The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Mike Myers Returns with The Pentaverate

As is often the case on Mondays, we don't have any new recommendations for tonight. Most good stuff comes out later in the week. This week, we can't even guarantee that the stuff coming out is good. The biggest new release is The Pentaverate, a Netflix comedy series that's creator Mike Myers' first live-action starring role since 2008's The Love Guru. The trailer isn't funny, and Netflix hasn't sent screeners for it yet, which isn't a good sign, but Mike Myers made the Austin Powers movies, so we'll give him the benefit of the doubt. If that doesn't sound good to you, maybe you'll want to check out the special Spring Awakening: Those You've Known, a special Broadway reunion of the 2006 musical's original cast.

THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK

Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele, Spring Awakening: Those You've Known HBO

Spring Awakening: Those You've Known

Tuesday, May 3 at 9/8c on HBO and HBO Max

Hello to my fellow Spring Awakening fans, it's finally our time. No, we're not getting the long-rumored (or threatened, depending on how you feel about film adaptations of beloved musicals) movie, but this just might be better. The Tony-winning rock musical about sheltered German teens in the 1890s exploring their sexuality turns 15 this year, and the entire original Broadway cast — including Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele, and John Gallagher Jr. — got back together for a reunion concert to celebrate. We'll see that concert in this documentary, which also looks at the musical's legacy. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Meltdown: Three Mile Island Netflix

Meltdown: Three Mile Island

Wednesday, May 4 on Netflix

Nothing is immune from becoming a Netflix true crime docuseries, including the worst nuclear accident in American history. Meltdown: Three Mile Island, which seems like Netflix's attempt to get its own version of HBO's Chernobyl (but without Jared Harris), goes behind the 1979 disaster at Pennsylvania's Three Mile Island, where a reactor went into partial meltdown. The four-part documentary features interviews with insiders like the chief engineer and whistleblower, Richard Parks, as well as people from the surrounding community, who dig into the controversies and ongoing impact of the disaster. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Mike Myers, The Pentaverate Netflix

Series premieres Thursday, May 5 on Netflix



'90s comedy superstar Mike Myers is back, with a six-episode series he created, wrote, and stars in eight times over. His main role in the series is crusty Canadian journalist Ken Scarborough, who is working to expose the titular conspiracy, a five-man council that has shaped the world since the Middle Ages. He also plays seven other characters, including Rex Smith, a far-right radio host, and Lord Lordington, the Pentavarate's oldest and most powerful member. The concept of the Pentaverate was previously mentioned in a scene in Myers' cult classic 1993 movie So I Married an Axe Murderer, which technically makes this is the world's most random spin-off, but you definitely don't need to have seen that movie. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]

Busy Phillips, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles, and Paula Pell, Girls5eva Zach Dilgard/Peacock

Season 2 premieres Thursday, May 5 on Peacock

One of my favorite shows that got me through the pandemic lockdown was this goofy escape about a girl group from the '90s that tries to reunite today. Except they're 20+ years older, one of them acts even older than that, and one of them is dead. Produced by 30 Rock's Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, it's a fast-moving comedy with more jokes in a minute than most shows have by their first commercial break. The cast is excellent, led by a truly inspiring performance by Reneé Elise Goldsberry as a diva with everything but the fame and fortune, and should only get better with the Season 2 additions of Amy Sedaris and Neil Flynn. Yes, Girls5eva is returning on 5/5, which is very 5tuitous. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Colin Firth and Toni Collette, The Staircase HBO Max

Limited series premieres Thursday, May 5 on HBO Max



It's a banner year for true crime cases getting turned into scripted miniseries, so this adaptation of The Staircase — considered one of the greatest true crime series ever — is comfortably slotting right in among the rest (and it's one of the best reviewed, too). Colin Firth plays the author Michael Peterson, who in 2003 was convicted of murdering his wife after claiming she died by falling down the stairs (his charges were later reduced to manslaughter). The starry cast also includes Toni Collette, Parker Posey, Sophie Turner, and Michael Stuhlbarg. Three episodes are out Thursday, with new episodes coming weekly. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

Madison Lintz and Titus Welliver, Bosch: Legacy Tyler Golden/Amazon Freevee

Season 1 premieres Friday, May 6 on Amazon Freevee

Amazon is launching Freevee, its rebranded free, ad-supporting streaming tier accessible through the Prime Video app, with Bosch: Legacy, which is sure to be its biggest show. I know it's going to be Freevee's biggest show because Bosch was one of Prime Video's biggest shows, and Legacy is Bosch but free. The sequel series is pretty much the same as the original, except now Det. Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) is retired from the LAPD and working as a private investigator, and his daughter Maddie (Madison Lintz) will play a bigger role as she follows in her father's footsteps by becoming a police officer. If you liked Bosch, you will like this, because it's Bosch. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



The Big Conn Apple TV+

Series premiere Friday, May 6 on Apple TV+

The spring of scam TV continues with The Big Conn, a docuseries about the biggest Social Security fraud case in history. Colorful lawyer Eric C. Conn was Appalachia's answer to Saul Goodman until he was imprisoned for stealing over half a billion dollars from the American government; the four-part series goes into detail on his outrageous lifestyle and the people he hurt. And his name is Conn! Conn is in the name! Now I can never ask anyone to call me "the Big Conn." -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Tanner Ray Rook, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, and Nicholas Coombe, The Wilds Kane Skennar/Amazon Studios

