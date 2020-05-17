Many states are starting to loosen their stay-home orders this week, but that doesn't mean you should head to the nail salon and kiss your tech on the lips because you missed her so much. You should stay vigilant and mostly stay home, because the coronavirus ain't going away anytime soon. Fortunately, we haven't run out of new TV shows and movies yet, and there's a ton of stuff for you to watch while your quar continues.

This week's picks include a TV adaptation of an Academy Award-winning director's breakthrough movie, a crime drama set in a beach town where the water is pretty cold even in the summertime, the finale of the biggest sporting event of quarantine, and much more.

If this isn't enough and you're looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, sign up for our free, daily, spam-free Watch This Now newsletter that delivers the best TV show picks straight to your inbox, or check out the best shows and movies this month on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime.

Hightown

Series premiere Sunday at 8/7c on Starz

Former Chicago Fire star Monica Raymund goes premium cable in this crime drama that's chockfull of sex, drugs, and violence. Raymund plays a substance-addicted harbor patrol officer on Massachusetts' Cape Cod who gets involved in an investigation high above her pay grade when she discovers the body of a woman washed up on the beach. She dives deep into the opiate-ravaged underbelly of the Cape as she searches for answers while trying to hold onto her own newfound and tenuous sobriety. Hightown co-stars The Departed's James Badge Dale as a narcotics detective who gets obsessed with a gangster's moll (Riley Voelkel). The show is more cliched than it should be, but it's still a fairly engrossing location-specific crime show.





Snowpiercer

Series premiere Sunday at 9/8c on TNT

There's no piercer like Snowpiercer! Bong Joon-Ho's dystopian thriller from 2013 gets a TV series adaptation. In a post-apocalyptic, not-too-distant future, the remnants of humanity all live on a very long train that never stops, with the rich people living in luxury at the front of the train and the poor in squalor at the back. Daveed Diggs plays a guy from the back of the train who also happens to be the world's last homicide detective (lol) who the train's de facto captain (Jennifer Connelly) enlists to help her solve a murder among the rich class. Does this show need to exist? No. Will we watch it anyway? You betcha.





The Last Dance finale

Final two episodes starting Sunday at 9/8c on ESPN

Spoiler alert: The Bulls win in the end. ESPN's quarantine-conquering basketball docuseries The Last Dance comes to a close with the final two episodes, which will finally reach the 1998 NBA Finals, where Michael Jordan and Chicago Bulls triumphed against Karl Malone and the Utah Jazz. We'll get to relive Jordan's game-winning last shot, where he famously pushed Bryon Russell before nailing the bucket. We'll surely hear both sides of that legendary play, which will in turn surely lead to some incredible Petty Jordan memes. Once you've finished the series, check out these other great sports docs.





Listen to Your Heart finale

Season 1 finale Monday at 8/7c ABC

The Bachelor's musical spin-off The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart comes to a close with the final three couples facing off in Nashville to see who's the most in love and also good at singing. They'll be judged on musical and love connection by Bachelor Nation royalty Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick, Taye Diggs, Jewel, and pre-coronavirus Rita Wilson. But before that, they'll head to the Fantasy Suites to take their relationships to the next level — or at least two of them will; one couple declines it entirely. And one of the couples who does go ends up really regretting it. The finale will have drama, tears, love, and country music, and the winners will win a tour they won't be able to go on until next year, maybe.





Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything

Tuesday on Netflix

One of Patton Oswalt's most famous stand-up bits is about the bleakness and misery that are the ingredients in the KFC Famous Bowl. In his new special I Love Everything, he finds the same bleakness and misery in the Denny's menu. His closing joke might earn him a cease-and-desist letter from the diner chain. Before he gets to that, he tells a story from his youth about working as a wedding DJ, proposes a theory about the true identity of Jesus, and compares the Trump administration to "diarrhea-covered monkeys on PCP." And then after that, there's a bonus hourlong special from Oswalt's friend Bob Rubin. It's like a bonus track that's as long as the album it's on.





The 100

Season 7 premiere Wednesday at 8/7c on The CW

As The 100 enters its seventh and final season, it's moved very far from its original premise of juvenile delinquents from space trying to survive on post-apocalyptic Earth, but it's never abandoned its central theme of "actions have consequences." Season 7 will start with Clarke (Eliza Taylor) dealing with the Children of Gabriel, who are very angry with her for killing the Primes, the ruling families they followed, and hopefully reveal what happened to Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) when she got stabbed and turned into green mist.





The Lovebirds

Friday on Netflix

Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani star in this movie that qualifies as a "rough night" comedy, where a mild-mannered individual or couple gets caught up in an increasingly complicated and dangerous situation over a short period of time. The finest example is After Hours, and there was even a movie in this subgenre called Rough Night. Anyway, Rae and Nanjiani play a couple whose car gets hijacked by Paul Sparks and used to commit a murder. They fear that the police will think they did it, so they run, and dark romantic comedy hijinks ensue. This was supposed to be a theatrical release, but the coronavirus scuttled those plans.

Stop searching, start watching! TV Guide's Watch This Now! page has even more TV recommendations.