The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Emily in Paris Season 2, Reopening Night

Do you feel like watching a Shakespearean documentary tonight? Awesome! We don't always have Shakespearean documentaries to recommend, but at the moment we have Reopening Night, which bows on HBO and HBO Max tonight. It's about Shakespeare in the Park during COVID. If that sounds much ado about nothing for you, you might want to plan something for later in the week, like Season 2 of Netflix's Emily in Paris, a show no one seems to like and everyone seems to watch, or Encanto, the latest Disney musical, which is heading straight from theaters to Disney+ on Christmas Eve.

THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH TONIGHT

Reopening Night HBO

Reopening Night

Monday, Dec. 20 at 10/9c on HBO, HBO Max

HBO is churning out docs lately, and this one — about the first post-pandemic production of the New York summer theater staple Shakespeare in the Park — just looks like a nice, joyful time. The film looks into the difficulties of making theater happen in a world still dealing with COVID, and how the Black Lives Matter movement inspired the modernized, all Black adaptation of Shakespeare's Merry Wives. Sure, it's a little bit of a niche concept, but theater kids will be all over this one. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]





THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK



Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos Amazon Studios

Tuesday, Dec. 21 on Amazon Prime Video

Ever want to see Aaron Sorkin stuff the mouths of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz with his wordy monologues? Sorkin wrote and directed Being the Ricardos, a biopic following I Love Lucy's Ball and Arnaz during a critical moment in their careers when Ball was accused of being a communist and the gossip rags wondered if their relationship was on the fritz. Early reviews are middling, but the draw here is watching Nicole Kidman as Ball and Javier Bardem as Arnaz, accompanied by J.K. Simmons, Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development reunion!), and Nina Arianda. -Tim Surette [TRAILER]



Jim Gaffigan, Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster Jenn Ackerman/ Netflix

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster

Tuesday, Dec. 21 on Netflix

Self-proclaimed obese comedian Jim Gaffigan returns for his brand of self-deprecating, observational humor in his latest Netflix comedy special, this time talking about every comic's dream, the pandemic! Gaffigan jokes about missing restaurants, compares the latest wave of COVID to Netflix saving a show from cancellation, and wonders why we let kids go to school on iPads, the same device they play Minecraft on ("That's like having a Weight Watchers meeting at a Wendy's"). He's just up there talking 'bout stuff that will make you turn to the withered person next to you and say, "Ha, he sure is right about that." -Tim Surette [JUST SOME CLIPS OF JIM]



Lucien Laviscount and Lily Collins, Emily in Paris Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Season 2 available Wednesday, Dec. 22 on Netflix

Emily in Paris (and you gotta say it like it rhymes), who haunts the dreams of actual Parisians, is back on the streets of Paris like some kind of colorfully dressed cryptid. The new episodes kick off where Season 1 left off, with the titular American in Paris getting herself into a love triangle after sleeping with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), which puts her in a tight spot with Camille (Camille Razat). Mon dieu! She's also wearing a checkered bucket hat in the trailer. Hard to tell which sin is worse. -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER]



Carrie-Ann Moss and Keanu Reeves, The Matrix Resurrections Murray Close

The Matrix Resurrections

Wednesday, Dec. 22 on HBO Max (also in theaters)

The fourth movie in the Matrix franchise is set 12 years after Revolutions, and it catches us up with Neo (Keanu Reeves), now living a seemingly normal life as Thomas Anderson and seeing a very mysterious therapist (Neil Patrick Harris) who's "helping" him work through all the weird dreams he's been having. He and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) have no memory of each other, but they both appear to be back in the Matrix program, and things start to get much clearer when Neo stops taking the blue pills he's being prescribed. As is typical of these films, most of the plot details are being kept under wraps, but there's simply nothing better than knowing we'll soon be watching a new Keanu movie. Happy holidays indeed. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]



Beanie Mania HBO Max

Beanie Mania

Thursday, Dec. 23 on HBO Max

Do you remember Beanie Babies? I was, like many people, obsessed with them; I named my actual living cat after my favorite one. Still, I wasn't asked to appear in this documentary, so I guess I wasn't that obsessed! No, Beanie Mania is about the real fanatics, the kind of person who wouldn't part with their beloved stuffed animals for $100,000. How does a kids' toy become a symbol for American greed? I don't know, but I can't wait to find out. Here's hoping they touch on the Princess Diana Beanie Baby. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]



