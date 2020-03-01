Looking for something to watch this week? TV Guide's Reviews and Recommendations team has you covered. Below you will find suggestions for the best TV shows, movies, and specials to watch the week of March 1-7.

This week features the much welcomed return of Jason Segel to our lives, a documentary about the life and career of Hillary Clinton, and a man risking his life to walk across a volcano, all in the name of our entertainment.

If this isn't enough and you're looking for even more hand-picked recommendations

Dispatches From Elsewhere

Sunday at 10/9c on AMC, Monday at 10:15/9:15c on AMC

Jason Segel created this experimental dramedy, and How I Met Your Motherfans are in for a real trip. Segel stars as Peter, a lonely man whose humdrum existence gets shaken up when he answers a flyer that gets him involved in a mysterious conflict between something called the Jejune Institute and something called the Elsewhere Society. It might be a game, it might be a conspiracy, it might be nothing, it might be something. Joining him on his quest are Simone (Eve Lindley), Fredwynn (Andre Benjamin), and Janice (Sally Field), who each get their own episodes as the season progresses (Episode 2 on Monday is Simone's). Dispatches from Elsewhere is heavily influenced by acclaimed screenwriter Charlie Kaufman (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Being John Malkovich), which means it's whimsical and sad at the same time. - Liam Mathews [Read our review]

Volcano Live!

Masaya Volcano in Nicaragua Photo: Marc Szeglat / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC

The problem with television these days is that it's too safe. Did you know that when characters are killed off in your favorite dramas they don't actually die, it's pretend? That won't happen here if highwire daredevil Nik Wallenda missteps as he crosses the mouth of Nicaragua's Masaya Volcano live on TV. One slip and he'll vaporize in a pool of molten lava below. But don't worry, he'll probably be dead from the extreme heat and toxic fumes of one Earth's biggest pimples before he even lands. Brought to you by the fine folks at Disney. (Pro tip: Tune in late to the two-hour presentation to see the actual stunt.) - Tim Surette

Better Things

Thursday at 10/9c on FX

Pamela Adlon's critically acclaimed FX series Better Things is back for its fourth season this week, bringing with it more insightful commentary on life, motherhood, and being a working actress in Hollywood. The new season debuts with back-to-back episodes — both of which were written or co-written and directed by Adlon — that find Sam attempting to exert some form of control over her life as she approaches middle age and her three daughters continue to grow into realized young woman. The second episode is particularly sharp, as it involves a plot involving Sam having to audition for a role she played for a decade when the producers decide to reboot the show.

Amazing Stories

Friday on Apple TV+

Before Ryan Murphy bombarded television with American ____ Story, anthologies were alive and well in the 1980s with Creepshow, Tales From the Crypt, and Steven Spielberg's Amazing Stories, which gets exhumed for Apple TV+. Unlike its horror brethren, Amazing Stories — greatly influenced by The Twilight Zone and pulp comic anthologies — defied genre with standalone stories that were scary, funny, wondrous, and oftentimes all three at the same time (and had a kick-ass theme song that appears to be sticking around for the revival), and I remember being glued to the TV watching them as a kid. This recommendation comes with a huge disclaimer, though; original showrunner Bryan Fuller bailed because of creative differences, which also led executive producer Hart Hanson to leave as well. In their stead, Once Upon a Time's Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz step in. Apple also hasn't released screeners despite me asking several times for them, which is also never a good sign. Who knows how this will be? - Tim Surette

Hillary

Friday on Hulu

Directed by Nanette Burstein, Hulu's four-hour documentary series Hillary is an intimate portrait of Hillary Clinton that looks at how the former first lady, senator, and secretary of state became one of the most admired — and yet most vilified — women in the world. Using extensive footage from Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign and in-depth interviews with Clinton herself, as well as interviews with husband and former president Bill Clinton, daughter Chelsea, and friends and journalists, the documentary, while somewhat messy at times, is an interesting examination of Clinton and her career, yes, but also of the sexism built into American culture that has kept a woman from becoming president.

