspicion of being a gang member after a drug bust goes wrong and a cop is killed, he goes on the run with the entire Chicago police force after him. Enter Vance's Franklin Roberts, a hard-nosed public defender committed to bringing the kid to innocence and exposing the corrupt, racist Chicago PD for what it is. Vance is an inferno in this, and he has the perfect adversary in Holt McCallany, who plays the villainous cop who will do anything to pin the murder of a cop on a young Black kid, whether he was responsible or not. This is a heavy drama accentuated by incredible acting. For the impatient, AMC+ and ALLBLK get episodes a week early. -Tim Surette [Trailer]





RECENTLY RELEASED



Jerrod Carmichael, Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel HBO

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel

Watch on HBO Max

Acclaimed comedian and producer Jerrod Carmichael's new stand-up special is the most important special of the year. I'm not going to tell you why, because it's better if you hear it from Carmichael himself. All I'll say is that Carmichael gets very honest and vulnerable about who he is and where he comes from, and it's the reason why he's hosting Saturday Night Live this week. The intimate special is directed by Bo Burnham and was filmed in February at New York City's legendary jazz club the Blue Note. Don't miss it. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



The Outlaws Amazon Studios

Watch on Amazon Prime Video

All of a sudden, Christopher Walken is a prolific TV actor! After never being a series regular on a TV show in his nearly 60-year acting career, the screen icon now has respectful "And Christopher Walken" billing on two shows in six weeks. The first is the excellent Apple TV+ drama Severance, which you should watch if you haven't. The other is The Outlaws, a nifty little British dramedy about community service. He plays an American ex-con in Bristol who's doing community service — or "Community Payback," as it's called in the U.K. — alongside a wildly disparate group of people whose only thing in common is that they're all there because their lives aren't going super well. The group includes Rani (Rhianne Barreto), a kleptomaniac Oxford candidate, Lady Gabby (Eleanor Tomlinson), a famous social media influencer with a drug problem, and Christian (Gamba Cole), a good-hearted young man who's involved with some bad people. Their lives get intertwined in surprising, unpredictable ways when one of them hides a bag of stolen cash at the worksite and the others find it. It's a tonally unique show that's never quite what you expect it to be. It combines elements of witty workplace comedy and crime thriller in a way that befits its odd couple co-creators, The Office's Stephen Merchant (who also co-stars) and Mayans M.C.'s Elgin James. It's like each of them created half of a show and then wove them together. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Gary Oldman, Slow Horses Apple TV+

Watch on Apple TV+

Gary Oldman, in his first regular TV role, stars in this witty British espionage drama that's sort of like the anti-Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy. He plays Jackson Lamb, a miserable MI5 agent who oversees the so-called Slough House, an administrative office where operatives who messed up big time get sent to live out the rest of their careers in boring, tedious purgatory logging evidence and digging through bags of trash while enduring Lamb's constant verbal abuse. Lamb's least favorite agent, River Cartwright (Jack Lowden), who got sent to Slough House after a terribly botched training exercise, is trying to escape his fate by extracurricularly working a case that would expose domestic terrorists in influential positions. When Lamb finds out, will he stop him, or help him? The high-end cast also includes Olivia Cooke, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Jonathan Pryce. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Milo Coy, Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood Netflix

Watch on Netflix

Acclaimed director Richard Linklater returns to the rotoscoped animation style of his earlier films Waking Life and A Scanner Darkly, where live-action actors get animated over, for this shaggy, personal little family movie. It's partly about a 10-year-old boy named Stanley who gets picked by NASA to test out the lunar lander on the moon before they send grown-up astronauts. But mostly it's a slice-of-life about being a kid in a certain time and place — specifically Houston in 1969. Linklater is reliably one of America's most interesting writer-directors, and this one reunites him with School of Rock star Jack Black, who narrates as adult Stanley. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Keegan-Michael Key, Karen Gillan, Leslie Mann, David Duchovny, Guz Khan, Iris Apatow, and Pedro Pascal, The Bubble Laura Radford/Netflix

Watch on Netflix

You may feel reflexive revulsion at the idea of a satirical comedy about actors shooting a movie in a COVID bubble. You might think, "I would rather spend two hours in the Clown Torture room than watch something that smug and self-satisfied." But what if I told you this movie was co-written and directed by Judd Apatow, inspired by the tumultuous production of the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion, had a truly impressive cast including Pedro Pascal, Karen Gillan, Borat's daughter, and David Duchovny, and looked like a pandemic-era Tropic Thunder? That might soften your antipathy a little bit, right? If you're going to relive October 2020, you might as well do it with the Apatow-Mann family, right? (Judd's wife Leslie Mann and their daughter Iris Apatow are in it, too.) Oh, is that nepotism getting your hackles up again? Are you going to watch this anyway? Yes you are. Are you talking to yourself, Liam? Yes I am. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Wrestlemania 38 WWE

WrestleMania 38

Watch on Peacock, WWE Network

Pro wrestling's biggest night is much easier to watch than it was back in the days of only pay-per-view. With Peacock as the official streaming partner of WWE events, all you need is a premium Peacock subscription to watch WrestleMania 38 live from Dallas this weekend. The two-night affair is headlined by two matches: Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair on Saturday, and Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar on Sunday. It's still real to me! -Tim Surette



Trevor Noah, The 64th Annual Grammy Awards Michael Schwartz/CBS

Watch on Paramount+

Everyone knows the actual Grammy Awards are not to be taken seriously. Rock band Glass Animals, whose debut album came out in 2014, got nominated for Best New Artist this year. They at least earned their nomination by making music people know and like; DM me on Twitter and I'll tell you my conspiracy theories about whose nominations are paid for. But even though they're illegitimate as an awards show, the Grammys are worth tuning into for the performances. This year, performers include Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, BTS, and Chris Stapleton, plus a tribute to the late Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim featuring Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt, and Rachel Zegler. Trevor Noah hosts. Kanye West is banned. -Liam Mathews