Season 2 premieres Friday, May 6 on Amazon Prime Video

When we last saw The Wilds, one of 2020's pleasant surprises, the teen girl castaways were getting wind that something was up and one found out that what happened to them — a plane crash was faked and they were stranded on a deserted island to fend for themselves — was also happening to a group of boys. We'll see what the boys were up to this season, as well as catch up with the girls to see who lived and who didn't. Season 1 was great at dramatizing what it's like to be a teenage girl no matter where you are; will Season 2 do the same for teen boys? -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Marmaduke One Cool Animation, Andrews McMeel Entertainment and Legacy Classics

Premieres Friday, May 6 on Netflix

I'm not recommending this one because it looks good; on the contrary, I'm recommending it because it looks really bad, and as much as we all want kids to love the good animated movies we love, they don't. Kids don't want to feel the pain of a middle-aged man whose life didn't turn out how he wanted, they want to laugh at a funny dog farting. Movies don't need to be animated well; it's a plus, but kids don't mind if there's empty space in the backgrounds because there wasn't enough money for more complex animation. Pete Davidson is the voice of the titular Great Dane (who I don't think talks, just makes sounds), and the movie was directed by the guy who made Spawn. Kids love chicken nuggets, and it's OK if they have them sometimes. Think of Marmaduke as a big plate of nuggies. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]





RECENTLY RELEASED



Angelique Cabral and Rosa Salazar, Undone Amazon Studios

Season 2 now on Amazon Prime Video

This month sees the release of not one but two Season 2s of dramedies about generational trauma and time travel. The first was Netflix's Russian Doll on April 20, and the second is Undone, Amazon's superior animated series starring Rosa Salazar and Bob Odenkirk. Season 2 finds Alma (Salazar) and her sister Becca (Angelique Cabral) going back in time thanks to Becca's ability to enter memories in an attempt to help their mother, who's hiding a secret that's eating away at her. Undone remains a technically impressive (the show is animated through a process where live-action footage is essentially painted over) and emotionally potent show that fans of adult animation will obsess over. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie Suzanne Tenner/NETFLIX

Season 7, Part 2 now on Netflix

Netflix's longest-running show ever comes to a close after seven seasons and 94 episodes. Dolly Parton guest-stars, forming a Voltron of outspoken, iconic women over 75 with stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. Netflix probably won't ever make a scripted live-action show that runs for seven seasons again, so this is truly the end of an era. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Julia Garner, Ozark Netflix

Season 4, Part 2 now on Netflix

Netflix's Emmy-winning crime drama returns for its final run of episodes, and buddy, if you didn't realize it before, Ozark should be called The Ruth Langmore Show. Julia Garner's smart young redneck crook is on a warpath as the second half of the final season picks up. She's trying to get revenge on newly ascended cartel power player Javi (Alfonso Herrera) for what he did to her cousin Wyatt (Charlie Tahan), which once again puts her at odds with her nemesis Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney). The Byrdes are trying to get out of their criminal life in the Ozarks and go back to Chicago, which doesn't sit well with Ruth, since everything she's lost comes back to her involvement with them. And if Ruth decides she's gonna go after them, the Byrdes might not be able to wriggle out of it like they always do. The cartel, the FBI, the Kansas City mafia, and all of the Byrdes' other enemies put together are nothing compared to a pissed-off and determined Ruth Langmore. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Elisabeth Moss and Wagner Moura, Shining Girls Apple TV+

Series premiere now on Apple TV+

Somewhere underneath Elisabeth Moss's innocent exterior is a goth girl with a love for the morbid. Following dark roles in The Handmaid's Tale, Top of the Lake, and The Invisible Man, things don't get any cheerier in Shining Girls, in which she plays a woman working at the Chicago Sun-Times who is hunting down a serial killer (Jamie Bell) who previously carved her up. The twist here is that she finds herself slipping through different realities — multiverse? wormhole? extreme practical joke? — with the only real constant being the killer and the case. Wagner Moura plays the reporter helping her, and Chris Chalk plays a Times photographer who is also someone a lot closer to her, at least in one reality. Moss is her usual excellent self, Bell is certifiably creepy, and it checks all the boxes for being a competent murder mystery. Plus, Leonardo DiCaprio produced it! -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Vanessa Bayer, I Love That for You Tony Rivetti Jr./SHOWTIME

Series premiere now on Showtime

Saturday Night Live veteran Vanessa Bayer created and stars in this dark comedy about an untalented home shopping network host who says she has cancer in order to keep from getting fired. The thing is, she really did have cancer when she was a kid, but she doesn't now. It's loosely inspired by Bayer's own experience with childhood leukemia. Bayer is incredible at playing characters whose cheerful disposition only draws more attention to the pain and sadness they think they're hiding, so this is the perfect use of her talents. The cast also includes Molly Shannon, Jenifer Lewis, and Matt Rogers. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy CNN

Season 2 premiered Sunday, May 1 on CNN

Actor Stanley Tucci's sleeper hit food travel show Searching for Italy returns for a second season, after winning the Emmy for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series for Season 1. The show follows the Italian American Big Night star as he gets his Anthony Bourdain on all over the Boot, getting in touch with his heritage through food. I wish I were Stanley Tucci. But alas, I'm an Irish American with a full head of hair. -Liam Mathews

