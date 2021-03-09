The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: HBO Max's Genera+ion, South Park's Vaccination Special

I'm starting a petition right here, right now to rename this week Teen Week, because if you're looking for the best shows to watch this week, they're chock full of teens! It's like Warped Tour 2021 around here with all the youths! No one will speak in full words this week, just acronyms that will take so long for old people to decrypt that the slang will be out of style when they finally do. We've got TV teens dealing with problems as seen through the lens of gritty and glitzy television, as well as actual teens dealing with actual problems. We even have real teens who are trying to make the world a better place, and old pre-internet teens from the 1990s... they don't make teens like that anymore.

Good Girls

Retta, Christina Hendricks, and Mae Whitman, Good Girls Danielle Levitt/NBC

Season 4 premieres Sunday at 10/9c on NBC

NBC's comedy has enjoyed a renaissance thanks to the Netflix effect, so if you've just wrapped up the COVID-shortened Season 3 on the 'flix then boy do I have good news: Season 4 is already here. The crime-comedy about a trio of regular women (Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman) getting into organized (and sometimes disorganized) crime after a little too much of dealing with men's s*** pits the women against more obstacles this season, including opening a hot tub store to launder their moolah, the fallout from Lucy's murder, and a new horny hitman played by former teen dream Andrew McCarthy. [TRAILER]





Last Chance U Basketball Netflix

Wednesday on Netflix

Hey, why should last chances be reserved just for football players? The Emmy-winning series moves to the hardcourt for its latest iteration, which follows the East Los Angeles College Huskies as they try to turn their fortunes around with a roster made up of kids, many of whom are in their teens, who failed to live up to expectations at higher division programs because of various factors. The sport is different, but the emotional impact remains the same as coach John Mosley, who has more energy than his entire starting five, pushes kids to be the best players and young men they can be. Warning: It only takes half an episode to become deeply invested in these guys. [TRAILER]





South Park Comedy Central

Wednesday at 8/7c on Comedy Central, MTV2

Comedy Central's never-ending parade of adorable crassness releases its second COVID special, the South ParQ Vaccination Special, following the South ParQ Pandemic Special that aired in September. Once again, the episode -- which follows the town's scramble to get vaccinated -- will be an hourlong and give us all something to laugh about over these incredibly unfunny times, much like South Park previously made talking poo and eating chili made out of your parents funny. [TRAILER]





Chase Sui Wonders, Justice Smith, and Uly Schlesinger, Generation Jennifer Clasen / HBO Max

Series premiere Thursday on HBO Max

Teenagers and their insular experiences have always been great fodder for television, so it makes sense that at a time when television is producing more shows than anyone can watch there will be a lot of shows about teenagers. Following recent dramatic teen releases Grand Army and Euphoria is Genera+ion, which follows suit as an "authentic" series about the REAL teen experience. It's so "authentic" that it was co-created by an actual teenager, 19-year-old Zelda Barnes. Working with her dad Daniel, they've produced another show about Gen Z dealing with race, social issues, and sexuality, with a real emphasis on how Gen Y and Gen Z differ. It's a bit over-the-top, but in all the right ways, as Allison Picurro says in her review. [TRAILER]





Daniela Blanco, Own the Room Future of Work Film Inc.

Friday on Disney+

Once you've digested the "real" teen experience of Genera+ion, head over to Disney+ for this documentary about REAL real teens participating in the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards, an inspiring competition in which ambitious students from all over the world pitch their business ventures in hopes of making their dreams a reality and the world a better place. The film comes from the same team that brought us the excellent Science Fair (also available on Disney+), so gird yourself for some emotional stories about kids who are already contributing to the world better than I ever will. [TRAILER]





Yes Day

Jennifer Garner, Edgar Ramirez, Jenna Ortega, Julian Lerner, and Everly Carganilla, Yes Day Matt Kennedy

Friday on Netflix

Jennifer Garner brings her relatable mom energy to this family-friendly movie about parents who are sick of being killjoys and decide to dedicate a day to saying yes to everything their kids want. (Don't try this at home, parents.) Letting the kids make the rules obviously spirals out of control, but in a fun way that involves Jennifer Garner getting into a fight over a giant stuffed gorilla. That's what family's all about. -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER]





Soleil Moon Frye and Mark-Paul Gosselaar, kid 90 Hulu

Friday on Hulu

We have cameras that fit in our pants pockets now, but back in the '90s, only the most dedicated would lug around a camcorder to record their lives. Soleil Moon Frye, star of the '80s hit Punky Brewster, was one of those people, and she goes through her old tapes in the documentary kid 90 to look back at her life and what it was like to grow up as a kid in the decade. Of course, she lived life a little differently than most of us, as she was usually hanging out with celebrity friends, going clubbing, or partying, so the allure of kid 90 is less about your own nostalgia than it is hers, as well as the candid, rare footage of then-child stars -- including Brian Austin Green, David Arquette, Stephen Dorff, and more -- just being kids outside of the spotlights. The film is clearly cathartic for Frye as she looks back on friends she's loved and lost, but for the audience, it's more like watching someone else's home movies. They just happen to be a lot better than vacation slides. [TRAILER]

