The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Insecure Finale, Don't Look Up

Today's best new releases have all your holiday moods covered. Feeling nostalgic? Check out the HBO Max documentary Beanie Mania, which looks back on the height of the Beanie Baby craze. We really thought those little guys would pay for college back then. Need an escape from the holiday cheer? Stress out over Vigil, a U.K. thriller about an investigation on a submarine. And as always, if you're ready to lean into the holiday cheer instead, you can always stream a classic Christmas movie. Plus, stay tuned later in the week for the streaming premiere of Encanto on Disney+, as well as two series finales: Dickinson on Apple TV+ and Insecure on HBO.

THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH TONIGHT

Beanie Mania HBO Max

Beanie Mania

Thursday, Dec. 23 on HBO Max

Do you remember Beanie Babies? I was, like many people, obsessed with them; I named my actual living cat after my favorite one. Still, I wasn't asked to appear in this documentary, so I guess I wasn't that obsessed! No, Beanie Mania is about the real fanatics, the kind of person who wouldn't part with their beloved stuffed animals for $100,000. How does a kids' toy become a symbol for American greed? I don't know, but I can't wait to find out. Here's hoping they touch on the Princess Diana Beanie Baby. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]



Suranne Jones, Vigil BBC/World Productions/Peacock

Thursday, Dec. 23 on Peacock

Two things I love — a submarine murder mystery and Scottish accents — collide in this six-episode U.K. thriller that hails from the same producers of Bodyguard. Suranne Jones plays a detective asked to investigate a fatal drug overdose on a nuclear submarine — literally on the submarine; she does her work on the sub while it's on its patrols — who believes foul play is involved. It's loaded with familiar faces, including Ygritte, Pod, and Stannis from Game of Thrones (Rose Leslie, Daniel Portman, and Stephen Dillane), as well as Martin Compston (Line of Duty), Paterson Joseph (Timeless), and Connor Swindells (Sex Education). It's tense right from the start, and maintains it from the claustrophobic conflict of jurisdiction between Jones' detective and the military that runs the sub. -Tim Surette [TRAILER]



The Polar Express Warner Bros. Pictures

The Polar Express (or something like it)

Now on HBO Max

This weekend is Christmas, after all, so why not watch a classic holiday movie like The Polar Express, or something else from our list of the best Christmas movies available to stream? Since computer animation has advanced so much in the years since The Polar Express was released, the visual style of this movie is pretty outdated now, but at the time of its release, it was a huge deal that Tom Hanks, who plays the train conductor, did the motion capture for his character. The movie itself is still pretty sweet, following a young boy's journey on a train to the North Pole on Christmas Eve. [TRAILER]





THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK



Hailee Steinfeld, Dickinson Apple TV+

Series finale Friday, Dec. 24 on Apple TV+

Dickinson fans are about to spend their last wild night with the best comedy on Apple TV+ (I said it). The terrific series is closing the book on its bold, anachronistic tale of a young Emily Dickinson (Hailee Steinfeld) with an intimate story about dressmaking and entertaining guests. And it'll probably make you cry! Titled "This Was a Poet," the finale finds Emily working with Betty (Amanda Warren) to design a new dress while the rest of the Dickinson family welcomes a visitor. We're going to miss this show when it's gone — which is why we named it one of the best series of the year. -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER]



Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up Niko Tavernise/Netflix

Friday, Dec. 24 on Netflix

Director Adam McKay makes climate change funny with this furious satirical comedy. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play astronomers who realize that an extinction-level comet is on a collision course with Earth and go on a media tour to warn humanity. But their warning is met with hostility, hysteria, or indifference by government, media, and the public. Everyone is just talking about the people who disagree with them about the comet instead of doing anything about the comet. It's about as subtle as a comet smashing into the face of the Earth, but Adam McKay's recent movies are given momentum by their righteous anger. The gratuitously star-studded cast includes Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep. -Liam Mathews [TRAILER]



