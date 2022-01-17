The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: How I Met Your Father, Ozark Season 4

In 2050, you'll be telling your robot children about how you met How I Met Your Father. "You see, there used to be a man named Ted Mosby," you'll begin, before explaining the entire eight-season plot of the sitcom How I Met Your Mother. Then you'll tell them about how there was going to be a How I Met Your Mother spin-off with Greta Gerwig that didn't happen, but eventually Hulu made it happen with Hilary Duff. "What's Hulu?" your robo-offspring will ask. "Hulu was one of the streaming services that existed before Disney and Netflix merged into Mono+," you'll say, as you desalinate some water for your sponge bath. Anyway, in the nearer future, How I Met Your Father premieres on Tuesday. That's one of our picks for what to watch this week, along with the Season 3 premiere of Netflix's sexily stupid reality hit Too Hot to Handle and the Season 6 premiere of Showtime's deviously entertaining drama Billions.

Chris Lowell and Hillary Duff, How I Met Your Father Patrick Wymore/Hulu

Series premiere Tuesday, Jan. 18 on Hulu

We all have regrets. This is Hulu's. The somewhat ballyhooed and even more feared spiritual successor of How I Met Your Mother is here, gender-swapped with Hilary Duff on the hunt for the father of her children, as told by future Hilary Duff (Kim Cattrall) via videophone conference with her off-screen son in 2050. Yep, you read that right. There's no Barney Stinson, but there is a posh British guy with a six-pack. The original cast's overbearing whiteness has been diversified with a multicultural kaleidoscope of friends. There are, in 2022, dated jokes about NYC subways and Tinder dates, which the guy pressing the laugh track buttons loves. And there's the very hammy premise of figuring out which guy we meet in the pilot is el padre. Aside from those polishes on the outside, How I Met Your Father retains the spirit of the original, for better or worse, even throwing in some HIMYM Easter eggs. If you're still a fan of HIMYM, then you might dig this, or it's just a check-in for the extremely curious. Everyone else, take a pass. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Too Hot to Handle Tom Dymond/Netflix

Season 3 available Wednesday, Jan. 19 on Netflix

This might be hard to hear, but you need to know: Too Hot to Handle is on its third season. And it's only released one season per calendar year. When I first read the words "Too Hot to Handle Season 3," I thought for sure we were dealing with another Queer Eye situation, and Netflix was just churning out reality TV seasons at a pace that would make executives swan dive into a Scrooge McDuck money pit. But the first season of Too Hot to Handle dropped in April 2020, followed by Season 2 in June 2021, meaning we've actually just been in this pandemic long enough for three full seasons of the worst-best bad show to watch during a pandemic. A Netflix reality series about hot people trying not to make out with each other is making me spiral. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Adam Pally, True Story with Ed and Randall Richie Knapp/Peacock

Series premiere Thursday, Jan. 20 on Peacock

There's so much TV out there that in less than two months, two completely different shows named True Story will have premiered: Kevin Hart's Netflix drama about a comedian who gets in a lot of trouble, and Peacock's comedy that tells stories from regular people. However, only one of them is actually true and actually good, and Kevin Hart ain't in it. In Peacock's True Story with Ed & Randall, Ed Helms and Randall Park host what amounts to Drunk History without the booze, with some of your favorite comedians in re-enactments of bizarre tales — like a man recounting how he snuck into the Super Bowl to watch his beloved Steelers and ended up taking a shower with the team — told by the actual participants. It's dumb fun. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Albert Rutecki and Sosie Bacon, As We See It Ali Goldstein/Amazon Studios

Friday, Jan. 21 on Amazon Prime Video

Jason Katims, creator of Friday Night Lights and Parenthood, has another hit on his hands — as in hit you right in the feels — with this heartfelt dramedy series. As We See It follows the struggles and triumphs of Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), three twentysomething roommates who are on the autism spectrum (the actors all identify as being on the spectrum as well), as well as their aide Mandy (Sosie Bacon), who helps them navigate jobs, dating, and their relationships with each other. It's a show that will make you laugh in one scene and cry in another, and depicts something rarely seen on television — the lives of adults on the autism spectrum — with dignity and authenticity. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, Ozark Netflix

Season 4, Part 1 premieres Friday, Jan. 21 on Netflix

Netflix's crowd-pleasing crime thriller returns with the first half of its extended final season. These seven episodes find Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) doing all the unsavory stuff they always have to do to keep their heads above water, but this time, they're not just laundering money, they're laundering cartel boss Omar Navarro (Felix Solis) himself, as he wants to move to America as a free man. Can Marty and Wendy bribe, threaten, and blackmail enough people into completing their assignment? Maybe — if all the headaches they're dealing with at home, like their teenage son Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) taking a job laundering money for Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) and Darlene Snell (Lisa Emery), don't cause their whole house of cards to come crashing down. There's no TV family more stressful than the Byrdes. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Lauren Ambrose, Rupert Grint, Nell Tiger Free, and Toby Kebbell, Servant Apple TV+

Season 3 premieres Friday, Jan. 21 on Apple TV+

This absolutely bugged-out psychological thriller from executive producer M. Night Shyamalan is one of the most unique and underrated series on TV. It will get under your skin and stay there. At the start of Season 1, the premise was that a couple grieving the loss of their infant son hired a nanny, Leanne (Nell Tiger Free), to care for the realistic doll the mother, Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose), was treating as if it were a real baby. But then, miraculously, the baby was real. Or was it? Does Leanne have supernatural powers that are somehow related to the cult she grew up in? Or are they all crazy? Season 3 gets deeper into the cult stuff. If you haven't watched Servant yet, I highly recommend you get caught up before the Season 3 premiere, which isn't hard to do, as episodes top out at around 35 minutes. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Paul Giamatti and Corey Stoll, Billions Jeff Neumann/SHOWTIME

