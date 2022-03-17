The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Jake Johnson in Minx, Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck in Deep Water

It's St. Patrick's Day, but you know who's not going green? The magazine publishers in HBO Max's Minx. Printing all that paper! Minx is today's main event on our list of the best shows and movies to watch this week — it's a fun, feel-good comedy about the creation of an erotic magazine aimed at women, and it's got New Girl's Jake Johnson in the 1970s outfits of your dreams. This might be the best comedy HBO Max has put out since Hacks. Just be aware you're going to see a lot of naked dudes, so maybe don't watch it on a plane. Looking ahead to the weekend, we've got Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas in the Hulu original movie Deep Water, Regina Hall in Amazon's horror film Master, Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto in Apple TV+'s WeWork miniseries WeCrashed, and Jesse Plemons, Lily Collins, and Jason Segel in the Netflix thriller Windfall.

THE BEST SHOW TO WATCH TONIGHT



Oscar Montoya, Jessica Lowe, Idara Victor, and Jake Johnson, Minx Katrina Marcinowski/HBO Max

First two episodes premiere Thursday, March 17 on HBO Max

Los Angeles period pieces are so hot right now (Licorice Pizza, Winning Time), which means that Minx is coming at the best possible moment. Set in '70s-era L.A., Minx follows Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), a young feminist with the radical dream of launching a women's magazine that doesn't make its readers feel stupid. When she's turned away by the old men who control the publishing world, she teams up with a porn magazine editor (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine targeted at women. I personally love a bit of playful male objectification in my TV. -Allison Picurro [Trailer | Review]





THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK



Regina Hall, Master Sundance Institute

Friday, March 18 on Amazon Prime Video

The buzz out of Sundance and SXSW is that Regina Hall gives one of the best performances of her career in this horror movie about racism in the vein of Get Out. She plays a professor at a prestigious, predominately white New England university with a historical connection to the Salem Witch Trials and a legacy of racism that continues into the present. She, a Black first-year student (Zoe Renee), and another Black faculty member (Amber Gray) experience racism at the school as a literal haunting. It's an assured debut film from writer-director Mariama Diallo (a Yale graduate) that's adept at scares and social commentary. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck, Deep Water Claire Folger/20th Century Studios

Friday, March 18 on Hulu

This is the first film from director Adrian Lyne (Fatal Attraction), one of the central figures of the erotic thriller subgenre, in 20 years. His last one was 2002's Unfaithful, which came out right at the end of the erotic thriller's period of commercial viability. Now that streaming is creating a demand for erotic thrillers again, Lyne is back like he never went away. Deep Water stars Ana de Armas and Gone Girl mode Ben Affleck, who started a relationship when the movie was shooting in 2019 and have since broken up, as a married couple who play twisted psychosexual mind games with each other, and then people around them start turning up dead. Uh oh! Deep Water was supposed to get a theatrical release in 2020, but now it's going directly to Hulu with less fanfare than it deserves — though straight-to-streaming may end up being the best thing for it. It's a trashy good time. -Liam Mathews [Trailer | Review]



Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto, WeCrashed Apple TV+

Limited series premieres Friday, March 18 on Apple TV+

The latest based-on-a-true-story limited series about a person who raised a lot of money from people who should have known better is more on the "tech industry hubris" than the "scammer" end of the spectrum. But WeWork founder Adam Neumann could B.S. better than anybody, because he truly believed it. His shared office space company's venture capital-funded rise and sudden, spectacular collapse gets dramatized in this drama, with Jared Leto playing Neumann (Leto is uncharacteristically recognizable in this one, with only a modest prosthetic nose and some false teeth) and Anne Hathaway playing his wife Rebekah, the company's spiritual leader. WeCrashed is a little late to the true story party, coming immediately after Inventing Anna, Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, and The Dropout, which all tell similar tales, but the party always goes to another level when Adam Neumann arrives — and then never stops. That was part of the problem at WeWork! -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Jason Segel, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons, Windfall Netflix