Suranne Jones, Vigil BBC/World Productions/Peacock

Thursday, Dec. 23 on Peacock

Two things I love — a submarine murder mystery and Scottish accents — collide in this six-episode U.K. thriller that hails from the same producers of Bodyguard. Suranne Jones plays a detective asked to investigate a fatal drug overdose on a nuclear submarine — literally on the submarine; she does her work on the sub while it's on its patrols — who believes foul play is involved. It's loaded with familiar faces, including Ygritte, Pod, and Stannis from Game of Thrones (Rose Leslie, Daniel Portman, and Stephen Dillane), as well as Martin Compston (Line of Duty), Paterson Joseph (Timeless), and Connor Swindells (Sex Education). It's tense right from the start, and maintains it from the claustrophobic conflict of jurisdiction between Jones' detective and the military that runs the sub. -Tim Surette [TRAILER]



The Polar Express Warner Bros. Pictures

The Polar Express (or something like it)

Now on HBO Max

This weekend is Christmas, after all, so why not watch a classic holiday movie like The Polar Express, or something else from our list of the best Christmas movies available to stream? Since computer animation has advanced so much in the years since The Polar Express was released, the visual style of this movie is pretty outdated now, but at the time of its release, it was a huge deal that Tom Hanks, who plays the train conductor, did the motion capture for his character. The movie itself is still pretty sweet, following a young boy's journey on a train to the North Pole on Christmas Eve. [TRAILER]



Hailee Steinfeld, Dickinson Apple TV+

Series finale Friday, Dec. 24 on Apple TV+

Dickinson fans are about to spend their last wild night with the best comedy on Apple TV+ (I said it). The terrific series is closing the book on its bold, anachronistic tale of a young Emily Dickinson (Hailee Steinfeld) with an intimate story about dressmaking and entertaining guests. And it'll probably make you cry! Titled "This Was a Poet," the finale finds Emily working with Betty (Amanda Warren) to design a new dress while the rest of the Dickinson family welcomes a visitor. We're going to miss this show when it's gone — which is why we named it one of the best series of the year. -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER]



Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up Niko Tavernise/Netflix

Friday, Dec. 24 on Netflix

Director Adam McKay makes climate change funny with this furious satirical comedy. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play astronomers who realize that an extinction-level comet is on a collision course with Earth and go on a media tour to warn humanity. But their warning is met with hostility, hysteria, or indifference by government, media, and the public. Everyone is just talking about the people who disagree with them about the comet instead of doing anything about the comet. It's about as subtle as a comet smashing into the face of the Earth, but Adam McKay's recent movies are given momentum by their righteous anger. The gratuitously star-studded cast includes Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep. -Liam Mathews [TRAILER]



Encanto Disney

Streaming premiere Friday, Dec. 24 on Disney+

Disney's latest animated movie hits Mickey's streaming service a month after it premiered to positive reviews in theaters. Encanto is another Walt Disney Animation Studios musical, featuring all-new songs from tunesmith Lin-Manuel Miranda that tell the story of a family in Colombia who are bestowed with magical powers. Well, all except for one of the daughters (Stephanie Beatriz), who must work to bring her family back together when their powers begin to disappear. Is it as good as Moana? Probably not, but nothing is. -Tim Surette [TRAILER]



Issa Rae and Kendrick Sampson, Insecure Merie Wallace/HBO

Series finale Sunday, Dec. 26 at 10/9c on HBO, HBO Max

It's going to be so hard to say goodbye to Insecure for good. So far this season, we've seen Issa (Issa Rae) struggling in her relationship with Nathan (Kendrick Sampson) and with the fact that Lawrence (Jay Ellis) has (seemingly) moved on after becoming a dad to his and Condola's (Christina Elmore) baby, as well as the continued reinvention of Molly (Yvonne Orji) as she works on her family, friendships, career, and romantic life, and struggles with what comes next after finding out her mother may be paralyzed. My hope is to see all these characters end up happy, and also for Issa to simply choose herself, but I guess we'll have to wait and see. As a little bonus, HBO Max is releasing a documentary ahead of the finale on Dec. 26 all about the making of the final season, called Insecure: The End. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]





