The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Kate Winslet's Mare of Easttown, Freeform's Cruel Summer

Sunday, April 18 is National Haiku Day, so here's a little poem I just wrote:

There's so much TV

Heartsick with browsing, I cry

Resigned, I watch Friends



Don't be like that sad guy who wrote the poem! Just take a look at our picks of the week to find something that will put you in a better mood and won't leave you watching the same old stuff over and over.

Dr. Orna Guralnik, Couples Therapy Showtime

Season 2 premiere Sunday at 9/8c on Showtime, entire first season on Showtime.com and Showtime On Demand

Stop eavesdropping on the couple next door's blowouts and fulfill your sick fascination with other people's dirty laundry with this wonderfully invasive docuseries about couples therapy. Season 1 was a personal favorite as various couples on the rocks discussed their issues with Dr. Orna Guralnik, a master therapist in New York City who's a wonder to watch crack open her clients and get to the real issues. You'll come for the behind-closed-doors drama but stay for the positive, insightful depiction of therapy. It's juicy and educational. [TRAILER]







Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist NBC

Sunday at 9/8c on NBC

Get your Kleenex handy! After the devastating reveal of Emily's (Alice Lee) postpartum depression at the end of last week's glitch episode, Zoey (Jane Levy) goes into overdrive to try to figure out how to help her sister-in-law. However, the more Zoey tries to get Emily to open up, the more Zoey realizes that Emily isn't the only one who needs serious help. It's definitely going to be a tearjerker, so get ready. And no spoilers, but there is a trio performance mid episode that you will be playing on repeat for the rest of the week! -Megan Vick [TRAILER]







Kate Winslet and Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown Sarah Shatz/HBO

Series premieres Sunday at 10/9c on HBO

Kate Winslet! That should be enough to get you to watch HBO's latest high-profile prestige miniseries, which stars Winslet as Mare, a detective who returns to her hometown in blue-collar Pennsylvania to investigate a murder. Returning home means mixing it up with the family again, including her mother (played by Jean Smart), with whom she has many bridges to rebuild from the ashes. The seven-episode miniseries will trickle out weekly. [TRAILER]







Aliyah Muhammad, Shelby Surdam, and Chiara Aureila, Cruel Summer Freeform/Bill Matlock

Series premiere Tuesday at 9/8c on Freeform

This end-of-innocence teen drama in the vein of Pretty Little Liars follows an awkward teen girl's transformation into a cool kid and then into one of the country's most hated people when she's suspected to be partly responsible for the disappearance of her town's most popular girl. It's an addictive, twisty tale told across three timelines -- three consecutive summers in the mid '90s -- that will have parents all over hoping their kids never grow up. And it has a kickass era-appropriate soundtrack, to boot. [TRAILER]







Maia Mitchell and Tommy Martinez, Good Trouble Freeform

Wednesday at 10/9c on Freeform

A spectacular first half of Season 3 comes to a close on Wednesday, and all of the storylines that have been building over the course of the season come to their own big crescendos. Callie (Maia Mitchell) will finally find out what's going on with Kathleen (Constance Zimmer) and the FBI, Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) will reach a crossroads with her girl squad and her boyfriend that she can't avoid any longer, Alice (Sherry Cola) reaches a breaking point with the diversity showcase, and Davia (Emma Hunton) has to choose between holding on and moving on when it comes to the men in her life. There's so much drama that will leave you itching for the series to return with new episodes ASAP. Luckily, those episodes are already in the works. -Megan Vick [TRAILER]







Jesse Leigh, Ed Helms, Dana L. Wilson, and Jana Schmieding, Rutherford Falls Colleen Hayes/Peacock

Series premiere Thursday on Peacock

Peacock's first real original comedy -- Punky Brewster and Saved by the Bell were merely nostalgia plays, sorry, '90s kids -- was created by The Office's Ed Helms and The Good Place's Michael Schur, along with former Superstore and Brooklyn Nine-Nine producer Sierra Teller Ornelas, immediately giving it a pedigree worth noting. Helms stars in the small-town comedy as a descendant of the town's founders who wants to preserve his family's legacy, but he runs into issues as others don't share the same sense of history he does. There's also the matter of the local Native American tribe's claim in the town's charter, as well as the casino looking to push Helms' character out. Like Schur's other shows, it's got a positive vibe behind it, even if it isn't as ha-ha funny as some of his other shows. And, most importantly, it has nearly unprecedented Indigenous representation in both the cast and writers' room. As a reminder, Peacock has a free tier that will allow you to watch some, but not all, of the episodes. [TRAILER]







Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat (2020) HBO/WB

Friday on HBO Max

The latest Warner Bros. film to get a simultaneous release in theaters and on HBO Max is Mortal Kombat, a reboot of the film franchise that was an adaptation of the popular arcade fighting game. All you really need to know is that people punch and kick each other to violent, grisly deaths. But for fans of the franchise, there's good news and bad news. The good news is the movie is rated R (the two '90s films were a weaksauce PG-13), meaning we'll get the on-screen fatalities that we've been longing to see for decades. The bad news is there's no Johnny Cage. [TRAILER]







Shadow and Bone Netflix

Season 1 available Friday on Netflix

Get into the Grishaverse with this hotly anticipated adaptation of Leigh Bardugo's bestselling book series Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows. The fantasy series, which takes place in a world cleaved in two by a magical expanse of darkness known as the Shadow Fold, follows a young soldier named Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), who discovers her own hidden power that could finally unite her divided country. The show will also incorporate characters from heist adventure Six of Crows, meaning even fans of the books won't know exactly what to expect from this story. -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER]







Wrenn Schmidt, For All Mankind Apple

Season 2 finale Friday on Apple TV+

If you haven't started Apple TV+'s For All Mankind yet, there's still still time to burn through the episodes this week and strap yourself in for the thrilling Season 2 finale. The alternate history drama from Battlestar Galactica creator Ronald D. Moore about the ongoing space race between the USSR and the USA is turning in one of the year's best seasons of television, and after several episodes of simmering 1980s Cold War, it's culminating in full-blown MOON WAR. Seriously, armed soldiers ON THE MOON. This is what we've all been waiting for. [TRAILER]

