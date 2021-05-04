The Best Movies and Shows to Watch This Week: Tina Fey's Girls5eva, Mythic Quest Season 2

Metamorphosis and change are the themes of this week's picks. If you're into the eccentric heroes of DC's Legends of Tomorrow dealing with a new alien invasion, the reunion of a fictional 2000s girl group in Tina Fey's Girls5eva, a new crop of super-powered heroes in the new Netflix series Jupiter's Legacy, or perhaps push for trans visibility in the final season of FX's Pose, this week has something for you.

Our list of editors' picks for the week of May 2-8 is below, but if that's not enough and you're looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, check out our picks for last week or sign up for our free, spam-free Watch This Now newsletter that delivers the best TV show picks straight to your inbox. You can also look at our massive collection of recommendations, as well as our list of suggestions of what to watch next based on shows you already like.







Olivia Swann, Jes Macallan, and Tala Ashe, DC's Legends of Tomorrow The CW

Sunday at 8/7c on The CW

Legends of Tomorrow, the only CW superhero show that is always doing whatever the heck it wants to do, is back for another season of literally just doing whatever. This year, that involves a lot of time-traveling aliens. Season 6 kicks off with the Legends on the hunt for their alien-abducted leader, Sara Lance (Caity Lotz), whose attempt to escape from her captor unleashes even more aliens throughout history. While the Waverider team is busy testing the theory that in space, no one can hear you scream, they'll also have close encounters of a sillier kind, including a Disney-style animated princess. I hope this show never ends. -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER]







Dominique Jackson, Pose Eric Liebowitz/FX

Final season premieres Sunday at 10/9c on FX

Arguably television's most important show, FX's Emmy-winning Pose, which brings the underground New York ball culture of the late '80s and early '90s to life, returns for a final season that hopes to reach the goal the show has had all along: to get to a place where trans people are heard and seen. Things move forward to 1994, with the AIDS epidemic looming larger but the main characters -- including Blanca (MJ Rodriguez), Angel (Indya Moore), and Pray Tell (Billy Porter) -- stronger than ever as they approach the dreams they could have only imagined in Season 1. [TRAILER]







Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness Netflix

Wednesday on Netflix

Your true crime flavor of the month will be this docuseries that takes a deep dive into the case of David Berkowitz, aka Son of Sam. The Son of Sam investigation became a lifelong obsession for the late journalist Maury Terry, who believed Berkowitz did not act alone. Inspired by Terry's book The Ultimate Evil, the series digs into his theory that there were more Sons of Sam out there, and that they may have been linked to a satanic cult. -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER]







Paula Pell, Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Busy Philipps, Girls5eva Heidi Gutman/Peacock

Series premiere Thursday on Peacock

Tina Fey and Robert Carlock -- the minds behind 30 Rock -- collab once again on this Peacock original comedy about a girl group who reunite 20 years after they were almost famous. It's got that trademark Tina Fey zing to its jokes, mashing pop culture references and cutaway gags into its zaniness, as the women -- not nearly as limber as they used to be -- chase success for a second time with frequently disastrous results. Sara Bareilles, Busy Phillips, Reneé Elise Goldsberry, and Paula Pell star, with many SNL vets stopping by for cameos. [TRAILER]







Aidy Bryant, Shrill Allyson Riggs/Hulu

Final season premieres Friday on Hulu

In the final season of Aidy Bryant's comedy, Annie (Bryant) is fresh off her breakup with Ryan (Luka Jones) and living her best life as she goes out for glammed-up nights out with her friends, and dates brand-new guys who do things like remove loose strings from her clothes with their teeth. She also finds out what it's like to be canceled when she writes an article that rubs people the wrong way, and receives some unnecessary advice from a doctor about her weight. As always, there's a lot going on Annie's life, and as sad as it is to see this show go, it's nice to know we'll get to be along for the ride for a little bit longer. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]







Charlotte Nicdao and Rob McElhenney, Mythic Quest Apple TV+

Season 2 premieres Friday on Apple TV+

One of TV's best workplace comedies returns for its second season, rejoice! Everyone's back in the studio and trying to ride the wave that is Raven's Banquet's success by creating a new expansion to the MMORPG, only to find that it's not as easy as Ian (Rob McElhenney) and newly promoted co-creative director Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) assumed it would be. Also, Rachel (Ashly Burch) and Dana (Imani Hakim) test out an office romance, and C.W. (F. Murray Abraham) struggles to feel included while working remotely. Plus, Snoop Dogg guest stars as himself, so do with that information what you will. -Allison Picurro







Ben Daniels and Josh Duhamel, Jupiter's Legacy Marni Grossman/Netflix

Season 1 available Friday on Netflix

Netflix's biggest release of the week is looking like it's going to divide superhero fandom. On one hand, it's very much about superheroes! On the other hand, it's not quite like the typical superhero fare that's popular today. Based on Mark Millar's graphic novels, Jupiter's Legacy is a throwback to the pulp comics of the old days, following a team of superheroes with strong morals and ideas of what America should be, but who also butt heads with a younger generation of superheroes -- some of whom are their children -- who have their own ideas about being a superhero. At the heart of their conflict? The use of lethal force; the kids love it, the grown-ups aren't so hot on it. It's an ambitious show, and the fights are great, but we'll have to see how the execution goes. Also, Josh Duhamel has crazy long old man hair. [TRAILER]







Pink Skies Ahead

Jessica Barden, Pink Skies Ahead MTV

Premieres Saturday at 9/8c on MTV

Jessica Barden (The End of the F***ing World) leads MTV's latest original film about a young college dropout named Winona who doubts her anxiety disorder diagnosis because she's never had a panic attack. However, as Winona continues her wild lifestyle, she's forced to face her demons as her life starts to spiral out of control. The movie boasts an all-star cast including Mary J. Blige, Marcia Gay Harden, and Henry Winkler. And Barden once again manages to be extremely charming and relatable even as her character makes the cringiest decisions. The film is part of MTV's Mental Health is Health initiative and does a stellar job of addressing mental health stigmas and the importance of getting help when you need it, no panic attacks required. [TRAILER]

