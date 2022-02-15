The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Netflix's Kanye West Documentary, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4

It's a slow-ish week for premieres, which means anything goes in terms of what to watch. What I mean is that there has perhaps never been a better time to give yourself over to a kooky sci-fi romance like AI Love You (amazing title), which is a Thai movie about an apartment building falling in love with a human woman. We should all be so lucky! Later in the week, Netflix will release its highly anticipated Kanye West documentary jeen-yuhs, which could honestly not be coming at a more interesting time. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel also finally returns for Season 4 on Friday, and The Walking Dead has its midseason premiere on Sunday. I declare that the theme of this week is, "Sure, why not?" Eat some leftover Valentine's Day chocolate and settle in.

THE BEST MOVIE TO WATCH TONIGHT



AI Love You Netflix

AI Love You

Tuesday, Feb. 15 on Netflix

Full disclosure: I'm putting this in here because there's nothing new of particular interest coming out on this day. But I'm also putting this on here because it's a movie about a building that falls in love with a woman! The Thai sci-fi romance follows an apartment building's artificial intelligence as it zaps itself into a human's body for a shot at love with one of its tenants. It's like Her except Thai and the AI eventually ends up in a cute guy. How is this coming out the day after Valentine's Day? -Tim Surette [Trailer]





THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK



jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy Netflix

Act 1 premieres Wednesday, Feb. 16 on Netflix

This is the Kanye West documentary you've been waiting for, and you don't have to wait all night in line with the sneakerheads to get it. The three-part film jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, directed by Clarence "Coodie" Simmons and Chike Ozah and filmed over two decades, charts Ye's career, life, and astronomical ascent since the turn of the millennium. Everything is on the table, presidential campaign included. Reviews for Act 1 (Vision), which premiered at Sundance, make this one sound as watchable as you'd expect. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Prime Video

Season 4 premieres Friday, Feb. 18 on Amazon Prime Video

If you can believe it, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel hasn't put out a new season since 2019, which means you might have forgotten all about the mortifying ending to Season 3, where Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) was fired from her gig opening for Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain) after making some uncool jokes. Now, she wants to say whatever she wants! No more filter! That's a strategy that has historically worked out flawlessly for every comedian, so I'm sure nothing will go wrong. This season promises the return of my personal favorite character, Luke Kirby's Lenny Bruce, and Palladino-verse alum Milo Ventimiglia will appear as a new character. The first two episodes will premiere on Feb. 18, followed by a new episode each Friday. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Lincoln's Dilemma Apple TV+

Limited series premieres Friday, Feb. 18 on Apple TV+

Abraham Lincoln's legacy gets reevaluated from a 2022 point of view in this interesting documentary. The documentary places more emphasis on the perspectives of enslaved people than they are usually afforded in histories of Lincoln, arguing that he was not simply a savior, but rather a complicated man who existed in a specific political, social, and ideological context. And it's very of-the-moment in the way it looks at Lincoln through the lens of the contemporary ongoing battle over American history in the post-2020 era and the current threats to democracy. Jeffrey Wright narrates, while Bill Camp reads Lincoln's words and Leslie Odom Jr. portrays abolitionist Frederick Douglass in voiceover. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Adam Scott, Severance Apple TV+

Limited series premieres Friday, Feb. 18 on Apple TV+

Ben Stiller directs this visually stylized, Charlie Kaufman-esque psychological thriller limited series. Adam Scott stars as Mark Scout, an employee at a company that separates workers from their their memories. When they're at work, they have no memory of their personal lives, and when they're out of the office, they can't remember what they do at work. Ominous! It's an experiment in "work-life balance," and it has unintended side effects and consequences. The cast includes Patricia Arquette (who also starred in Stiller's previous limited series Escape at Dannemora, a very, very different show), John Turturro, and Christopher Walken. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Downfall: The Case Against Boeing Netflix

Friday, Feb. 18 on Netflix

This important documentary is about how pressure from Wall Street and a negligent corporate culture led to airplane manufacturer Boeing putting an unsafe plane, the 737 MAX, on the market, which led to two crashes and 346 deaths in the span of a few months in 2018 and 2019. It's an American story of greed and corporate malfeasance and the quest for justice, as the family members of the victims take on one of the world's largest corporations. If you feel like getting enraged, this doc will do it. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Texas Chainsaw Massacre Yana Blajeva

Friday, Feb. 18 on Netflix

The long-running slasher franchise gets revived once again for the latest incarnation, a direct sequel to the 1974 original in the vein of the 2018 Halloween. In Texas Chainsaw Massacre (the missing "The" differentiates it from previous Texas Chainsaw Massacres), a group of hip young city folk arrive in Harlow, Texas, to gentrify it. Chainsaw-wielding madman Leatherface and his family aren't interested. But they are interested in killing people. When Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouéré, who replaces the original Hardesty, Marilyn Burns, who died in 2014), the only survivor of Leatherface's original spree 50 years earlier, learns of Leatherface's re-emergence, she sets out for revenge. This is the first time Netflix has put out a horror franchise film as an original, so that alone makes it notable. It won't be better than the original Texas Chain Saw Massacre, but it probably won't be worse than The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Lauren Cohan, The Walking Dead Josh Stringer/AMC

Season 11 midseason premiere Sunday, Feb. 20 at 9/8c on AMC

The zombie institution returns for the second installment of its three-part final season (the first part debuted last year, and the series finale is coming later this year). In this run of episodes, Alexandria formally meets the Commonwealth, the advanced colony whose fate will become entwined with the remnants of Rick Grimes' group as the show nears its end. But before that, tensions between Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), which have been simmering all season, will have to resolve, one way or another. Maggie has grown increasingly ruthless since Negan killed her husband, Glenn (Steven Yeun), all those years ago, so Negan better watch his back. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Kelly Jenrette and Geffri Maya, All American: Homecoming Bill Inoshita/The CW

All American: Homecoming

Series premiere Monday, Feb. 21 at 9/8c on The CW

Where All American chronicles (among other things) the ups and downs of high school football, its brand new spin-off, All American: Homecoming, is all about college tennis. The story centers around a protagonist All American fans will be familiar with: Geffri Maya's Simone, who experiences a culture shock as she adjusts to life in Chicago, pursues her athletic dreams, and explores the new freedoms that come along with early young adulthood. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]





RECENTLY RELEASED



Ali Wong, Ali Wong: Don Wong Clifton Prescod/Netflix

Ali Wong: Don Wong

Premiered Monday, Feb. 14 on Netflix

I can't imagine better Valentine's Day counter-programming than Ali Wong's stand-up. Don Wong is her third Netflix special, following Baby Cobra and Hard Knock Wife, both of which she filmed while pregnant. She's not pregnant in this one, but she still has a lot of opinions on marriage, parenthood, and how it feels to eat a quesadilla that a toddler threw on the floor. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