Friday, March 18 on Netflix

A small, excellent cast consisting of Jason Segel, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons stars in this claustrophobic single-location thriller Netflix describes as "Hitchcockian." A rich guy (Plemons) and his wife (Collins) arrive at their vacation home while a man (Segel) is robbing it. He takes them hostage, and things get psychological. The characters don't have names, only "CEO," "Wife," and "Nobody," so you know this is a movie about ideas, man. The haves and the have-nots. With a cast like that, it will be watchable at worst and excellent at best. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Ashley Walters, Top Boy Chris Harris

Season 4 premieres Friday, March 18 on Netflix

This East London and Jamaica-set crime drama returns for its fourth season in 11 years (they make TV at a different pace across the pond) and first since 2019. This season, crime boss Dushane (Ashley Walters) is trying to keep a tight hold on his empire, which includes making Jamie (Micheal Ward), who once came gunning for him, work for him. Meanwhile, Dushane's former partner Sully (Kane Robinson) is trying to get out of the game, but it's not easy, especially with the trouble his young relative Pebbles (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Erin Kellyman) brings his way when she comes to him for help. Top Boy is a gritty and engrossing crime thriller, and it's great that it's back. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Mikey Day, Is It Cake? Netflix

Is It Cake?

Series premieres Friday, March 18 on Netflix

The algorithm has an insatiable appetite for baking competition shows, so here's another one. This one is about bakers trying to make cakes that look so much like things that aren't cake that they fool the judges. It's a simple, funny premise with a lot of potential for cakes that make you say, "Wow, I can't believe that's cake," so it seems like a slam dunk as far as baking competitions go. A slam dunk with a basketball that isn't a basketball at all, it's a chocolate cake with orange creme frosting! Saturday Night Live veteran Mikey Day hosts. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Kelly Clarkson, American Song Contest Chris Haston/NBC

Series premieres Monday, March 21 at 8/7c on NBC

In this country's never-ending quest to make everything about us, we have now decided to create our own version of Eurovision. Will it work? Let's find out! Americavision, which is hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg, is a competition series in which representatives from each U.S. state and territory vie for the title of "Best Original Song," and a few of those representatives will be famous artists like Michael Bolton (Connecticut), Macy Gray (Ohio), and Jewel (Alaska). Eurovision is known for being a super entertaining, shamelessly bizarre spectacle, so the bar could not possibly be higher. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Aretha Franklin, Clive Davis: Most Iconic Performances Paramount+

Clive Davis: Most Iconic Performances

Series premieres Wednesday, March 23 on Paramount+

Why go to one concert when you can go to all of them? In Paramount+'s four-part miniseries Clive Davis: Most Iconic Performances, the legendary record producer highlights some of his all-time favorite musical performances from the likes of Tina Turner, Bruce Springsteen, Prince, Aretha Franklin, Joni Mitchell, Jay-Z, and Queen. Adding a behind-the-music spin, Davis, who will turn 90 in early April, also interviews plenty of the artists and the people close to them. It's illuminating. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]





RECENTLY RELEASED



Sarma Melngailis, Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. Netflix

Wednesday, March 16 on Netflix

If people don't get a new scammer show at least once a week, they'll simply lose their minds. Netflix's latest contribution to the season of scam TV is Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives., a juicy new true crime docuseries about the rise and fall of New York's queen of vegan cuisine, Sarma Melngailis. Melngailis' restaurant was a celebrity hotspot until she got into a relationship with a con man who allegedly convinced her that, among other things, he could make her dog immortal. She ultimately pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $1 million from her restaurant's investors and staff. Even if you're starting to get scammed out, you'll want to check this one out, because it's got real flavor. Pizza — not the vegan kind! — is key the couple's downfall, and a meat suit may be involved. The series comes from Chris Smith, who produced Tiger King (full name: Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness) and directed Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened. The next stage of scam TV should involve shorter titles. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer | Review]

