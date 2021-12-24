The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Insecure Finale, Cobra Kai Season 4

Do you feel like being anxious about the climate crisis this particular Christmas season? Considering the fact that it's been an unseasonably warm December on the East Coast this year, yeah, maybe that's a good idea! Adam McKay's latest movie, Don't Look Up, out now on Netflix, at least tries to make you laugh while you worry. For alternative viewing options, check out the streaming premiere of the kid-friendly Encanto on Disney+ and the series finale of Dickinson over on Apple TV+. And it is, of course, that time of year, so if you'd rather just ignore everything and watch a Christmas movie, we have a whole list of where you can watch the best ones. Plus, stay tuned for the last big releases of 2021, including the series finale of Insecure, the premiere of The Book of Boba Fett, new seasons of Cobra Kai and Queer Eye, and, somehow, the return of The Bachelor. This list will take you through the major releases over the winter break; we'll return at the beginning of January.

This weekend is Christmas, after all, so why not watch a classic holiday movie like The Polar Express, or something else from our list of the best Christmas movies available to stream? Since computer animation has advanced so much in the years since The Polar Express was released, the visual style of this movie is pretty outdated now, but at the time of its release, it was a huge deal that Tom Hanks, who plays the train conductor, did the motion capture for his character. The movie itself is still pretty sweet, following a young boy's journey on a train to the North Pole on Christmas Eve. [TRAILER]



Hailee Steinfeld, Dickinson Apple TV+

Series finale Friday, Dec. 24 on Apple TV+

Dickinson fans are about to spend their last wild night with the best comedy on Apple TV+ (I said it). The terrific series is closing the book on its bold, anachronistic tale of a young Emily Dickinson (Hailee Steinfeld) with an intimate story about dressmaking and entertaining guests. And it'll probably make you cry! Titled "This Was a Poet," the finale finds Emily working with Betty (Amanda Warren) to design a new dress while the rest of the Dickinson family welcomes a visitor. We're going to miss this show when it's gone — which is why we named it one of the best series of the year. -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER]



Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up Niko Tavernise/Netflix

Friday, Dec. 24 on Netflix

Director Adam McKay makes climate change funny with this furious satirical comedy. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play astronomers who realize that an extinction-level comet is on a collision course with Earth and go on a media tour to warn humanity. But their warning is met with hostility, hysteria, or indifference by government, media, and the public. Everyone is just talking about the people who disagree with them about the comet instead of doing anything about the comet. It's about as subtle as a comet smashing into the face of the Earth, but Adam McKay's recent movies are given momentum by their righteous anger. The gratuitously star-studded cast includes Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep. -Liam Mathews [TRAILER]



Encanto Disney

Streaming premiere Friday, Dec. 24 on Disney+

Disney's latest animated movie hits Mickey's streaming service a month after it premiered to positive reviews in theaters. Encanto is another Walt Disney Animation Studios musical, featuring all-new songs from tunesmith Lin-Manuel Miranda that tell the story of a family in Colombia who are bestowed with magical powers. Well, all except for one of the daughters (Stephanie Beatriz), who must work to bring her family back together when their powers begin to disappear. Is it as good as Moana? Probably not, but nothing is. -Tim Surette [TRAILER]



Issa Rae and Kendrick Sampson, Insecure Merie Wallace/HBO

Series finale Sunday, Dec. 26 at 10/9c on HBO, HBO Max

It's going to be so hard to say goodbye to Insecure for good. So far this season, we've seen Issa (Issa Rae) struggling in her relationship with Nathan (Kendrick Sampson) and with the fact that Lawrence (Jay Ellis) has (seemingly) moved on after becoming a dad to his and Condola's (Christina Elmore) baby, as well as the continued reinvention of Molly (Yvonne Orji) as she works on her family, friendships, career, and romantic life, and struggles with what comes next after finding out her mother may be paralyzed. My hope is to see all these characters end up happy, and also for Issa to simply choose herself, but I guess we'll have to wait and see. As a little bonus, HBO Max is releasing a documentary ahead of the finale on Dec. 26 all about the making of the final season, called Insecure: The End. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]



Lisa Kudrow, Death to 2020 Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Death to 2021

Monday, Dec. 27 on Netflix

Did you watch Death to 2020? The Netflix mockumentary from theBlack Mirror producers that chronicled the worst year in recent memory in a satirical format? Even if you didn't, enough people did that they decided to make one for 2021, which to be fair has been another mostly atrocious year. These things have expiration dates of about five minutes, but the main draw is always the celebrities they manage to get involved. The cast includes Hugh Grant, Lucy Liu, William Jackson Harper, Stockard Channing, and Nick Mohammed. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]



Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen, The Book of Boba Fett Lucasfilm Ltd.

