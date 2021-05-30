The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Lego Masters, Kim's Convenience

The best things to watch on TV this week are about as wide-ranging as you can get. You want a powerful documentary about an important social issue? Changing the Game on Hulu. You want some stand-up comedy from one of today's best? Bo Burnham: Inside on Netflix. You need a movie to keep the kids happy? Raya and Last Dragon will be free for Disney+ subscribers. You want to spend the rest of the night hiding under the covers? The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It on HBO Max. If you can't find something to watch this week, that's on you, pal.

Our list of editors' picks for the week of May 30-June 5 is below







Bo Burnham: Inside

Bo Burnham KC Bailey/Netflix

Sunday on Netflix

Indie auteur and certified bad movie boyfriend Bo Burnham surprised his fans when he announced he had orchestrated a return to his comedic roots during quarantine. In typical Burnham fashion, he's given basically nothing away, saying only that he made this latest special without a crew or an audience over the past year. If the title, and the brief shot of him in the trailer with a scraggly beard and long hair, is any indication, it's probably safe to say the pure insanity of 2020 will be addressed. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]







Mack Beggs, Changing the Game Hulu

Tuesday on Hulu

One of the most talked-about issues in sports today is the role of transgender athletes in athletics -- should trans women be allowed to compete in female sports? -- and the award-winning documentary Changing the Game looks at the subject from the point of view of three transgender athletes fighting for their right to compete. The centerpiece is trans man Mack Beggs, who was given two options by Texas: wrestle as his assigned sex (female) or quit. He chose to wrestle. [TRAILER]







Will Arnett, Lego Masters Tom Griscom/Fox

Season 2 premiere Tuesday at 8/7c on Fox

Take a seat, Great British Bakers. The most wholesome reality competition series on TV right now is Lego Masters, in which contestants use tiny bricks to build spectacular creations — and hopefully win $100,000. Will Arnett, aka Lego Batman, is delightfully cheesy as the show's host, yukking it up with the contestants and the judges. But the real draw is getting to watch full-grown adults panic and argue over Lego before ultimately coming together to create something breathtaking. -Noelene Clark [TRAILER]







Kim's Convenience CBC

Season 5 premieres Wednesday on Netflix

It's a bittersweet time for all Kim's Convenience-heads out there. Fans of the charming sitcom, which follows a Korean-Canadian family who owns and operates a convenience store, were stunned this spring by the news that its fifth season will be the show's last, despite an earlier renewal for Season 6. But while no one wants to see it close up shop early, at least the final episodes are finally hitting Netflix so Americans can join all of Canada in mourning. -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER]







Alone Brendan George Ko

Season 8 premiere Thursday at 9:30/8:30c on History Channel

Yeah, we all stayed inside for a year with little to no connection to the outside world, but I don't think learning to cook boxed mac n' cheese with water and ice cream when you run out of milk counts as a "survival skill." The contestants on History Channel's intense survival competition probably coasted through the pandemic, shooting squirrels in their yards for sustenance while the rest of us risked our lives at Safeway. Alone's eighth season sees 10 competitors dropped in random spots in one of the most grizzly-dense parts of Alaska, with nothing but a few tools and camera equipment to self-document their stay. The last one to remain in the wilderness after the rest give up (or get eaten) wins half a million bucks. Alone can be a tough watch, but as far as legit tough shows go, it's tops. [TRAILER]







Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Ben Rothstein

Friday on HBO Max (and in theaters... if you dare!)

This Warner Bros. film that's coming to HBO Max the same day it hits theaters is the eighth film in the highly successful Conjuring franchise, and it's getting three-star reviews, so that's pretty good for one of these! Based on a true story, it follows a pair of paranormal investigators (played by Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson) who stick their noses in a murder case in which the defendant claims he was possessed by Satan. Expect jump scares, bodies contorting in ways they shouldn't, and scary waterbeds. [TRAILER]







Christian Convery, Sweet Tooth Kristy Griffin/Netflix

Season 1 available Friday on Netflix

Yeah, yeah, it's another post-apocalyptic show, but this one is kind of adorable? Sweet Tooth, based on the DC comic, is set in the aftermath of a viral outbreak (again, yeah, yeah, but give it a chance) that decimates most of the world's population as a wave of animal-human hybrid children are born. Our hero is Gus, a young half-deer half-human boy, who was raised in the woods by his father and goes on an adventure to find his mother in the American West while evading idiot humans who have an irrational fear of things they don't understand. It's a charming story with an indie-folk vibe that's all of sudden way too relevant. [TRAILER]







Raya and the Last Dragon Disney

Free to subscribers Friday on Disney+

If you held out to not pay 30 bucks to watch Raya and the Last Dragon when it was first released in early March, this is your lucky week. The best-animated feature from Disney since Moana drops the paywall for subscribers this Friday. The story follows a young princess (of course, and voiced by Kelly Marie Tran) who fights to reunite her kingdom in the face of a terrifying threat with the help of a dragon (Awkwafina). The animation is stunning, with a fantastical world built on varying biomes that'll keep even the most distracted kids glued to the screen. [TRAILER]