Encanto Disney

Streaming premiere Friday, Dec. 24 on Disney+

Disney's latest animated movie hits Mickey's streaming service a month after it premiered to positive reviews in theaters. Encanto is another Walt Disney Animation Studios musical, featuring all-new songs from tunesmith Lin-Manuel Miranda that tell the story of a family in Colombia who are bestowed with magical powers. Well, all except for one of the daughters (Stephanie Beatriz), who must work to bring her family back together when their powers begin to disappear. Is it as good as Moana? Probably not, but nothing is. -Tim Surette [TRAILER]



Issa Rae and Kendrick Sampson, Insecure Merie Wallace/HBO

Series finale Sunday, Dec. 26 at 10/9c on HBO, HBO Max

It's going to be so hard to say goodbye to Insecure for good. So far this season, we've seen Issa (Issa Rae) struggling in her relationship with Nathan (Kendrick Sampson) and with the fact that Lawrence (Jay Ellis) has (seemingly) moved on after becoming a dad to his and Condola's (Christina Elmore) baby, as well as the continued reinvention of Molly (Yvonne Orji) as she works on her family, friendships, career, and romantic life, and struggles with what comes next after finding out her mother may be paralyzed. My hope is to see all these characters end up happy, and also for Issa to simply choose herself, but I guess we'll have to wait and see. As a little bonus, HBO Max is releasing a documentary ahead of the finale on Dec. 26 all about the making of the final season, called Insecure: The End. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]



Lisa Kudrow, Death to 2020 Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Death to 2021

Monday, Dec. 27 on Netflix

Did you watch Death to 2020? The Netflix mockumentary from theBlack Mirror producers that chronicled the worst year in recent memory in a satirical format? Even if you didn't, enough people did that they decided to make one for 2021, which to be fair has been another mostly atrocious year. These things have expiration dates of about five minutes, but the main draw is always the celebrities they manage to get involved. The cast includes Hugh Grant, Lucy Liu, William Jackson Harper, Stockard Channing, and Nick Mohammed. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]



Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen, The Book of Boba Fett Lucasfilm Ltd.

Series premiere Wednesday, Dec. 29 on Disney+

The original Mandalorian finally gets his own story in this spin-off of Disney+'s flagship Star Wars series. Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), the bounty-hunting clone who delivered Han Solo to Jabba the Hutt, sets off on an adventure of his own, alongside sharpshooting mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen). The story picks up after Fett gets his armor back and promptly claims Jabba's old throne as the crime boss of Tatooine at the end of The Mandalorian Season 2, and follows his and Shand's efforts to consolidate power in the galaxy's criminal underworld. He's on the "anti" end of the antihero spectrum, you see. -Liam Mathews [TRAILER]





RECENTLY RELEASED



Lucien Laviscount and Lily Collins, Emily in Paris Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Season 2 released Wednesday, Dec. 22 on Netflix

Emily in Paris (and you gotta say it like it rhymes), who haunts the dreams of actual Parisians, is back on the streets of Paris like some kind of colorfully dressed cryptid. The new episodes kick off where Season 1 left off, with the titular American in Paris getting herself into a love triangle after sleeping with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), which puts her in a tight spot with Camille (Camille Razat). Mon dieu! She's also wearing a checkered bucket hat in the trailer. Hard to tell which sin is worse. -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER | REVIEW]



Carrie-Ann Moss and Keanu Reeves, The Matrix Resurrections Murray Close

The Matrix Resurrections

Wednesday, Dec. 22 on HBO Max (also in theaters)

The fourth movie in the Matrix franchise is set 12 years after Revolutions, and it catches us up with Neo (Keanu Reeves), now living a seemingly normal life as Thomas Anderson and seeing a very mysterious therapist (Neil Patrick Harris) who's "helping" him work through all the weird dreams he's been having. He and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) have no memory of each other, but they both appear to be back in the Matrix program, and things start to get much clearer when Neo stops taking the blue pills he's being prescribed. As is typical of these films, most of the plot details are being kept under wraps, but there's simply nothing better than knowing we'll soon be watching a new Keanu movie. Happy holidays indeed. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER | REVIEW]