Season 6 premieres Sunday. Jan. 23 at 9/8c on Showtime

Showtime's twisty finance drama is reinventing itself in Season 6, with Corey Stoll taking over for Damian Lewis as Chuck Rhoades' (Paul Giamatti) nemesis. With Axe (Lewis) on the lam, Axe Capital is now Thomas Prince Capital, with Stoll's snaky private equity guy sitting in Axe's old seat. He's set his sights on bringing the Olympics to New York City, which will make him even richer. Meanwhile, Attorney General Rhoades has set his sights on the entire billionaire class, and he's going after all of them to get to Prince, and whipping up public furor against them. Chuck's a populist now! We're not sure how the show will survive the loss of Damian Lewis, but we do know that the hyper-precise, hyper-referential dialogue will still be fully sauced, and that's enough to keep us watching. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]





RECENTLY RELEASED



Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth Apple TV+

Friday, Jan. 14 on Apple TV+

Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star in this much-anticipated adaptation of Shakespeare's Scottish play. It's the first solo film from a Coen brother — McDormand's husband Joel directs, adapts, and produces along with her. If you love art movies, there's not much else that needs to be said to get you to watch this. I mean, it's Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand as Lord and Lady Macbeth. It feels historic. The Tragedy of Macbeth has been making the film festival rounds for months and been in select theaters since Christmas, but Jan. 14 is when most people will be able to finally see it in all its black-and-white, Expressionist glory. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Shohreh Aghdashloo, The Expanse Shane Mahood/Amazon Studios

Series finale premiered Friday, Jan. 14 on Amazon Prime Video

The show Jeff Bezos saved from cancellation is coming to an end for good this time, with a finale that concludes the complex sci-fi tale of the war between the different factions in the colonized solar system. It's hard to imagine how the show is going to wrap everything up by the end of the show, considering how many storylines are still in play, but at least the finale is a supersized episode. The novels on which the series is based continue on past where the show is ending, so maybe if enough people watch the finale, Bezos will find some change between the seats on his rocket ship and give it a seventh season? Not likely, but he could make it happen if he wanted to. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Dina Shihabi, Archive 81 Quantrell D. Colbert/Netflix

Series premiered Friday, Jan. 14 on Netflix

Beware the haunted videotape! This horror series — which is based on a fiction podcast of the same — follows a video archivist, Dan (Mamoudou Athie), as he takes on a peculiar gig restoring tapes that were damaged in a fire 25 years earlier. The tapes were made by a documentary filmmaker named Melody (Dina Shihabi) who was investigating a bizarre cult that was based in a New York City apartment building. As Dan watches the tapes, he gets obsessed with finding out what happened to Melody — and becomes convinced he can save her. It's a supernatural spine-tingler with a fantastic organ-driven score by Ben Salisbury and Geoff Barrow, who previously collaborated on the music for Alex Garland projects including Annihilation. They do great work. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan: The Movie Cara Howe/SHOWTIME

Friday, Jan. 14 at 9/8c on Showtime

After being unceremoniously, honestly kinda disrespectfully canceled in early 2020 after the Season 7 finale, Ray Donovan is returning for the send-off the Boomer-beloved crime drama deserves. The movie, co-written by showrunner David Hollander and Ray Donovan himself (Liev Schreiber), picks up where Season 7 left off, with Ray trying to find his incorrigible criminal father Mickey (Jon Voight) and stop him once and for all. It also weaves in formative stories from Ray's childhood, with younger Mickey played by Bill Heck. Depending on your age, you should either call your father or your son after you watch this and tell him you're grateful you're not Donovans. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Sophie Nelisse and Ella Purnell, Yellowjackets Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

Season 1 finale premiered Sunday, Jan. 16 at 10/9c on Showtime

When Yellowjackets premiered in November 2021 and seized our attention with its brutal premise (think Lost meets Lord of the Flies), some wondered if the Showtime thriller could end as explosively as it began. The answer is a resounding yes. This series about a high school girls' soccer team stranded in the wilderness for 19 months after a horrific plane crash packs twisty punches at every turn, with one of the biggest shocks taking place at the start of its most recent Episode 9. The finale airs Jan. 16, and you can expect more of what has made the ominous drama a true gem this winter season: riveting performances by a dynamic cast playing teen and adult versions of the soccer players, and key developments to an intricate plot with two timelines each with their own set of dark mysteries. -Kat Moon [Trailer]



Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere HBO

Series premiered Sunday, Jan. 16 on HBO, HBO Max

Comedian Bridget Everett stars in this indie-com about a woman named Sam learning to find herself in Kansas after the untimely death of her sister. But it's not a sad show! In fact, Somebody Somewhere is about relishing the joys of friendship, expressing yourself, and embracing what makes you unique, but in that weird way that the choir club at high school used to do. Everett's chemistry with Sam's new BFF Joel (Jeff Hiller) is going to be a highlight of 2022. Plus there are fart jokes and party invitations written on ketchup packets. What's not to like? -Tim Surette [Trailer]