Series premiere Wednesday, Dec. 29 on Disney+

The original Mandalorian finally gets his own story in this spin-off of Disney+'s flagship Star Wars series. Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), the bounty-hunting clone who delivered Han Solo to Jabba the Hutt, sets off on an adventure of his own, alongside sharpshooting mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen). The story picks up after Fett gets his armor back and promptly claims Jabba's old throne as the crime boss of Tatooine at the end of The Mandalorian Season 2, and follows his and Shand's efforts to consolidate power in the galaxy's criminal underworld. He's on the "anti" end of the antihero spectrum, you see. -Liam Mathews [TRAILER]



Ralph Macchio and Xolo Maridueña, Cobra Kai Netflix

Season 4 premieres Dec. 31 on Netflix

Cobra Kai's revolving door of rivalries and treaties stops spinning on Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) being friends in Season 4, with the longtime enemies teaming up to take down the Cobra Kai dojo and Kreese (Martin Kove) once and for all (or at least until the next season). By now you know the formula: Friends become enemies, enemies become friends, everyone punches each other, there's a misunderstanding, and there's a huge, awesome fight at the end. Predictability, in the case of Cobra Kai, is comforting. -Tim Surette [TRAILER]



Dakota Johnson and Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter Yannis Drakoulidis/Netflix

Friday, Dec. 31 on Netflix

Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut is dark, psychological goodness. In this adaptation of the Elena Ferrante novel, Olivia Colman stars as Leda, a college professor on a solo trip to Greece, where she meets and becomes obsessed with Nina (Dakota Johnson), a young, overwhelmed mother. It all quickly turns into the vacation from hell as Nina forces Leda to confront memories of her own experience as a young mother. Jessie Buckley plays the younger version of Leda in flashbacks, while Peter Sarsgaard, Ed Harris, Dagmara Dominczyk, and Paul Mescal fill out the rest of the cast. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]



Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Queer Eye Ilana Panich-Linsman/Netflix

Season 6 available Friday, Dec. 31 on Netflix

Like Antoni's mac and cheese, spending your New Year's Eve making resolutions with the Fab Five is something that can actually be so personal. Queer Eye is back for Season 6 after what counts as a long break for this show; Season 5 was released in June 2020. (Before that, they churned out four seasons and a Japan-set mini-season in under two years.) This time, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, and Antoni Porowski are off to Austin, Texas, where you can expect to see them working with heroes who have, like everyone, felt the effects of the pandemic. This is Queer Eye's first COVID-era season; production on Season 6 kicked off in March 2020 and was halted for more than a year right at the end of the first episode. I don't think we're emotionally prepared. -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER]



Clayton Echard, The Bachelor ABC/Pamela Littky

Season 26 premieres Monday, Jan. 3 on ABC

The Bachelorette literally just ended, but the economy of Bachelor Nation is booming, so we're getting a new season of The Bachelor. And to be fair, the beginning of January is the traditional start date for The Bachelor. Anyway, this season's hunk of beef and cheese is Clayton Echard, a former football player who looks almost exactly the same as former Bachelor Colton Underwood. He's completely unlike Colton in a very significant way, though – we already know that Clayton is in love with three women, has sex with all three, and tells them about it. If The Bachelor is giving something that juicy away before the season even starts, this season is guaranteed to be a mess. -Liam Mathews [TRAILER]





Beanie Mania HBO Max

Beanie Mania

Thursday, Dec. 23 on HBO Max

Do you remember Beanie Babies? I was, like many people, obsessed with them; I named my actual living cat after my favorite one. Still, I wasn't asked to appear in this documentary, so I guess I wasn't that obsessed! No, Beanie Mania is about the real fanatics, the kind of person who wouldn't part with their beloved stuffed animals for $100,000. How does a kids' toy become a symbol for American greed? I don't know, but I can't wait to find out. Here's hoping they touch on the Princess Diana Beanie Baby. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]



Suranne Jones, Vigil BBC/World Productions/Peacock

Thursday, Dec. 23 on Peacock

Two things I love — a submarine murder mystery and Scottish accents — collide in this six-episode U.K. thriller that hails from the same producers of Bodyguard. Suranne Jones plays a detective asked to investigate a fatal drug overdose on a nuclear submarine — literally on the submarine; she does her work on the sub while it's on its patrols — who believes foul play is involved. It's loaded with familiar faces, including Ygritte, Pod, and Stannis from Game of Thrones (Rose Leslie, Daniel Portman, and Stephen Dillane), as well as Martin Compston (Line of Duty), Paterson Joseph (Timeless), and Connor Swindells (Sex Education). It's tense right from the start, and maintains it from the claustrophobic conflict of jurisdiction between Jones' detective and the military that runs the sub. -Tim Surette [TRAILER]