RECENTLY RELEASED



Mahershala Ali and Mahershala Ali, Swan Song Apple TV+

Swan Song

Friday, Dec. 17 on Apple TV+

Mahershala Ali, one of the world's greatest actors, puts on an acting showcase in this film, playing two subtly different versions of the same person. He plays a man with a terminal illness who decides to be cloned. The clone – also played by Ali, of course – will be implanted with his memories (without the memory of being a clone) and sent back to live his life with his pregnant wife (Naomie Harris, Ali's Moonlight co-star). This is one of those sci-fi dramas that grapples with the ethical questions of speculative advanced science. Is the clone human? If you can do this, should you? If you're cloning yourself, should you tell your wife? The film is thematically and visually influenced by Alex Garland's esteemed sci-fi hit Ex Machina, and features Glenn Close as the mysterious scientist behind the cloning technology. -Liam Mathews [TRAILER]



Henry Cavill, The Witcher Jay Maidment/Netflix

Season 2 released Friday, Dec. 17 on Netflix

It's been two long years since Netflix released The Witcher Season 1, but Season 2 of the fantasy hit is well worth the wait. Henry Cavill returns as Geralt of Rivia, the world-weary slayer of monsters who is tasked by destiny with protecting the magical Crown Princess Ciri (Freya Allan) from many different pursuers who all want her for their own nefarious ends. Season 2 is told in a linear fashion, which makes it easier to follow than Season 1, which had a timeline so complicated there are jokes about it in Season 2. But it's still a hardcore fantasy show that will satisfy the nerdiest fans of Andrzej Sapkowski's multimedia franchise. This season, Geralt battles numerous elaborate CGI monsters, but his greatest foe is the plot. -Liam Mathews [TRAILER]









Mark Indelicato and Emeraude Toubia, With Love Kevin Estrada/Amazon Studios

Season 1 premiered Friday, Dec. 17 on Prime Video

One Day at a Time co-creator Gloria Calderón Kellett returns with a new Latinx romantic comedy series – and this time, it's holiday-themed. Shadowhunters' Emeraude Toubia and Ugly Betty's Mark Indelicato star as siblings Lily and Jorge Diaz, who are each looking for love and having a rough go of it. But they have their family to support them through their ups and downs, so that's nice. Each episode of the five-episode season is set on a different holiday, a device that provides a natural way to bring the whole family together, the same way that events like shareholder meetings do on Succession, which might be the only thing these two shows have in common. -Liam Mathews [TRAILER]



Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, 1883 Paramount+

Season 1 premiered Sunday, Dec. 19 on Paramount+; special preview aired on the Paramount Network after Yellowstone

The first spin-off of creator Taylor Sheridan's megahit modern Western Yellowstone is this old-timey Western set during the Old West era. Set in the titular year, it follows James and Margaret Dutton (country music stars and real-life married couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill) as they travel with their family through plains and mountains from Texas to Montana in order to settle the ranch that their descendants are still trying to hold on to in the present. It's an epic, authentic adventure that Sheridan compares to the classic works of director John Ford. Expect to see the hard-nosed action you expect from Yellowstone and some unexpected familiar faces along the way. -Liam Mathews [TRAILER]



Niecy Nash, Claws TNT

Season 4 premiered Sunday 9/8c on TNT

You might have thought this South Florida crime dramedy was a COVID casualty, but it's back for a fourth and final season, two and a half years after the previous season aired, and as wildly fun as ever. In Season 4, Desna (Niecy Nash) and her nail-painting, money-laundering compatriots decide to cut out the middleman – Uncle Daddy (Dean Norris) – and start dealing drugs themselves. Claws has never gotten the attention it deserved, but it's one of TV's most reliably over-the-top dramedies that will make you cackle with disbelief at what you're seeing. It's the kind of show where a character gets shot in the eye and gets a transplant from a professional psychic that makes her almost supernaturally empathetic. We're glad it's back. -Liam Mathews [TRAILER]

