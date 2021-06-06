The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Loki, In the Heights, Lupin

I believe it was Smash Mouth who once said, "The years start coming and they don't stop coming." The passage of time lurks around plenty of this week's picks for the best shows and movies, from a pair of bittersweet series finales — Pose and Younger — to a rediscovered George Romero film from the 1970s about the terror of growing older. The Bachelorette is back for another season of hot people acting shocked that life doesn't end at 30. And Loki is flouting the laws of Smash Mouth by traveling through time.

Billy Porter, Mj Rodriguez, Pose Eric Liebowitz/FX

Series finale airs Sunday at 10/9c on FX

There's been no shortage of joy in Pose's final season, even as it's jumped unflinchingly into the heart of the AIDS crisis of the '90s. The FX drama's insistence on carving out a space for hope and love in the midst of pain will be on full display in the series finale. When Blanca (Mj Rodriguez) discovers an HIV clinical trial is denying access to people of color, she joins ACT UP in an effort to get Pray Tell (Billy Porter) the medication he needs. Expect stunning performances from not only the Emmy-winning Billy Porter but the entire cast as the groundbreaking drama signs off. [TRAILER]







Katie Thurston, The Bachelorette ABC/Craig Sjodin

Season 17 premieres Monday at 8/7c on ABC

Not only is ABC's reality series back after some delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it's coming back with TWO seasons this year, the first of which follows 30-year-old Katie Thurston as she selects a partner for "life" (or at least a partner for social media sponcon) from a buffet of single men looking for love and/or attention. The sex-positive TikTok star should provide plenty of juicy moments as she tries out her options; a preview of the season didn't hold back on her forwardness. Good for her! The season was filmed at a resort in New Mexico due to COVID restrictions, and longtime host Chris Harrison is out after insensitive comments. He's been replaced by former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe as the Bachelor machine continues to recycle itself. -Tim Surette [TRAILER]







The Amusement Park Shudder

Tuesday on Shudder

A thought-to-be-lost George Romero film finally making its debut — now that's the opposite of a horror. The movie itself, on the other hand, could keep you up at night. You won't find another "new" movie this summer like The Amusement Park, which was originally produced in 1973, only to be shelved, then rediscovered and restored 46 years after its completion by the George A. Romero Foundation. Lincoln Maazel stars as an elderly man navigating the loneliness of aging in America, as told through the disorienting funhouse lens of amusement park rides. It's a surreal, chilling allegory for the nightmare of growing old. And you don't even need to wait in line. [TRAILER]







Awake

Lucius Hoyos, Gina Rodriguez, Ariana Greenblatt, Awake Netflix

Wednesday on Netflix

If you're in the mood for a TV show with a sci-fi premise that would definitely fit on NBC's fall schedule but instead want it condensed into a movie so you don't have to watch 19 episodes of filler, check out Awake, starring Gina Rodriguez as a woman in the middle of a strange global phenomenon that prevents people from sleeping. If you'd like to see a sci-fi show called Awake that was actually on NBC but was really, really good, you can buy it on Amazon. -Tim Surette [TRAILER]







Tom Hiddleston, Loki Disney+/Marvel

Wednesday on Disney+

Tom Hiddleston's god of mischief is back, and free from that pesky conscience, in Marvel's latest Disney+ series (which is now debuting two days earlier than expected, because those rascals at Marvel like to keep us on our toes). This one is a crime thriller that follows the alternate version of Loki who stole the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame, an event that basically broke reality. Now he has to fix it. He's recruited by Owen Wilson's Mobius M. Mobius at the mysterious Time Variance Authority (TVA) to travel through history and correct the timeline he messed up. Forgive me for the blasphemy of comparing a Marvel series to a DC one, but it kinda sounds like Loki's Legends of Tomorrow. [TRAILER]







Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff, Younger Nicole Rivelli/2021 ViacomCBS

Series finale premieres Thursday on Paramount+ and Hulu

The millennials and fake millennial of Younger are all grown up. After a seventh and final season that has certainly made some choices, the drama signs off on Thursday (at least on streaming — it will still air on its original home, TV Land, eventually) with a finale that should resolve the love triangle of our time. Will Liza (Sutton Foster) stick with Charles (Peter Hermann) or wind up with Josh (Nico Tortorella) in a twist? Maybe she'll pull a Buffy and embrace the single life. Anything goes! (That's a Broadway reference for all you Sutton Foster-heads out there.) [TRAILER]







Lin-Manuel Miranda, In the Heights Macall Polay

Friday on HBO Max and in theaters

Lin-Manuel Miranda takes a break from acting to go back to what he's best known for: looking like Evil Abed from Community. I mean writing singalongs about life, man! The musical hits HBO Max the same day it does theaters, so feel free to stay home and belt out the chorus of Miranda's latest catchy ditty while you watch the story of a young bodega owner (Anthony Ramos) in New York City who dreams (and sings) of a better life. -Tim Surette [TRAILER]







Michael Cimino, Love, Victor Hulu

Season 2 available Friday on Hulu

Season 2 of Hulu's heartwarming Love, Victor will pick up right where Season 1 left off, with Victor (Michael Cimino) announcing to his parents that he's gay. While the freshman season explored Victor's difficulty in accepting who he is, Season 2 will push Victor to own his identity even when people around him aren't supportive, including those closest to him. While Victor continues to be challenged by friends old and new, the show remains uplifting and charming, and with Victor not in his head so much, we get to see more of the fun characters around him as those relationships grow in ways they couldn't when Victor wasn't being honest with them. -Megan Vick [TRAILER]







Omar Sy, Lupin Emmanuel Guimier/Netflix

Part 2 available Friday on Netflix

Lupin is back for another round. The crime caper follows Assane Diop (Omar Sy), a Senegalese man living in France who is influenced by the popular French character Arsène Lupin, a thief known as the "Gentleman Burglar" who does good by being on the wrong side of the law. As a young man, his father was framed for stealing an expensive necklace and committed suicide in prison, leading Assane to seek revenge for those who wronged his family. That sounds awfully serious, but Lupin is a fun heist series that's already a huge hit around the world. -Tim Surette [TRAILER]

