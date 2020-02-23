Looking for something to watch this week? TV Guide's Reviews and Recommendations team has you covered. Below you will find suggestions for the best TV shows and movies to watch the week of Feb. 23-29, from new releases on Netflix to the exciting returns of some of our favorite shows.

And if this isn't enough and you're looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, click over to our Watch This Now! page.

The Walking Dead Season 10 midseason premiere

Sunday at 9/8c on AMC

The unkillable drama about the undead returns for the second half of its tenth season with a humdinger of an episode. Carol, Daryl, and a crew of other survivors are trapped in an underground cave, The Descent-style, and have to fight their way to daylight. It has all the conflicts you learned about in ninth-grade English: Man vs. Man, in the form of people fighting dead people, as well as other people who are dressed as dead people but are still alive; Man vs. Nature, in the form of a treacherous cave that would be dangerous even if it wasn't packed with zombies; and Man vs. Self, in the form of Carol's losing battle against her self-destructive vengeful impulses, and also claustrophobia. If you haven't watched The Walking Dead in a while, this is a good episode to pop in for, because it's pretty light on ongoing plot and can be enjoyed as a standalone escape thriller. It's called "Squeeze," a very Better Call Saul-ish episode title, which brings us to our next recommendation...

Better Call Saul Season 5 premiere

Sunday at 10:05/9:05c on AMC, followed by Episode 2 Monday at 9/8c on AMC

AMC's superb Breaking Badspin-off returns for its penultimate season in a special timeslot on Sunday night (gotta get that Walking Dead lead-out boost!), but settles into its regular time period Monday with its second episode. Yep, that's two episodes of arguably TV's best show. After four seasons of wondering when Jimmy McGill will slip into being slimy, he finally goes full Saul Goodman in the Season 5 premiere. It's only a matter of time before Better Call Saul's timeline melds with Breaking Bad's, and Season 5 has the cameos to prove it. AMC recently renewed the show for a sixth and final season, so expect Season 5 to move swiftly. -Tim Surette

Pete Davidson: Alive From New York

Premieres Tuesday on Netflix

When Pete Davidson isn't on a date with whichever young lady is currently enraptured by his tall tattooed stoner charm, he's a comedian. The Saturday Night Live goofball is doing his first stand-up special for Netflix, and it's positioning him as jumping from young upstart to big star. You can tell because he's wearing a suit instead of his usual streetwear. When comedians are trying to level up they start dressing with more polish. Maybe hanging out with suit-wearer John Mulaney rubbed off on him. Come for stories from Pete's very surreal, very public life, stay for what a weird, funny guy he is.

American Masters: Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool

Tuesday at 9/8c on PBS

Cool didn't exist before Miles Davis. The jazz legend transformed music with a trumpet and an approach that was part scholarly and part self-experiential, changing the way people listened. This Sundance documentary film gives it all to you: Miles as a young man growing up meeting his legends, Miles as an avant-garde musician, Miles as a heroin-addicted husband, and Miles as an angry revolutionary. There's lots of voiceover from Miles, who passed away in 1991, but plenty of luminaries — including Herbie Hancock, Carlos Santana, and the Roots — fawning over the man he was and what he created. If you aren't familiar with Miles, Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool makes an immersive primer; if you just want to know more about the man, it digs into every nook and cranny. - Tim Surette

I Am Not Okay With This, Season 1

Premieres Wednesday on Netflix

Netflix's newest series about the horrors of growing up, I Am Not Okay With This, is hardly doing anything that hasn't been done before. But with a refreshing setting in a working-class suburban Pittsburgh (I said what I said) and a really short running time — Season 1 is just seven half-hour episodes — the dramedy about a teenager (It's Sophia Lillis) trying to navigate the complexities of high school, her budding sexuality, and a newfound supernatural ability, is a fun way to pass the time. The fact that the show also has a cool soundtrack is just an added bonus. - Kaitlin Thomas

Stop searching, start watching! TV Guide's Watch This Now! page has even more TV recommendations.