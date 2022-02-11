The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Julia Garner in Inventing Anna, Super Bowl LVI

After my mom finished watching the latest new episodes of Ozark, she called me to emphatically explain how talented Julia Garner is. (I was aware, but it's always nice to be reminded.) If your mom's favorite show is also Ozark, you should tell her to check out Inventing Anna, which is out on Netflix today and stars Garner as the infamous scam artist Anna Delvey, who conned a bunch of rich New Yorkers out of tens of thousands of dollars by convincing them she was a German heiress. If you're not into grifters and would prefer to start getting in the Valentine's Day spirit, you can check out Love Is Blind Season 2, also on Netflix today, and/or the new Jennifer Lopez rom-com Marry Me, now available on Peacock and in theaters. And if none of that interests you, there's always football's biggest night — or as it's more commonly known, the Super Bowl, which is happening on Sunday.

Our list of editors' picks for the week of Feb. 11-Feb. 17 is below,



THE BEST MOVIE TO WATCH THIS WEEKEND



Julia Garner, Inventing Anna David Giesbrecht/Netflix

Limited series premieres Friday, Feb. 11 on Netflix

This limited series is the first show superproducer Shonda Rhimes has created since Scandal, and the true story that got her to open up Final Draft again is a doozy. It's the only-in-America-and-New-York-City-specifically saga of Anna Delvey, played by Ozark's Julia Garner, a wealthy German socialite who took New York society by storm in the mid-2010s — only it turned out she wasn't wealthy or even technically German. She was a con artist who scammed various people and institutions out of hundreds of thousands of dollars thanks to her nearly supernatural self-confidence. She became famous thanks to a bombshell New York Magazine story, the writing of which drives the plot of Inventing Anna, as journalist Vivian Kent (Anna Chlumsky) tries to answer the question, "Who is Anna Delvey?" -Liam Mathews [Trailer | Review]



Love Is Blind Netflix

Season 2 premieres Friday, Feb. 11 on Netflix

Netflix is all-in on Love Is Blind this week. The reality dating sensation that was the biggest show in America right before the pandemic started is finally back for a second season. The premise now is the same as it was then: a bunch of single people are sequestered in a house where they meet potential romantic partners. They get to know each other while talking for hours in pods where they can't see each other. Some of them get engaged, and then we follow them as they try to make it work outside of the pods and prepare for their weddings. It drops in batches of episodes over the course of a few weeks, each covering a different part of the process. It's a fascinating social experiment with jaw-dropping surprises and wild characters (I will never forget Jessica from Season 1, who gave her dog wine on-camera). -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, Marry Me Universal Pictures

Friday, Feb. 11 on Peacock

We have high 2000s-style romcom hopes for this high-concept flick starring two of that era's icons, Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson. J. Lo plays a pop star who gets stood up by her singer boyfriend (Maluma) at her livestreamed hybrid concert/wedding and picks a random regular guy (Wilson) out of the audience to marry instead. And wouldn't you know it, they fall in love for real. But they live in two different worlds. Can they make it work? Find out in theaters or on Peacock, where it will be streaming the same day. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Jabari Banks, Bel-Air Peacock

Series premieres Sunday, Feb. 13 on Peacock

All right, sure! Peacock's dramatic reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Airis finally here. It's the same story as the '90s sitcom that launched Will Smith to superstardom — a West Philadelphia born and raised teenager named Will (Jabari Banks) gets in one little fight and gets sent to live with his auntie (Cassandra Freeman) and uncle (Adrian Holmes) in the opulent Los Angeles neighborhood of Bel Air. It's like the CW show All American with a Philly accent. -Liam Mathews [Trailer | Review]



Joe Burrow Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Super Bowl LVI

Sunday, Feb. 13 at 6:30/5:30c on NBC and Peacock

This year's big game is between the Los Angeles Rams — who are playing at their home stadium — and the Cincinnati Bengals, who upset the Kansas City Chiefs to reach their first Super Bowl since 1988. The halftime show will be a host of West Coast hip-hop icons — Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Kendrick Lamar — and Eminem, who is famously from Detroit. But they need him there to do the hook from "Forgot About Dre." R&B legend Mary J. Blige is also part of it. It's going to be an awesome show. It will be the first Super Bowl to ever stream on Peacock. -Liam Mathews





THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK



Ali Wong, Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife Ken Woroner/Netflix

Ali Wong: Don Wong

Monday, Feb. 14 on Netflix

I can't imagine better Valentine's Day counter-programming than Ali Wong's stand-up. Don Wong is her third Netflix special, following Baby Cobra and Hard Knock Wife, both of which she filmed while pregnant. She's not pregnant in this one, but she still has a lot of opinions on marriage, parenthood, and how it feels to eat a quesadilla that a toddler threw on the floor. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



AI Love You Netflix

AI Love You

Tuesday, Feb. 15 on Netflix

Full disclosure: I'm putting this in here because there's nothing new of particular interest coming out on this day. But I'm also putting this on here because it's a movie about a building that falls in love with a woman! The Thai sci-fi romance follows an apartment building's artificial intelligence as it zaps itself into a human's body for a shot at love with one of its tenants. It's like Her except Thai and the AI eventually ends up in a cute guy. How is this coming out the day after Valentine's Day? -Tim Surette [Trailer]



jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy Netflix

Act 1 premieres Wednesday, Feb. 16 on Netflix

This is the Kanye West documentary you've been waiting for, and you don't have to wait all night in line with the sneakerheads to get it. The three-part film jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, directed by Clarence "Coodie" Simmons and Chike Ozah and filmed over two decades, charts Ye's career, life, and astronomical ascent since the turn of the millennium. Everything is on the table, presidential campaign included. Reviews for Act 1 (Vision), which premiered at Sundance, make this one sound as watchable as you'd expect. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]





RECENTLY RELEASED



Zoë Kravitz, Kimi HBO Max

Premiered Thursday, Feb. 10 on HBO Max

One of the greatest movie genres is "lonely woman goes insane after witnessing a crime," and Kimi gives Zoë Kravitz the chance to be the woman in question. Directed by Steven Soderbergh, Kimi stars Kravitz as an agoraphobic (but still super chic) tech worker who stumbles on evidence of what she believes is a violent murder while reviewing a data stream. She's brushed off when she tries to report it to her company (her boss is played by the one and only Rita Wilson) and is forced to venture outside her apartment in order to get answers. This is essentially 2022's The Woman in the Window. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

